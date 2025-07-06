  1. Home
  2. Amid fear over covid vaccines, Karnataka to declare sudden cardiac deaths as ‘notifiable’, mandate autopsy

Amid fear over covid vaccines, Karnataka to declare sudden cardiac deaths as ‘notifiable’, mandate autopsy

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7, 2025

Bengaluru, July 7: In a significant public health move, the Karnataka government has decided to classify sudden deaths among individuals under 45 years of age as a 'notifiable disease' — requiring mandatory reporting and autopsy — amid rising concerns and speculation linking such deaths to Covid-19 vaccines.

Announcing the decision on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government would begin systematically monitoring such cases to determine the actual causes. "If someone dies suddenly outside a hospital, it must be reported to the government, and an autopsy will be mandatory," he said.

The decision follows recommendations from an expert committee led by Dr. C.N. Ravindranath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The panel was tasked with investigating the rise in sudden cardiovascular events, including possible links to Covid-19 vaccination.

The committee, however, found no direct link between vaccines and cardiac deaths among the youth. Dr. Ravindranath explained that while there was a 5–6% rise in cardiac deaths post-Covid, the causes were multifactorial — primarily lifestyle-related, with smoking accounting for over half of the cases.

Minister Rao also clarified that no mRNA vaccines, which have been associated with rare myocarditis cases abroad, were administered in India. He reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines saved lives, and panic over vaccine safety was unwarranted.

The government is expected to issue formal directions soon regarding the classification and mandatory autopsy procedures.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2025

Mangaluru, July 7: Two working professionals from Mangaluru have lost more than ₹10 lakh in separate incidents of online job fraud, raising alarm over the growing trend of cybercrime exploiting employment seekers.

Case 1: Part-Time Job Scam on WhatsApp & Telegram

A woman professional lost ₹6.5 lakh after falling for a so-called part-time work-from-home job. According to her complaint, she received a WhatsApp message on June 25 from someone claiming to be an HR assistant from the NSE Exchange. The job promised earnings between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000.

She was asked to join via a link and instructed to download the Telegram app, where further communication and tasks were assigned. After completing 30 initial tasks, she received small payments of ₹180 and ₹200 to gain her trust.

However, soon she was assigned "trade tasks" and told to deposit ₹800 to a bank account. Over the next three days (June 26–28), she was made to transfer larger amounts to multiple accounts via UPI and net banking. When no payments were refunded, she realized it was a scam and lodged a complaint with Mangaluru Rural Police.

Case 2: Fake International Hospital Job Offer

In another incident, a medical professional lost ₹4.2 lakh to fraudsters posing as recruiters for NMC Hospital in Dubai. The complainant received a call on June 6 from a woman named Sangeetha, followed by a detailed job offer via email.

A man named Vinay Singh then contacted the complainant and asked for multiple payments — ₹5,499 for registration, ₹25,960 for profile verification, and over ₹82,000 for a DHA licence. Over the next few days, further payments totaling several lakhs were demanded for NOC and other formalities.

Suspicion arose when the fraudsters asked for an additional ₹2.6 lakh. After consulting friends, the complainant discovered the job offer was fake and reported the fraud to Kankanady Town Police Station.

Authorities Urge Caution

Police have urged the public, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious while responding to unsolicited job offers online, particularly those demanding advance payments or using unofficial platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram for communication.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2025

kalladkaflyover.jpg

Bantwal, June 26: In a significant development for commuters traveling along National Highway 75, both lanes of the 2.1-km-long Kalladka flyover have been opened to vehicular traffic as of Wednesday, June 25. The flyover, a crucial link in the ongoing BC Road–Addahole highway expansion, is expected to ease congestion and improve travel time between key destinations in Dakshina Kannada.

The move comes just weeks after the Bengaluru–Mangaluru side of the flyover was opened on June 2. At that time, only one lane was accessible, officially for vehicles moving from Mani to BC Road. However, due to mounting traffic demands, vehicles from both directions were using the same side, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

Now, with the central structure of the flyover nearing completion, two-way traffic is permitted. This marks a turning point in the region’s long-pending highway modernization project. However, officials have urged caution while using the flyover, as certain finishing works remain incomplete. The construction of dividers and retaining walls at the entry and exit points is still underway, and rainwater runoff issues persist in some areas due to unfinished drainage pipeline installations.

A Long Road to Progress

The BC Road–Addahole highway development project spans 64 kilometers and is being executed in two main packages:

1.    Periyashanthi to Addahole (15.13 km) – Approximately 95% complete, this stretch is moving slower due to a court stay order affecting a 400-meter segment. This portion passes through environmentally sensitive wildlife corridors and is being handled by S.M. Autade Private Limited at a cost of ₹400 crore.

2.    BC Road to Periyashanthi (48.48 km) – About 85% complete, this more extensive segment is under the supervision of KNR Constructions and was awarded at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore. This phase includes the Kalladka flyover, as well as elevated roads at Melkar, Panemangalore, Mani, Nekkilady, Uppinangady, and Subrahmanya Cross. The Nellyadi elevated road is still under construction.

The highway upgrade project was first launched in 2017, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) initially tasked with execution. After L&T withdrew, the project was split into the two aforementioned segments.

Improving Travel Conditions

Authorities, including Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, have been actively involved in fast-tracking the opening of critical infrastructure components due to the early arrival of the monsoon and resulting travel difficulties. The newly opened flyovers and underpasses aim to provide smoother travel for those navigating the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway corridor.

Capt. Chowta also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging issues at Thumbe, near BC Road. In response, the NHAI is constructing a pipe culvert to improve rainwater drainage in the area.

In addition to the Kalladka flyover, two-lane vehicular underpasses at Mani and Uppinangady have also been made operational. A one-way concrete road on Narahari Hill has further enhanced traffic flow in the region. However, sections between Perne Junction and the Uppinangady–Nellyadi stretch are still awaiting final touches, particularly the concrete work on service roads under the elevated corridors.

Looking Ahead

With about 70 spans, the Kalladka flyover is among the most technically significant components of the project. Its full opening is expected to dramatically reduce travel times and ease pressure on existing road infrastructure. Once all related works are completed, the BC Road–Addahole highway is set to become a safer, more efficient artery for both passenger and commercial traffic in coastal Karnataka.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more key accused in a massive overseas job visa scam that duped nearly 300 job seekers and siphoned off over ₹4.5 crore.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals held in the case has now risen to three.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the two newly arrested as: Dilshad Abdul Sattar Khan (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, and Sahukari Kishore Kumar, alias Anil Patil (34), from Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra.

How the Scam Worked

According to the police, the accused opened an office in Bendoorwell, Mangaluru, under the name: Hireglow Elegant Overseas International (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Using newspaper advertisements and false promises of guaranteed overseas jobs, the suspects allegedly lured hundreds of job seekers. Victims were charged hefty amounts for visa processing and placement services, none of which materialized.

Investigations revealed that at least 289 individuals were defrauded, with the total loss amounting to approximately ₹4.5 crore. No genuine visas were issued to any of the victims.

Legal Action and Previous Arrest

The case is being pursued under sections 316(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was initially registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Earlier, police had arrested Masiwulla Khan, a Mumbai-based accomplice, who is currently in judicial custody. The latest arrests are believed to be of the prime accused in the case.

More Arrests Likely

Both newly arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Police have not ruled out more arrests, as the investigation continues into the full extent of the racket and whether more victims or agents are involved.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.