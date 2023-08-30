Audio and video calls coming to X; no phone number needed: Elon Musk

X, formerly Twitter's, new owner Elon Musk has been planning to turn his app into a super app. And here seems to be another step in that direction: X is getting voice and video calls. There have been speculations of the same since early this month. The same has now been confirmed by Musk.
"Video & audio calls coming to X," posted Musk. "Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC; No phone number needed; X is the effective global address book; That set of factors is unique." he added in the post. This could revolutionize the way we communicate on the platform, said Musk.
Earlier this month, X designer Andrea Conway had hinted about the same in a post. "just called someone on X," she posted.
Presently, X DMs do support voice messages, support for calls (both voice and video) will be a first. So far, users can have live conversations on the platform through Spaces, a feature that the came to the app after social audio app Clubhouse came into prominence during Covid-19 times. Spaces, however, is an open platform and anyone can join the conversation. It is not for one-on-one conversations.
