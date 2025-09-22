Banu Mushtaq Invokes Love and Justice as she Lights Up Mysuru Dasara 2025

Mysuru, Sept 22: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the 415th edition of the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Monday, calling on people everywhere to embrace the festival’s universal message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

Speaking atop the Chamundi Hill, where she lit the ceremonial lamp and offered flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mushtaq said:

“Dasara is not just a cultural festival, it is an inclusive symphony of humanity. In a world torn by wars, let its light spread across the globe with love, justice, and compassion.”

Dressed in a traditional yellow Mysore Silk saree, with Mysuru jasmine adorning her hair, Mushtaq recited her celebrated poem Bagina, first published a decade ago. She emphasized that “we can win life not with arms, but with akshara (literature), and prosper with love.”

Faith and heritage

Before the inauguration, Mushtaq and her family visited the Chamundeshwari temple, where priests welcomed her with a garland and saree. She described the moment as a fulfilment of a vow made by a close friend, who had prayed at the temple for her Booker triumph.

“Lighting a lamp or offering floral tributes is not new to me,” she said, stressing that her religious faith has “never crossed her home” and highlighting her deep engagement with Kannada and Hindu culture in her forthcoming book Booker Banu Baduku Baraha.

Mushtaq also reflected on her family’s ties to Mysuru’s royal past, recalling how her uncle, Sepoy Mohammad Ghouse, once served as a trusted bodyguard to Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Controversy and criticism

The government’s decision to invite Mushtaq sparked opposition from some political and cultural groups. Critics questioned why fellow Booker winner Deepa Bhasthi was not chosen, while others raised objections to Mushtaq’s past remarks on the Kannada flag and her faith.

Despite the protests, the inauguration proceeded smoothly under tight security, with a police route march held ahead of the festivities for the first time.

A festival of unity

In her address, Mushtaq portrayed Dasara as a living symbol of India’s pluralism:

“Culture should be a bridge between people, not a wall. Our heritage tells us that Karnataka is truly Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota — a garden of peace for all communities.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and cultural leaders joined thousands of visitors at the hilltop ceremony.

As the lamps were lit and Mysuru’s royal festivities began, Mushtaq’s words set the tone for a Dasara dedicated to peace over conflict, unity over division, and love over hatred.