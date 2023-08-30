Audio and video calls coming to X; no phone number needed: Elon Musk

  1. Home
August 31, 2023

X, formerly Twitter's, new owner Elon Musk has been planning to turn his app into a super app. And here seems to be another step in that direction: X is getting voice and video calls. There have been speculations of the same since early this month. The same has now been confirmed by Musk.

"Video & audio calls coming to X," posted Musk. "Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC; No phone number needed; X is the effective global address book; That set of factors is unique." he added in the post. This could revolutionize the way we communicate on the platform, said Musk.
— elonmusk (@elonmusk)

Earlier this month, X designer Andrea Conway had hinted about the same in a post. "just called someone on X," she posted. 

Presently, X DMs do support voice messages, support for calls (both voice and video) will be a first. So far, users can have live conversations on the platform through Spaces, a feature that the came to the app after social audio app Clubhouse came into prominence during Covid-19 times. Spaces, however, is an open platform and anyone can join the conversation. It is not for one-on-one conversations.

August 23,2023

Moscow, Aug 23: Russia's President Vladimir Putin says the shift away from the US dollar in internal trade among the members of the BRICS, an intercontinental geopolitical bloc, is an "irreversible process."

"A balanced, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining steam, with efforts undertaken to develop efficient mechanisms of mutual settlements, as well as monetary and financing control," he told BRICS Business Forum, which was being hosted by South Africa, via video-link on Tuesday.

"As a result, the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS is declining as it only equaled 28.7% last year," he added.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group's leaders coordinate multilateral policies and meet annually at summits.

The BRICS countries account for 42 percent of the global population and about 27 percent of both the world's land area and the world’s economy.

The bloc has become increasingly important in addressing international issues since it was founded in 2006, and is often seen as a counterweight to Western political and economic hegemony.

The economies of the BRICS, Putin added, outperform those of the Group of Seven which includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan, in terms of purchasing power parity. "The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30%," he stressed.

Also addressing the event, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva lent support to the emergence of a common currency for trade among the BRICS members. 

He also expressed Brazil's willingness to see more countries join the bloc, which, in his opinion, would bring more relevance. 

The BRICS is expected to consider granting new memberships. 20 countries have applied, including Iran. 

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending the summit on Wednesday.

August 23,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Karnataka has reported 70 per cent deficit rainfall since June 1 as monsoon turned patchy leading to a severe drinking water crisis in parts of the state, including Bengaluru and its outskirts.

According to IMD officials, more than half this south Indian state has recorded deficit rainfall, and the overall deficit stands at 70%.

The prolonged dry spell has also hit the groundwater table and borewells have run dry. Officials said the situation can rapidly improve if the monsoon revives, but weather forecasts are far from encouraging.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to drill additional borewells in villages to resolve a burgeoning drinking water crisis. 

At review meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah, asked officials to take immediate action to ensure availability of drinking water. “Supplying drinking water to people should be your priority. I should not get any complaints in this regard,” he said.

At the meeting, rural development and panchayat raj minister Krishna Byregowda said water is being supplied to 121 villages through tankers. He said 39 taluks are facing severe scarcity of drinking water and requested the chief minister to release Rs 86 crore to tackle the problem.

He said the situation could become worse if there is no rain for another 15 days. “As of now, the situation is manageable,” he said. Warning on dirty water deaths Concerned over the number of deaths due to consumption of contaminated water, Siddaramaiah warned that zilla panchayat CEOs will be held responsible if such incidents continue to occur in the future.

“ZP CEOs will be suspended, and commissioners of urban local bodies will be booked for negligence of duty if any deaths occur due to consumption of contaminated water,” said Siddaramaiah.

He instructed officials to ensure water and sewerage pipes are separated in all slums across the state. “Carry out a 15-day campaign in this regard and submit an action taken report,” he said.

About 13-14 people have died in the state recently after consuming contaminated water. Seven people have died in Chitradurga district alone. “Such incidents happen when there is a lack of coordination between officials of the RDPR, health, and urban development departments,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also instructed officials to ensure water pipes and tankers that supply water to villages are properly cleaned.

August 28,2023

A man belonging to Hindu religion allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter and then secretly buried her body objecting to her relationship with a Dalit boy in Karnataka’s Kolar district. This is the second honour killing reported in just about two months in Kolar district.

The police identified the victim as Ramya. Her father, Venkatesh Gowda, and his brothers — Mohan Gowda and Chowdegowda — have been arrested by the police. Another accused, Anjaneya Reddy, is on the run, and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident took place at Thotli village in Kolar taluk in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023. However, the family members of the deceased buried the body in a hush-hush manner without informing police or fellow villagers. 

But a police constable attached to Sugatur outpost got wind of the incident and brought it to the notice of Kolar superintendent of police M Narayana. The SP immediately sounded out the Kolar Rural police inspector to probe the incident. When a police team rushed to the house of the victim, her father admitted to the crime. 

According to Narayana, Ramya had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from Aaleri, a neighbouring village. The father claimed that his repeated pleas to her to call off the relationship went in vain.

Ramya worked in a private factory near her village. Narayana said the youth is a mechanic working with a private firm. Family members came to know about the affair a month ago and everyone tried to prevail over the girl, but in vain. The girl told her family she would go with him "come what may", said the Kolar SP.

Based on the confession of the accused, police exhumed the girl's body in the presence of the taluk magistrate on Sunday morning and an autopsy was conducted on the site. Kolar Rural police inspector Lokesh has booked a case under various acts, including murder and concealing evidence, the SP said.

On June 27, a man in Bodagurki village of Bangarpet taluk had killed his 20-year-old daughter as she was in love with a Dalit youth from the same village.

