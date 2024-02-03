  1. Home
  Another NRI arrested in 2021 high-profile murder case of Brhamavara NRI's wife

February 3, 2024

Udupi, Feb 3: In a fresh breakthrough in the 2021 high-profile murder case of Vishala Ganiga in Udupi’s Brahmavara, an absconding accused has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. 

Accused Dharmendra Kumar Suhani was picked up from the Lucknow International Airport on February 2 by a team of Udupi district police comprising of PSI Madhu B and personnel Shantaraj and Suresha Babu. He was presented before the judicial magistrate.

Dharmendra Kumar had been hiding overseas for over two-and-half-years. He is accused of facilitating the murder of Vishala Ganiga by introducing Ramakrishna Ganiga, the husband of Vishala Ganiga, to the contract killer Swaminathan Nishad.

Ramakrishna Ganiga, was working as the personal assistant of an NRI entrepreneur and was settled in UAE. He was arrested in the case after he had come to Brahmavara from Dubai to perform the last rites of his wife.

35-year-old Vishala Ganiga was murdered at Milana Residency in Kumragodu under the jurisdiction of the Brahmavar police station in July 2021. Her husband Ramakrishna and two more accused - Swaminathan Nishad, and Rohit Rana Pratap - are already in judicial custody.

After murdering Vishala at her flat, her mangalasutra and gold bangles were stolen. Her NRI husband Ramakrishna Ganiga had plotted the murder from Dubai. 

January 30,2024

Alappuzha, Jan 30: A Kerala court on Tuesday, January 30, sentenced to death 15 persons associated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC wing local leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in 2021, the special prosecutor of the case said here.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi.

The family of the slain leader and the BJP welcomed the judgement, with the saffron party hailing Sreenivasan as a "great martyr" who got justice today.

Responding to the court verdict, BJP state president K Surendran said the deceased Sreenivasan "got justice."

"Finally truth prevails— Ranjith Sreenivasan, the great martyr got justice today...we are happy with the judgement," and welcome it wholeheartedly, he added.

According to special prosecutor Prathap G Padickal, although 14 out of the total of 15 persons convicted in the case were produced before the court on Tuesday, the judge orally stated that the sentence would also apply to the convict who was not produced today.

When the remaining convict, who is currently hospitalised due to an illness, is produced in court, the sentence against him will be pronounced, he said.

The court had convicted the 15 men on January 20.

Reacting to the verdict, the family of Sreenivasan said they were satisfied with it.

"This was an exceptionally rare case, and our loss is immense. We express our gratitude to the prosecution and investigating officers for conducting a thorough and honest investigation into the incident, ultimately resulting in the imposition of the maximum punishment," Sreenivasan's wife told reporters.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), according to the police. 

According to the prosecutor, the court found that out of the 15, accused one to eight were directly involved in the case.

It also found four men (Accused number nine to 12) guilty of murder because they, along with those directly involved in the crime, came to the spot armed with deadly weapons.

Their objective was to prevent Sreenivasan from escaping and stop anyone entering the house after hearing his screams.

The court had accepted the prosecution's argument that they were also liable for the common offense of murder under IPC Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Padickal said.

The court found three persons (Accused number 13 to 15) who hatched the conspiracy for this crime to be convicted of murder.

As a result, the court had found all the 15 accused in the case guilty of murder.

They were also found guilty under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

January 25,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Lingayat leader and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar who had jumped from BJP to Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election in 2023 over ticket denial, re-joined the saffron party today.

On Thursday afternoon, he reached the BJP headquarters where he was welcomed back to the party in the presence of former CM BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra. 

While speculations were rife that Jagadish Shettar -- whose association with the BJP was long and his last-minute switch ahead of the state election was rather shocking -- would again make a switch, the Congress leaders said many BJP leaders were desperately trying for the return of Shettar. 

"This is a tell-tale sign of weakness in the party. They don’t have candidates for the upcoming general elections," Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said hours before Shettar joined the BJP.

 “The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Because of some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last 8-9 months, there were a lot of discussions in the BJP. Karnataka BJP leaders and workers asked me to come back to the BJP. Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to come back to the BJP. I am rejoining the party with the belief that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again,” Shettar said as he rejoined.

The BJP and the JD(S) are suffering from a serious deficit of leadership and self-confidence and hence they have joined hands. Now they are desperately trying to get Shettar back into the party fold, Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

Jagadish Shettar was made an MLC by Congress after he lost Hubli Dharwad central by big margin.

Jagadish Shettar, the six-term MLA (former) from Hubli, left the BJP as he was not given a ticket from the party. After he joined the Congress, he contested from his Hubli-Central Dharwad constituency from where he lost by a huge margin to BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai. He was made an MLC by the Congress.

When Shettar left the BJP in April 2023, he said he was humiliated by the senior leaders of the BJP and that his decision to quit the Saffron party was final. 

“How the BJP leaders treated me in the last few days is nothing but a humiliation. I was ill-treated by the party members which forced me to announce my resignation. Some leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system," Shettar said at that time.

68-year-old Shettar, a staunch RSS man, served as the chief minister of Karnataka in 2012-2013 when Yediyurappa had to step away as the CM. Shettar was also the speaker of the Assembly in 2008.

January 31,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 31: In a setback to the passengers of the Karnataka Coast, the railways have extended KSR Bengaluru-Kannur (Train No 16511/16512) to Kozhikode. The extension is expected to severely affect the berth availability in reserved classes and seat availability in general coaches for the coastal people of the state.

According to the ministry of railways order, Train No. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru express is extended to Kozhikode. Train No. 16511 will reach Kozhikode at 12.40pm with halts at Thalassery, Vadakara and Quilandi.

It will leave Bengaluru at 9.35pm. Train No. 16512 leaves Kozhikode at 3.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.30am. The extension should happen from an early convenient date, the ministry said. 

Meanwhile, rail passengers took to social media to slam the raw deal for the state. They said Kozhikode is already well connected to Bengaluru. They felt that the extension of the dedicated train from Mangaluru to Kozhikode would severely reduce the berth/ seat availability to passengers from the Karnataka coast.

Initially, this train was operating overnight between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Central since its introduction in 2007. Railways took almost 13 years for converting the metre gauge line of Hassan-Mangaluru section to broad gauge from 1994 to 2007.

Two years later in 2009, the train was extended to Kannur much to the disappointment of the state passengers. This order came as a big shock to the train passengers of the state in light of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly promising Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in September last year that the train would not be extended to Kozhikode.

