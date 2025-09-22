  1. Home
  2. Banu Mushtaq Invokes Love and Justice as she Lights Up Mysuru Dasara 2025

coastaldigest.com news network
September 22, 2025

Mysuru, Sept 22: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the 415th edition of the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Monday, calling on people everywhere to embrace the festival’s universal message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

Speaking atop the Chamundi Hill, where she lit the ceremonial lamp and offered flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mushtaq said:

“Dasara is not just a cultural festival, it is an inclusive symphony of humanity. In a world torn by wars, let its light spread across the globe with love, justice, and compassion.”

Dressed in a traditional yellow Mysore Silk saree, with Mysuru jasmine adorning her hair, Mushtaq recited her celebrated poem Bagina, first published a decade ago. She emphasized that “we can win life not with arms, but with akshara (literature), and prosper with love.”

Faith and heritage

Before the inauguration, Mushtaq and her family visited the Chamundeshwari temple, where priests welcomed her with a garland and saree. She described the moment as a fulfilment of a vow made by a close friend, who had prayed at the temple for her Booker triumph.

“Lighting a lamp or offering floral tributes is not new to me,” she said, stressing that her religious faith has “never crossed her home” and highlighting her deep engagement with Kannada and Hindu culture in her forthcoming book Booker Banu Baduku Baraha.

Mushtaq also reflected on her family’s ties to Mysuru’s royal past, recalling how her uncle, Sepoy Mohammad Ghouse, once served as a trusted bodyguard to Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Controversy and criticism

The government’s decision to invite Mushtaq sparked opposition from some political and cultural groups. Critics questioned why fellow Booker winner Deepa Bhasthi was not chosen, while others raised objections to Mushtaq’s past remarks on the Kannada flag and her faith.

Despite the protests, the inauguration proceeded smoothly under tight security, with a police route march held ahead of the festivities for the first time.

A festival of unity

In her address, Mushtaq portrayed Dasara as a living symbol of India’s pluralism:

“Culture should be a bridge between people, not a wall. Our heritage tells us that Karnataka is truly Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota — a garden of peace for all communities.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and cultural leaders joined thousands of visitors at the hilltop ceremony.

As the lamps were lit and Mysuru’s royal festivities began, Mushtaq’s words set the tone for a Dasara dedicated to peace over conflict, unity over division, and love over hatred.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 9,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 9: A group of alumni of Mangaluru’s historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) have taken the initiative to revive and strengthen their alma mater, aiming to take it to new heights.

The Muslim Educational Association (MEA), which runs BEI has officially approved the launch of a registered Badria Alumni Association and has extended its full support to this endeavor.

Over the past century, the institution has produced thousands of successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—while maintaining its commitment to accessible, non-commercialized education.

Now, a group of philanthropic alumni, along with the MEA, have come forward with a renewed vision. At a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee was formed, comprising Sajid AK, Syed, Mustafa, Khaleel, and Fahad, to spearhead the initiative.

The First General Body Meeting of the Alumni Association is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Badria Campus, Mangaluru. During this meeting, details of the association’s structure will be finalized, and development plans for the institution will be discussed.

Established in 1928 with just grades 1 to 5, BEI has since grown into a comprehensive network of institutions, offering education from nursery to degree level. Today, it encompasses:
•    Badria Nursery School
•    Badria Balawadi School
•    Badria Higher Primary School (Kannada Medium)
•    Badria Primary School (English Medium)
•    Badria High School (Kannada & English Mediums)
•    Badria Pre-University College (Women’s Department)
•    Badria First Grade College (including Women’s Section)
•    Badria Computer Center

As BEI prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2028, alumni and management hope that this new initiative will restore the institution’s reputation as one of the most prestigious centers of learning in coastal Karnataka.

News Network
September 17,2025

Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadchan town of Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the robbers looted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore after tying up the staff, PTI reports.

Three masked men dressed in military uniforms came to the bank around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, September 16, on the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives.

The gang tied up the hands and legs of the staff before escaping with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, the FIR stated.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the suspects used a "Suzuki EVA" vehicle with a fake number plate.

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered in this regard, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

Earlier heists

This is the second such incident being reported in the Vijayapura district this year. In May, around 59 kg of jewellery and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash

were stolen from the Canara Bank branch in Managuli town of Vijayapura district. Thieves broke the lock and window grills to enter the bank building. Once inside, they opened the safe locker, cut the iron rods and made away with the jewellery, according to Nimbargi.

On June 27, the police said three people, including a bank manager, had been arrested in connection with the robbery.

In January, a group of four men armed with weapons, including pistols and machetes, barged into Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha Niyamitha's branch on KC Road in Mangaluru and made away with valuables worth Rs 4 crore. Days later, the police recovered 18.314 kg of stolen gold ornaments and Rs 3,80,500 in cash after arresting four persons.

News Network
September 14,2025

Foreign doctors in Gaza describe a pattern of children killed by single gunshots to the head or chest, saying it shows Israel is deliberately targeting them.

De Volkskrant, a Dutch newspaper, published an investigation on Saturday, speaking with 15 doctors who were among the last international eyewitnesses in the region.

The doctors told the newspaper they treated 114 children aged 15 and under with such wounds, and most did not survive.

Witnesses said Israeli drones and snipers fired the bullets. Former Dutch army commander Mart de Kruif said accidental hits are almost impossible given the scale and consistency of the injuries.

American trauma surgeon Feroze Sidhwa, who arrived at the European Hospital in Gaza in March 2024, recalls four boys with head wounds admitted within 48 hours.

“I thought: what the hell? How is it possible?” he said, and over the next two weeks, he treated 9 more children with similar wounds.

Doctors described working in extreme heat in hospitals filled with the smell of sewage, explosives, and decay, with ventilators and medical equipment scarce or broken.

Emergency surgeon Mimi Syed intubated a four-year-old girl shot in a humanitarian zone using a laryngoscope she had smuggled in, keeping the child alive and later documenting the bullet lodged in her head.

Doctors reported treating wounds likely caused by fragmentation weapons, where small cube-shaped fragments pierce organs and vessels, causing fatal bleeding or major amputations.

Weapons experts say the wounds match Israeli-made tungsten fragments, though the Israeli military denies using such weapons.

Mass casualty events occur daily, with children making up over 40% of Gaza’s population, and many arriving with grave injuries.

Doctors described children with shrapnel in the brain, bullets in the chest, and limbs destroyed by blasts, with some classified as WCNSF (Wounded Child, No Surviving Family).

British surgeon Goher Rahbour noticed another disturbing pattern, as the targeted body part changed each day, with one day being the chest or head, and another, the limbs or abdomen, suggesting a coordinated and deliberate method.

Doctors speak out despite risks, as Israel often blocks reentry for those who testify, and “Being silent is not an option,” said Sidhwa.

Doctors from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands said their duty is to save lives and bear witness to Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Their testimony depicts the deliberate targeting of children, the destruction of hospitals, and the human cost of the ongoing genocide.

Since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza, it has murdered 64,803 Palestinians and wounded 164,264, most of them children and women.

