‘Any kind of outburst against Pakistan is welcome’: Speaker U T Khader defends Yatnal in Assembly

February 29, 2024

Bengaluru, Feb 29: Karnataka Speaker U.T. Khader said in the Assembly on Wednesday that he will permit any kind of outburst and usage of words against Pakistan and its "sympathisers".

He made the statement when Congress MLAs objected to the alleged usage of objectionable words by BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against whom he falsely accuses as "Pakistani sympathisers". 

Yatnal was speaking about incident of incident wherein BJP falsely accuses Congress workers of raising of pro-Pakistan slogans while celebrating Syed Naseer Hussain's Rajya Sabha election victory.

Basavaraj Rayareddi, Special Economic Advisor to the CM, Congress MLAs Asif Sait and P.M. Narendra Swami stood up, and objected to the alleged expletives used by Yatnal.

Speaker Khader intervened and said that "Yatnal has been addressing those who are with Pakistan and there is no need for them to get worked up".

"I allow any word and any outburst against Pakistan and sympathisers of Pakistan," said Khader and asked Yatnal to continue his speech.

Yatnal thanked him, saying his party's legislators always appreciated him for his patriotic stands towards the country.

"Few like you are patriotic," he stated.

Speaker Khader then said that "those elected to this house are all patriots".

Basavaraj Rayareddi stated that the Rule Book of the house does not permit use of certain objectionable words and if those words are permitted, "what is the rule book for"? To this, Khader said "the house cannot be run on the rule book".

"We will make you the Speaker... do try to run the house as per the rule book, and you will understand," he stated.

February 24,2024

Ahead of introducing an Uttarakhand-like bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Assam government has decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935.

The State Cabinet, which met late on Friday night, approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, for repealing the British-era marriage and divorce Act specific to Muslims.

Tourism Minister and government spokesperson, Jayanta Malla Baruah told journalists after the meeting that the decision to repeal the Act was made as the State is heading towards the UCC.

“The Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) has been clear about the UCC. So, we took the very important decision to repeal Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935,” he said.

“Muslim marriages and divorces will no longer be registered under this Act. We want all marriages to be registered under the Special Marriage Act,” Mr. Baruah said, adding the Act was being misused for marriages of minors.

“We felt it was an obsolete pre-Independence Act that has lost its relevance today and we believe its repeal will be a big step against child marriage,” he said.

The minister said district commissioners and district registrars will be authorised to take custody of registration records currently in the custody of 94 Muslim marriage registrars on the repeal of the legislation under the overall supervision, guidance, and control of the State’s Inspector General of Registration.

“A one-time compensation of ₹2 lakh will be provided to each Muslim marriage registrar for their rehabilitation after the Act is repealed,” Mr. Baruah said.

Posting the Cabinet decisions on X, the Chief Minister said the provisions of the Muslim Marriages Act offer “scope for registering marriages of intended persons below 21 years (for males) and 18 years (for females) and there is hardly any monitoring for implementation of the Act”.

Among the other decisions made by the Cabinet was on protecting the land rights of the indigenous communities.

“For the protection of land rights of the indigenous communities, Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Gurkha communities are to be included in the list of protected classes of persons in the Balipara (north-central Assam) Tribal Belt who have been occupying the land prior to 2011,” the minutes of the meeting said.

“This will protect land rights of the indigenous communities who are bona fide Indian citizens,” it said.

The opposition Congress and the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) criticised the State’s BJP-led government for targeting Muslims through the “unconstitutional step” of repealing the Act.

Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said the Cabinet nod for repealing the Act dealing with marriages and divorces of Muslims was a deliberate attempt to cater to Hindu sentiments at the expense of the Muslim community.

“The Assam government could not bring in any Bill on polygamy or the UCC. So, they have targeted this Act although the Cabinet does not have the right to repeal or amend a constitutional right,” AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam said.

“This is a policy to target Muslims ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

February 19,2024

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has denounced Israel’s plan to restrict Palestinians’ entry to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, warning that the measure will explode the whole situation.

“An outburst of anger is waiting to go off in the face of the occupying regime in response to any restrictions on worship at the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said on Sunday.

Earlier, Hamas had roundly condemned Israel’s plan to restrict Palestinians’ access to the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, stating that the decision is a reflection of the Zionist crimes and the religious war waged by hardliner elements in the Israeli administration against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Gaza-based group said the restrictions would be a “violation of the freedom of worship” in the holy site, adding that the plan showed Israel’s intention to increase its attacks on the mosque during the Muslim fasting month.

The statement called on Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds, the occupied West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories to reject and resist this “criminal decision”, urging them to “take action and flock to al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday gave his green light to the recommendations of so-called national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and approved the restriction of Palestinians’ entry to the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

A limited number of Palestinians will reportedly be allowed to enter the mosque during the month.

Several Hebrew-language media outlets, including Keshet 12 television channel, reported in the last two days that Israel’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, had warned the Tel Aviv regime that prohibiting Palestinians from entering the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan “could lead to major disturbances.”

The agency warned that this decision could cause more “dangerous” disruption than the eruption of tensions in al-Quds, the West Bank, and the 1948-occupied territories.

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have restricted Palestinian Muslims’ access to the al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays.

Last Friday, despite Israeli restrictions, approximately 25,000 Palestinian worshippers were able to enter the mosque in the Old City of al-Quds to perform Friday prayers for the first time since the war.

Ramadan is expected to begin this year on or around March 10.

February 18,2024

Kundapur, Feb 18: A ghastly road mishap involving a truck and a motorbike claimed the life of a local branch manager of a bank at Gangolli in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, February 17. 

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Balakrishna Ramkambe, the Maravanthe branch manager of Canara Bank. Rahul, who hailed from Maharashtra, had got married just a few months ago. He had purchased the ill-fated bike during his wedding. 

The tragedy took place when Rahul was heading home located in Kundapur after completing his work at the branch on Saturday evening. 

It is learnt that a speeding truck, traveling from Byndoor to Kundapur, collided with Rahul’s motorbike from behind.

Rahul was thrown onto the road and sustained grievous injuries in the collision. A group of local people including Ibrahmi Gangolli rushed him to Kundapur Hospital using their 24x7 Apathbandava ambulance service. However, Rahul breathed his last en route to the hospital.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the collision, prompting locals to chase him. The driver manoeuvred through Hemmadi market area and attempted to escape towards Byndoor. However, while trying to drive on the wrong side at the Mullikatte divider, the truck got stuck in a drain along the highway. Subsequently, the truck was lifted with the assistance of a crane, and the police apprehended the driver.

Gangolli Sub-Inspector Harish and personnel conducted a spot inspection at the accident site. 

