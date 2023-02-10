  1. Home
  2. Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Bharat Mata Temple’ in Dakshina Kannada

Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Bharat Mata Temple’ in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
February 11, 2023

temple.jpg

Puttur, Feb 11: The Bharat Mata Mandira, developed through the Dharmasri Prathishtana at Amaragiri in Ishwaramangala of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district was formally inaugurated today by Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah. 

Built on two-and-a-half acres of land belonging to the Trust at a cost of Rs 3 crore, this is the second such temple in the south India after the Bharat Mata Mandira in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

The Mandir, according to Dharmasri Prathishtana, aims to commemorate Bharat Mata and her brave warriors, to instill patriotic fervour in people. The temple houses a six-foot tall idol of Bharat Mata built in marble, and three-foot-tall statues of farmers and warriors.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel among others, Amit Shah also visited the Shree Panchamukhi Anjaneya Temple Hanumagiri in Ishwaramangala near Puttur. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 3,2023

AIE.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 3: A Calicut-bound Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after flames were detected in one of the engines soon after take-off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

According to DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off.

"Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport," Air India Express told ANI.

DGCA said that Air India Express B737-800 aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb," DGCA said.

Earlier on January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said.

According to officials, the flight management system (FMS) developed a technical glitch.

"The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," they added.

In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.

Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident, the aviation body said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2023

hospital.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 7: As many as 15 students continued to be under observation in various hospitals in the city on Tuesday, a day after 231 students from three hostels run by the City Group of Institutions in Shakthinagara, here fell sick due to alleged food poisoning. 

Around 150 students had been rushed to hospitals last night. Apart from 15, all others were discharged today. Their condition is stable and they are likely to be discharged shortly, said Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R.

Based on a complaint by District Surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh, the Mangaluru East police have registered an FIR against the City Hospital Administration and City Nursing College hostel, for failing to bring the issue to the notice of the district administration.

The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 176, 328 and 337.

Meanwhile, the DC said that he has asked the concerned to give a detailed report on the incident to the district administration. “I'm in Bengaluru to attend a meeting. Once I return, I will receive the report and take strict action against the concerned, so that such incidents do not recur anywhere in the district. It is the duty of the management of all the colleges to supply quality and hygiene food to its students in the hostels,” he added.

Dr Jagadeesh and Principal of District Training Institute Dr Ashok H, in a preliminary report submitted to the DC, said "a team of doctors and officials had visited the hostels on February 6 morning and students were examined for the illness. However, by 9 pm on Monday, more than 100 students developed illness and were admitted to various hospitals in the city."

"Many of the students were scared and some were suffering from mild dehydration. A team of officials visited the hostels and inspected the kitchen. The food and water samples, meat samples stored in refrigerators have been collected and sent for testing. The kitchen has been sealed until further order from the district health department. The management has been asked to supply pure food and water to the students.”

A team from the health department visited the hostels on Tuesday and collected blood samples of the students, to ascertain the cause of infection, said Dr Jagadeesh and Dr Ashok H in the report.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 31,2023

mobilechild.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 31: A Class 9 student of a private high school, here, ended his life after being reprimanded by his mother over excessive usage of mobile phone. 

The deceased has been identified as Jnanesh (14), son of Jagadish and Vinaya couple residing at Red Bricks Apartments at Kotimura, Padavu B village on the outskirts of the city. 

The boy was reportedly addicted to mobile and was spending a lot of time playing mobile games every day. 

On Monday, January 30, his mother lost cool and scolded him for his mobile addiction. She also asked him to keep mobile away and take bath immediately. 

As he did not return for a long time, his father Jagadish peeped from the window of the bathroom and saw that Jnanesh had hanged himself to the ceiling. 

Even though he was brought down and the veil used for hanging was cut, Jnanesh had breathed his last.

A case has been registered at Kankanady city police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.