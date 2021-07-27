  1. Home
  Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as 26th Chief Minister of Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as 26th Chief Minister of Karnataka

News Network
July 28, 2021

bommayi.jpg

Bengaluru, July 28: Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 26th Karnataka Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan today, with B S Yediyurappa and other senior leaders present at the ceremony.

Bommai visited a temple ahead of the oath-taking. BJP supporters gathered outside Raj Bhavan ahead of Basavaraj Bommai’s oath-taking ceremony. 

Bommai's appointment is the second instance in the state's politics for a father-son duo to have occupied the top post. 

Soon after his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Bommai, along with caretaker Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, drove to the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government on Tuesday.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect, but had asked him to continue to function as Chief Minister till alternate arrangements were made.

News Network
July 19,2021

hiraschool.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 19: A fire broke out at SSLC examination centre here at Hira School at Babbukatte near Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city. 

All students were evacuated from the center on time by the officials of the school and no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. 

Arrangements were made in adjacent building for the students to write exams. 

The fire is suspected to have caused due to an electric short circuit at the lab of school.

Fire brigade team and local police officials reached the spot and doused the fire. 

Later, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar and senior MESCOM officials visited the spot.

News Network
July 28,2021

bommayi.jpg

News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: The months-long surge in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country continued on Thursday amid protests in various states.

In Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 104.94 and diesel at Rs 95.26 per litre. In Mangaluru and Udupi too the petrol prices are nearing Rs 105.

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital while the price of diesel was up 15 paise, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. 

After petrol, diesel rates in major cities have also neared the Rs 100-a-litre-mark. The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.54 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, the first of the metros to hit the three-digit mark, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 107.54 per litre and diesel in the financial capital costs Rs 97.45. 

Kolkata's petrol rate climbed to Rs 101.74 per litre, and diesel rose to Rs 93.02 per litre. 

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

