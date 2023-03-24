  1. Home
  Amit Shah's warm gesture to BSY's son raises many eyebrows

News Network
March 24, 2023

BSY'son.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's warm gesture to B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, during the breakfast meeting on Friday has raised a debate in the state political circles.

Shah, who arrived in Karnataka, visited BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member Yediyurappa's residence and had breakfast. Yediyurappa and Vijayendra stood at the entrance to welcome the Union Home Minister with a bouquet.

In a significant gesture, Shah after getting down from the vehicle, asked Yediyurappa to pass on the bouquet to his son Vijayendra. "Yediyurappa Ji aap bouquet iss ko de do (give bouquet to him)," said Shah.

Later, Yediyurappa passed on the bouquet to his son, who presented it to Shah, and was patted on his shoulders. Along with Yediyurappa's daughters, Vijayendra served breakfast to Shah and the photos have gone viral on social media.

Talking to the media, Vijayendra stated that he was delighted when Amit Shah arrived at their residence.

"The leaders discussed the political situation in the state. In the next elections, there won't be any chance for a hung Assembly. It has been discussed to communicate the state and central government programmes to the people. There was no other discussion between leaders other than politics," he said.

When asked about his possible contest in the Varuna constituency against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra stated the decision has been left to the central leadership. "I have toured Shikaripura constituency once. I am taking another round of tour there," he said. Shikaripura constituency is presently represented by his father Yediyurappa.

Shah's visit is being analyzed as a message to the BJP leaders, who are openly expressing their reservations on high command giving prominence to Yediyurappa.

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had objected to Yediyurappa's statement of allocating a party ticket to his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Ravi has stated that the party will not allow the kitchen cabinet to function. Yediyurappa had to take back his statement. Vijayendra had made an open statement that no one should take Yediyurappa's silence as weakness and they will repent. "Does anyone have the strength to assure a majority in elections for the party?" Vijayendra had asked.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna also had a tiff with Vijayendra, and stated that "he is just a son of Yediyurappa and many people like him are around him".

Amid the growing differences, Amit Shah had to intervene and resolve the matter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state in-charge Arun Singh, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present at Yediyurappa's residence.

News Network
March 13,2023

jagadish.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 13: A youth was found dead in sitting position under mysterious circumstances inside a parked car at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is identified as Jagadish, resident of Hosaimar of Goltamajalu village. He was working as a videographer a few years ago. However, he had changed the profession to become a full time driver. 

It is learnt that Jagadish had he had gone to his ancestral house along with his brother-in-law and children to attend a ritual on Sunday, March 12, morning. 

When the two were returning, Jagadish reportedly started feeling uncomfortable. He requested his brother-in-law take children home in another vehicle. He told them that he would sleep in the car for some time and then return home. This happened at around 1.30 pm near Kalladka.

However, Jagadish did not come home till 7 pm. When the family members reached the spot in search of him, they found him sleeping in sitting position inside the car. When they opened the door of the car and checked, Jagadish was reportedly dead.

The cause of death is unknown. A case has been registered at jurisdictional police station and investigations are on. 

News Network
March 19,2023

adanigroup.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 19: Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller, sources said.

The group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) had in 2021 incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in Kutch district of Gujarat.

But after Hindenburg Research's January 24 report alleging accounting fraud, stock manipulations and other corporate governance lapses chopped off about $140 billion from the market value of Gautam Adani's empire, the apples-to-airport group is hoping to claw back and calm jittery investors and lenders through a comeback strategy.

The comeback strategy is based on addressing investor concerns around debt by repaying some loans, consolidating operations, and fighting off allegations.

The group has denied all allegations levelled by Hindenburg. As part of this, projects are being re-evaluated based on cashflow and finance available.

And of the projects the group has decided not to pursue for the time being is the 1 million tonne per annum Green PVC project, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The group has shot off mails to vendors and suppliers to "suspend all activities" on immediate basis.

In the mails, seen by PTI, the group has asked them to "suspend all activities of the scope of work and performance of all obligations" for Mundra Petrochem Ltd's Green PVC project "till further notice."

This is the following "unforeseen scenario". The management, it said, was "re-evaluating various project/s being implemented at group level in different  business verticals. Based on future cashflow and finance, some of the project/s are being re-evaluated for its continuation and revision in timeline."

Reached for comments, a group spokesperson said AEL will be evaluating the status of growth projects in primary industry vertical over the coming months.

"The balance sheet of each of our independent portfolio companies is very strong. We have industry-leading project development and execution capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets, strong cashflows, and our business plan is fully funded. We remain focused on executing our previously outlined strategy to create value for our stakeholders," the spokesperson said.

"AEL will be evaluating the status of growth projects in the primary industry vertical over the coming months".

The unit was to have a poly-vinyl-chloride (PVC) production capacity of 2,000 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) requiring 3.1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of coal that was to be imported from Australia, Russia and other countries.

PVC is the world's third-most widely produced synthetic polymer of plastic. It finds wide applications - from flooring, to making sewage pipes and other pipe applications, in insulation on electrical wires, packaging and manufacture of aprons etc.

Adani Group had planned the project as PVC demand in India at around 3.5 MTPA was growing at the rate of 7 per cent year-on-year. With near stagnant domestic production of PVC at 1.4 million tonne, India is dependent on imports to keep pace with the demand.

The Hindenburg report had alleged "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" and use of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group has denied all Hindenburg allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

As part of the comeback strategy, the group has cancelled a Rs 7,000 crore coal plant purchase as well as shelved plans to bid for stake in power trader PTC to conserve expenses. It has repaid some debt and pre-paid some of the finances raised by pledging promoter stake in group companies.

News Network
March 15,2023

kotian.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 15: In an embarrassment to Hindutva chauvinists of coastal belt of Karnataka, a BJP MLA from Dakshina Kannada has taken exception to his own party’s stand on Muslims and Christians. 

Umanath Kotian, who represents Moodabidri constituency in Karnataka legislative assembly, while campaigning for upcoming elections at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru last week, claimed that he doesn’t agree with BJP leaders’ stand on Muslims and Christians. 

“What BJP people say is that Muslims and Christians do not vote for us, so why should we do their work? I am a straight talker. Members of our party have some arrogance and ask why we should do their (minorities) work as they do not vote for us. I am working in contrast to these views,” he told a small gathering.

Kotian said that he had worked for the development of mosques too during his tenure as MLA. “In the last five years, were there any communal riots or provocative speeches made in my constituency?” he can be heard saying in a video that went viral in parts of coastal Karnataka.

The speech clip has sparked a debate among netizens. Meanwhile, a hardline Hindtuva activists have launched a ‘campaign’ against the Moodabidri MLA and urged the BJP not to field him again. 

