Bengaluru: 3 including Physics, Biology lecturers held for raping college girl

Bengaluru, July 15: Two teachers and their friend have been arrested for raping a college student in Bengaluru on multiple occasions and blackmailing her.

Narendra, a Physics lecturer, Sandeep, a Biology lecturer, and their friend Anoop work at a private college in the city, where the survivor was a student.

According to the police complaint, Narendra first approached the student under the pretext of sharing academic notes and gradually built a friendship through constant messaging. He then called her to Anoop's room in Bengaluru, where he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anybody about what had happened.

Days later, Sandeep made advances towards the student. When she resisted, he allegedly blackmailed her, claiming to have photos and videos of her with Narendra. He also allegedly raped her at Anoop's residence.

Anoop then threatened the student with CCTV footage of her entering his room and then sexually assaulted her as well.

The traumatised student confided in her parents when they visited her in Bengaluru. The family approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission and then filed a complaint at the Marathahalli Police Station.

The two teachers and Anoop have been arrested and produced before a court.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division, Ramesh Banoth said, "The case was registered on July 5. Based on the victim’s complaint, we have arrested three individuals. We received information from the Women’s Commission. Following that, we recorded the victim’s formal statement and proceeded with the arrests. A detailed investigation is currently underway."