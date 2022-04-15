  1. Home
  2. 'Are you holy? Will expose your scams too!’ Karnataka CM’s warning to Cong

'Are you holy? Will expose your scams too!’ Karnataka CM’s warning to Cong

News Network
April 16, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today warned Congress for targeting his government over corruption, and maintained that the investigation into contractor Santosh Patil’s death will happen as per law.

“The Congress has announced protests. They talk about corruption. Are they clean? Are they holy? Let them first calculate the wealth they hold in their cupboards,” Bommai told reporters.

“They’re looking to set narratives, but it won’t be of any use. People of Karnataka have seen Congress for many years and their scams. We’ll have to place those scams before people. The Time will come,” Bommai said.

Bommai was upset with the Congress accusing the government of shielding senior BJP lawmaker K S Eshwarappa, who resigned as a minister in connection with Patil’s alleged suicide.

“The suicide allegation is under investigation. The post mortem is done and the forensic report will come. Based on that we will scientifically know what happened,” Bommai said.

Drawing a parallel with the K J George case, Bommai said the BJP had followed the law book better than the Congress.

“In the George case, there was a video accusing him and a death note. But, was he named in the FIR? Wasn’t there a cover-up attempt? The FIR was registered after a court direction. In fact, the family of the deceased had to go to court. But, we’ve registered the FIR based on the complaint,” he said, referring to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Bommai was referring to the alleged suicide of police officer M K Ganapathy, which forced Congress lawmaker K J George to resign from Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet in 2016.

On the Congress’ demand that Eshwarappa should be booked under the anti-corruption law, Bommai said: “Further sections will be inserted based on what the investigation finds. Let the probe take place.”

He also accused the Congress of being the “prosecutor and judge” in the Patil case. “It won’t work that way. People know of the things that were covered up when (Congress) was in power. So, which section should be invoked when…it’ll happen as per law. We haven’t interfered in any way,” he said.

Bommai rejected the Congress’ allegation that he had given Eshwarappa a clean chit. “There’s law and investigation will happen. The charge sheet will be examined in court,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 13,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Calling the death of contractor Santhosh K Patil in Karnataka a ‘murder’ by the ruling BJP government, the state Contractor`s Association on Wednesday accused the party of indulging in ‘rowdyism’ and threatened to launch a month-long protest.

"We will stop our work for a month in protest”, association President Kempanna announced.

Speaking to reporters, Kempana stated that presently the most corrupt government is in power in the state. The corruption has exceeded limits in all government departments. "BJP government is indulging in rowdyism. Though we have enough evidence, we are not able to produce it fearing backlash by BJP leaders," he said.

He demanded that an independent probe be carried out under a retired Supreme Court Judge into the death. "We will submit our evidence against the ministers," he said.

“Despite lodging a complaint with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, no action was taken. The works will be stopped condemning the negligence of the government for a month from May 25. CM Bommai has become silent," he said.

"For every work, we need to give 5 percent commission during the tender process. Corruption is rampant in the CM`s office. It is much more in the Health and Irrigation departments. If grievances of contractors are not addressed within 15 days, we will be forced to protest," he warned.

"We are not blackmailing. Our allegations are true. Health Minister K. Sudhakar is the most corrupt and he is getting 5 per cent cut in every tender. The ministers decide the allotment of tender much before the tender process. For example, Rs 10,000 crore development works have been taken up in R R Nagar constituency of Bengaluru but the work is substandard," he maintained.

Rural Development, PWD, BBMP and Irrigation Ministers have their own agents. Even the CM`s office is not an exception. There are audio records on commission given to them. Minister Sudhakar`s family members are carrying out 60 percent works. His wife gives cheques for work. Son of a Chitradurga MLA has quit the medical profession to become a contractor, Kempanna alleged.

Association Vice-President Manjunath said that the legislators should not threaten the contractors. Due to the menace of commission and percentage, the quality of work in the state is being compromised, he said.

Reacting to allegations, Minister for Health Sudhakar stated that the Contractor`s Association President Kempanna is a Congress agent. He challenged him to prove allegations against him and warned of filing a defamation case against him.

Earlier, the Contractor`s Association of the state had written a letter to the Prime Minister alleging that ruling BJP leaders are forcefully taking a 40 percent cut in all the projects executed by the contractors.

The Congress made this a huge issue and even demanded that the President's Rule be implemented in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Multiple private schools in Bengaluru on Friday received bomb threats via e-mail, following which City Police were rushed to the spots, along with a bomb disposal squad to carry out search operations, and the threats have turned out to be “hoax”.

According to senior police officials, they have received information that at least five schools in the city received the bomb threat.

Stating that bomb detection and disposal teams were also sent to schools that received threats separately, Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao said, “Searches have been done at all the schools and no item that causes worry has been found.” 

Investigating teams are probing the e-mail, Rao said. “We will find out at the earliest as to who is behind it and take necessary action,” he said, adding that mails have come from different email-ids and it will be investigated.

Police officials said they have assured parents and teachers that there is no need for worry.

Police evacuated schools that received the threat and parents were asked to come and pick up the children, they said, adding that it was also ensured that exams that were going on at few schools, were not disturbed. Class 10 exams are currently on in the state.

The e-mail threats to schools read, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there seems to be a conspiracy to disturb peace in Karnataka, which is a progressive state.

Stating that he has instructed police to take it seriously and to not take any chances, he said, “Those behind (the hoax threat) will be arrested soon. All the necessary precautionary measures will be taken and thorough investigation will be done...there is no need to worry.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2022

Udupi, Apr 7: Three students of an engineering college from Kerala, met watery grave at St Mary’s Island in Udupi today. 

The deceased have been identified as Allen Reji, Amal C Anil and Antony Shenoy, all said to be aged around 22 years. 

They were on a tour to the island with a group of 42 students and two lecturers from Mangala Engineering College in Kottayam of Kerala.

The students got down to swimming in the sea at the most dangerous spot in the Island. 

While bodies of Allen and Amal have been fished out of the sea, the search is on for Antony Shenoy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.