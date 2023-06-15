  1. Home
Arrest of Mangaluru expat in Saudi Arabia over ‘hate post’: Karnataka HC threatens to shutdown Facebook

News Network
June 15, 2023

The Karnataka High Court has warned Facebook that it would consider issuing an order to close down the social media giant's activities in India.

The case pertains to Facebook's alleged non-cooperation with the state police over the investigation of the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the court instructed the Central government to provide details regarding the steps taken thus far in response to the arrest of an Indian citizen under false charges. The Mangaluru police were also directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The court adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The court issued the warning while addressing a petition submitted by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru. The court directed Facebook to submit a comprehensive report containing the necessary information within a week.

In her plea, Kavitha explained that her husband, Shailesh Kumar, had been employed with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she resided in their native place with their children. She revealed that Kumar had posted a message on Facebook expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. 

Shailesh Kumar is also facing charge of posting provocative and objectionable content targeting the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam on Facebook. However, according to Kavitha it was posted by some unknown miscreants using Shailesh’s name. 

Kumar had reportedly informed his family, and Kavitha filed a police complaint in Mangaluru. However, Saudi authorities arrested Shailesh Kumar and imprisoned him. 

The Mangaluru police initiated an investigation and sought information from Facebook regarding the creation of the fake account. Regrettably, Facebook did not respond to the police's inquiries.

In 2021, Kavitha approached the High Court, expressing concern over the delay in the investigation. She also wrote a letter to the central government seeking assistance in securing her husband's release from prison.

News Network
June 6,2023

Kolar, June 6: A 26-year-old woman postgraduate paediatrics student of a prestigious medical college in Karnataka, reportedly died of suicide by jumping into a quarry lake near Kendatti in Kolar taluk on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Dr Darshini, who was studying MD (Paediatrics) at MVG Medical College in Hoskote of Bengaluru Rural district.

On a complaint by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh, a senior doctor at the college, for allegedly harassing her. However, the college authorities denied any harassment by the management or the senior doctor.

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector-General of Police, Central Range, said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the reasons for Darshini taking the extreme step.

Darshini, who hailed from Ballari, completed her MBBS at Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College. 

According to the college authorities, she was a bright student and was friendly with all and there was no reason for her to end her life. The medical superintendent of the college said she never made any harassment complaint with the higher authorities.

Victim told friend about suicide

Meanwhile addressing reporters, Darshini’s brother Prajval alleged that Dr Mahesh used to harass Darshini. She had informed him and their parents about this. She also alleged that the college management was not allowing her to take rest and she faced work pressure.

Kolar police said preliminary investigation revealed that Darshini reportedly hired an autorickshaw to kendatti quarry, which is around 25 km from the college. 

After reaching the quarry, she reportedly telephoned one of her friends to say that she was going to end her life. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, she jumped into the quarry lake. 

A man, who spotted the body a few hours later, informed the police. A police team rushed to the quarry lake and recovered the body.

News Network
June 4,2023

Mangaluru: While the plastic park project, which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk is getting momentum, 

The Plastic Manufacturers Association has urged the government to reduce the cost of industrial plots at the plastic park project which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk. The price of the site is currently fixed at Rs 1.2 lakh per cent of land.

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who visited the project site on Saturday, told reporters that the project will come up on 104 acres at a cost of Rs 62 crore. While infrastructure will be provided for 52 industrial plots, 39 entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up units, he said. 

“The plastic park will have roads, a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Institute, separate hostels for men and women, guest house, cafeteria, warehouse, and water supply and sewage system. The funds allocated for the establishment of the plastic park includes Rs 31 crore from the central government and an equal amount from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB),” he said.

The project will ensure job opportunities for locals, once the project is completed, Kateel said. “Many industries have already come forward to set up units in the plastic park. Works related to the development of infrastructure and buildings have already begun. The CIPET institute will provide all technical support and extend training for the manpower required in the industries. Plastic-based industries may start production at the park without any hassle. The plastic park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore, and it will ensure jobs for 1,000 people directly, and more than 10,000 indirectly,” Kateel said, adding that a foundation stone laying ceremony will be held soon, and the work is expected to be completed within a year.

Canara Plastic Manufacturers Association president BA Nazeer said that the price of land should be reduced from Rs 1.2 lakh per cent to Rs 50,000. 

“The KIADB should reconsider the price of land fixed for industries, as Rs 1.2 lakh per cent is too costly, considering the value of land in the area. Further, the process of allotment of industrial plots should be done in Mangaluru, instead of Bengaluru,” he added. Meanwhile, Ganjimutt gram panchayat members demanded that separate land should be identified for waste management.
 

News Network
June 2,2023

Bengaluru, June 2: The five poll promises that Congress had made in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections were approved today at a keenly-watched Cabinet meeting.

Before the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that a decision will be taken on announcement regarding the implementation of five guarantee schemes promised during polls.

The Cabinet has decided to implement the five guarantees without any discrimination of caste or religion, Siddaramaiah announced after the meeting.

The ruling Congress government was under pressure to deliver on the five guarantees.

The poll promises were:

•    10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme
•    Rs 2,000 per month allowance to the woman head of family under Gruha Laxmi scheme
•    Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme
•    free bus travel for women
•    200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The guarantee schemes will be implemented in a phased manner, it was announced post the meeting.

Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 2,000 monthly aid for woman head of family, will be launched on August 15, Siddaramaiah announced.

Under Anna Bhagya, 10 kg food grains will be given free to all in BPL households, Antyodaya card holders from July 1.

Under 'Shakti', women can travel for free in public transport buses other than AC, luxury buses in Karnataka from June 11.

The CM announced that implementation of 'Gruha Jyoti' (200 units of free electricity) will begin from July 1.  "200 units of electricity will be free ... Consumers who haven't paid their bills till July will have to pay," said Siddaramaiah.

