Bandh call evokes good response in Mysuru as Muslims stay home

News Network
March 17, 2022

Mysuru, Mar 17: The bandh called by Ameer-E-Shariat Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi and various organisations on Wednesday in protest against the Karnataka High Court’s ruling on hijab evoked a good response in Mysuru.

Business establishments and shops remained closed in main business areas and in areas where Muslims are the majority. Even shops of people from other communities were closed. Only a few small shops in residential areas and shops for essential items in other Muslim-majority areas were open.

The owner of a vegetable and fruits shop on Azeez Sait Double Road in Shanthi Nagar said, he would shut the shop soon. “As vegetables and fruits are perishable and as people need them, I opened the shop for a brief time,” he said.

A Muslim auto driver said, besides his own need, his services were necessary for people, so he was ferrying passengers for a short duration.

Representatives of Muslim organisations said it was a call for a voluntary bandh and no one was forced. “For some, it is a matter of livelihood. For some, it is a commitment to deliver goods or services. So, it is up to them to shut shop or not. Some shops that were open in the morning gradually shut after 10 am,” they said.

Police security was beefed up in all business areas, especially in Muslim-majority areas, as a precautionary measure. 

News Network
March 16,2022

The Muslim community in Karnataka will observe a day-long bandh on March 17 to protest against the high court ruling upholding the BJP government's controversial order prohibiting students from wearing religious attires, including hijab, in educational institutes, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, the ‘Ameer-e-Shariat Karnataka,’ said on Wednesday.

Several Muslim organisations including Imams Council and Jama’at-e-Islami Hind have backed the Karnataka bandh call. However, leaders have decided not to take out any rallies. All Muslim students –both male and female- in the state have been asked to boycott classes during bandh.

“I request all the Muslims to listen to my order attentively and implement it strictly. On March 17, there will be a complete bandh across Karnataka,” Maulana Rashidi said in a video message. He also described the high court order as ‘sad.’

However, the senior cleric urged youngsters to stay peaceful during the agitation. “You should not impose the bandh by forcibly closing shops. There should be no sloganeering or processions. This protest will be completely silent, peaceful, and aimed at only expressing our anger against the verdict,” he said.

Urging every ‘justice loving’ person to participate in the protest, Maulana Rashidi further remarked that the protestors should convey to the ‘rulers’ that ‘it is possible to get educated while adhering to religious practices.’

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday upheld the ban on religious attires on campuses, observing in its 129-page order that hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice (ERP). A full bench, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, held as many as 11 hearings across February and March to hear petitions against the Karnataka government's February 5 order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could 'disturb peace, harmony and public order.'

On February 10, the bench, also comprising Justices KS Dixit and JM Khazi passed an interim order, restraining students from wearing religious clothes till its final judgment in this case.

The petitioners, who are students from Udupi, have already rejected the verdict and will challenge it in the Supreme Court. The top court will take up the matter after the Holi vacations.

News Network
March 11,2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 date sheets. The term 2 board exam will be held from April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15. 

As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, CBSE has provided more gaps between two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes. However, the board also says, “Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations.”

Other competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the CBSE term 2 date sheet, a CBSE statement said.

The CBSE term 2 date sheets have also been prepared by avoiding nearly 35000 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations of a student fall on the same date.

Since CBSE is holding the term 2 board exams in 26 other countries, it is not feasible to conduct the exam in two shifts and therefore, the start time of the board exam has been set at 10:30 am.

“Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,” the CBSE statement added.

News Network
March 6,2022

Jeddah, Mar 6: Saudi Arabia has retuned to almost complete normalcy as the government ended on Saturday all coronavirus restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

It will also end social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

The new decisions announced by an official source at the ministry of interior will come into force starting from Saturday March. 5, 2022. It also suspended social distancing measures at all closed and open places, activities and events.

Also, the country will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds required to get an insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

The Kingdom lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan).

The source stressed the importance of continuing to complete the implementation of the national plan for immunization, which includes taking the booster dose, and applying procedures to verify health status in the “Tawakkalna” application to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

The source explained that the measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.

