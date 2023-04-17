  1. Home
  2. Annamalai brought huge amount of money to Udupi in helicopter, alleges Sorake

Annamalai brought huge amount of money to Udupi in helicopter, alleges Sorake

News Network
April 17, 2023

Udupi, Apr 17: Former minister and Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake has dropped a bombshell by claiming that Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has brought a massive amount of money to Udupi when the visited the district by helicopter. 

Speaking at Udupi Congress Bhavan ahead of Udupi Congress candidate Prasadraj Kanchan’s nomination filing, Mr Sorake accused the BJP of trying to win the poll with money power.  

“I have credible information that a huge amount of cash has been transported to Udupi under the supervision of BJP’s poll in charge Annamalai,” he said.  

“If they are bursting crackers for a candidate announcement, they might blast bomb if their candidate wins,” he warned.  

Congress Manifesto was released on the occasion. Prasadraj Kanchan filed the nominations at the Udupi taluk office following the event.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2023

riyaz.jpg

Udupi, Apr 10: An Indian expatriate worker from Udupi district lost his life days after he met with a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Riyaz, who hailed from Majoor Kombagudde near Kapu in Udupi district. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Riyaz was undergoing treatment after suffering critical injuries in a road mishap on March 25 in Saudi Arabia’s industrial city of Jubail. However he breathed his last on Sunday, April 9. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 3,2023

suma.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 3: In a major push to capture the south Karnataka region, especially Mandya district which is considered a JD(S) bastion, the BJP is contemplating to bring MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to state politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to sources.

BJP insiders explain that the saffron party is planning to field the actress-turned-politician from the Mandya Assembly seat.

She will not only contest the May 10 elections, but also work as a star campaigner in the six other Assembly seats of the district.

Sumalatha had joined the BJP recently and won as an independent candidate from Mandya in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The saffron party had declared support for her candidature. In the 2019 polls, she defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, by a whopping margin of more than a lakh votes.

Sumalatha is the widow of late Kannada superstar Ambareesh, who is regarded as an iconic figure of the Vokkaliga community.

Ambareesh had pursued a political career for about three decades and had a large number of supporters' and fans' base. He hailed from Mandya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is determined to make headway in the south Karnataka region which has 57 Assembly seats.

The BJP hopes to win more than 20 seats from here.

Mandya and Hassan districts have seven seats each. The BJP had won one seat each in these districts and the rest seats were held by the JD(S).

The JD (S) party derives its core strength from these districts.

The arrival of Sumalatha is expected to change the calculations in the south districts. The intensified campaigning by the MP will also help to consolidate the Vokkaliga vote bank.

Now, the saffron party is planning to project her as Vokkaliga face against Kumaraswamy and Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 12,2023

Another Israeli spyware resembling the notorious Pegasus program has been used to target journalists and opposition politicians in 10 countries, according to a Canadian watchdog.

This was revealed by Microsoft and Citizen Lab, which studies the abuse of digital technologies, on Tuesday. 

The spy app has been developed by an Israeli firm called QuaDream which was established by a former Israeli military official. The firm is also linked to veterans who made Pegasus.

At least five people, still unidentified, have been targeted by QuaDream. Both Israeli spy apps have been sold to government agencies in North America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. 

Citizen Lab identified servers in 10 countries that received data from victims' devices, including Israel, Singapore, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria.

The Canadian watchdog said QuaDream has sold its spyware and services to government clients including Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Ghana, Indonesia and Morocco.

"Victims include journalists, political opposition figures, and an NGO worker," Citizen Lab said, saying it would not identify them at the moment.

The White House said in late March that Pegasus has been used by governments "to facilitate repression and enable human rights abuses."

Some of the countries deploying Pegasus have been accused of deploying it on peaceful domestic opposition.

World leaders, including French President Emanuel Macron, and top politicians and journalists are believed to have been targeted by Pegasus.

Pegasus is Israeli spyware that was designed and developed by Israel's NSO group and is used to break into mobile phones and spy on a large part of personal information including text messages, passwords, locations, and microphone and camera receivers.

The Israeli company marketed this technology as a tool to target its desired targets in the world.

Many European governments have used this controversial software to suppress dissidents, journalists, and political opponents around the world.

In Europe, some cyber detectives have found traces of the use of Pegasus or some other spyware in Poland, Hungary, Spain, and Greece.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.