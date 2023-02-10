Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Bharat Mata Temple’ in Dakshina Kannada

Puttur, Feb 11: The Bharat Mata Mandira, developed through the Dharmasri Prathishtana at Amaragiri in Ishwaramangala of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district was formally inaugurated today by Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah.
Built on two-and-a-half acres of land belonging to the Trust at a cost of Rs 3 crore, this is the second such temple in the south India after the Bharat Mata Mandira in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.
The Mandir, according to Dharmasri Prathishtana, aims to commemorate Bharat Mata and her brave warriors, to instill patriotic fervour in people. The temple houses a six-foot tall idol of Bharat Mata built in marble, and three-foot-tall statues of farmers and warriors.
Accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel among others, Amit Shah also visited the Shree Panchamukhi Anjaneya Temple Hanumagiri in Ishwaramangala near Puttur.
