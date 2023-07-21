Anti-Communal Wing a blot on Brand Mangaluru concept; Hindutva activists are being targeted: MLA

  1. Home
News Network
July 22, 2023

Mangaluru, July 22: D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, has accused the Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara of targeting Hindutva activists through the newly set up anti-communal wing. 

“A decision of the Mangaluru City Police to extern Hindu activists is a part of revenge politics. Let the government withdraw its decision to extern Bajrang Dal activists,” Kamath said.

The setting up of the Anti-Communal Wing in the coastal area is a blot on the Brand Mangaluru concept, he said. 

“What is the purpose of an anti-communal wing with local police in it? Is the police force not capable of handling untoward incidents? The government is taking revenge on people of Dakshina Kannada for not supporting the Congress in the assembly election,” he added.

News Network
July 20,2023

Mangaluru, July 20: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has operationalised two additional passenger boarding aerobridges, taking the total number of such facilities at the airport to six.

The new facility gives the airlines much needed operational flexibility to use it, especially during monsoon where shifting passengers from the plane on the apron to the terminal and vice-versa from the open bay poses a challenge, a release from MIA said here on Thursday.

Attached to the new integrated terminal building, these aerobridges also enable the airport to optimally utilise the 11 parking stands available on the apron. While six of these stands are connected to the terminal with aerobridges, the remaining are open bays.

The airport operationalised the new aerobridges in consultation with the stakeholders that includes the airlines and the airport security group of CISF to ensure a seamless experience for the passengers.

The aerobridges can be used with narrow-bodied planes like Airbus A320, A321 or Boeing 737-800 that the airlines operating to this airport utilise for domestic and international operations to the coastal city.

The airport has been using aerobridges since 2010 and has steadily gone on to increase their numbers to the current six. 

News Network
July 10,2023

Mysuru, July 10: A Yuva Brigade member was stabbed to death at T Narasipur police station limits, in Mysuru district, on Sunday night. 

The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder on Monday morning. 

Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur town is the deceased. 

It is said that Venugopal and others participated in a Hanuma Jayanti programme in the town on Saturday night. There was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue. 

Following the incident, Venugopal was allegedly stabbed with a bottle on Sunday night. T Narasipur police have reportedly arrested three persons over the murder case.

News Network
July 19,2023

New Delhi, July 19: India's Opposition political parties have finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the alliance's tagline, a day after they named their combine 'INDIA', striking a chord of nationalism to take on Bharatiya Janata Party's NDA alliance whose political campaigns and speeches have largely focused on evoking patriotism.

The Opposition and the NDA alliance both held meetings recently, showcasing their number strength and setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline, Jeetega Bharat, means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources told PTI. According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

Leaders of India's 26 Opposition political parties in a meeting on Tuesday decided to name their alliance INDIA (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as they set up the stage for a battle against the ruling BJP to win majority in Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.

They unveiled what could be their campaign ringtone by stating that 2024 will be a "fight between INDIA and Modi... an INDIA Vs NDA contest".

Sources said the alliance name, INDIA, was proposed by Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and was chosen after discussions on a dozen other names. After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the alliance at a joint press conference, she said in her speech: "NDA, BJP, can you challenge INDIA? Catch us, if you can."

Both the alliances were also vocal about their number strength and obviously vouched for themselves to be the ideal candidates that citizens of the world's largest democracy should elect as their leaders for the next five years.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress and other opposition political parties saying it is family first for them and not the nation, the Congress party in a strategic move said they don't mind offering the PM's chair to other parties in their alliance. That would mark a significant shift since Congress in their previous stints as the ruling party, along with UPA alliance, had typically made one of their party members as the PM. BJP and its alliance have always hurled scathing attack on Congress, alleging dynastic politics.

Meanwhile, Modi said NDA means N-new India, D-development, A- aspiration.

"NDA is the legacy of (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Modi added.

