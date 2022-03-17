Bandh call evokes good response in Mysuru as Muslims stay home

Mysuru, Mar 17: The bandh called by Ameer-E-Shariat Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi and various organisations on Wednesday in protest against the Karnataka High Court’s ruling on hijab evoked a good response in Mysuru.

Business establishments and shops remained closed in main business areas and in areas where Muslims are the majority. Even shops of people from other communities were closed. Only a few small shops in residential areas and shops for essential items in other Muslim-majority areas were open.

The owner of a vegetable and fruits shop on Azeez Sait Double Road in Shanthi Nagar said, he would shut the shop soon. “As vegetables and fruits are perishable and as people need them, I opened the shop for a brief time,” he said.

A Muslim auto driver said, besides his own need, his services were necessary for people, so he was ferrying passengers for a short duration.

Representatives of Muslim organisations said it was a call for a voluntary bandh and no one was forced. “For some, it is a matter of livelihood. For some, it is a commitment to deliver goods or services. So, it is up to them to shut shop or not. Some shops that were open in the morning gradually shut after 10 am,” they said.

Police security was beefed up in all business areas, especially in Muslim-majority areas, as a precautionary measure.