Arrest of Mangaluru expat in Saudi Arabia over ‘hate post’: Karnataka HC threatens to shutdown Facebook

The Karnataka High Court has warned Facebook that it would consider issuing an order to close down the social media giant's activities in India.

The case pertains to Facebook's alleged non-cooperation with the state police over the investigation of the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the court instructed the Central government to provide details regarding the steps taken thus far in response to the arrest of an Indian citizen under false charges. The Mangaluru police were also directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The court adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The court issued the warning while addressing a petition submitted by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru. The court directed Facebook to submit a comprehensive report containing the necessary information within a week.

In her plea, Kavitha explained that her husband, Shailesh Kumar, had been employed with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she resided in their native place with their children. She revealed that Kumar had posted a message on Facebook expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

Shailesh Kumar is also facing charge of posting provocative and objectionable content targeting the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam on Facebook. However, according to Kavitha it was posted by some unknown miscreants using Shailesh’s name.

Kumar had reportedly informed his family, and Kavitha filed a police complaint in Mangaluru. However, Saudi authorities arrested Shailesh Kumar and imprisoned him.

The Mangaluru police initiated an investigation and sought information from Facebook regarding the creation of the fake account. Regrettably, Facebook did not respond to the police's inquiries.

In 2021, Kavitha approached the High Court, expressing concern over the delay in the investigation. She also wrote a letter to the central government seeking assistance in securing her husband's release from prison.