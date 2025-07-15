  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru: 3 including Physics, Biology lecturers held for raping college girl

Bengaluru: 3 including Physics, Biology lecturers held for raping college girl

News Network
July 15, 2025

college.jpg

Bengaluru, July 15: Two teachers and their friend have been arrested for raping a college student in Bengaluru on multiple occasions and blackmailing her. 

Narendra, a Physics lecturer, Sandeep, a Biology lecturer, and their friend Anoop work at a private college in the city, where the survivor was a student.

According to the police complaint, Narendra first approached the student under the pretext of sharing academic notes and gradually built a friendship through constant messaging. He then called her to Anoop's room in Bengaluru, where he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anybody about what had happened. 

Days later, Sandeep made advances towards the student. When she resisted, he allegedly blackmailed her, claiming to have photos and videos of her with Narendra. He also allegedly raped her at Anoop's residence. 

Anoop then threatened the student with CCTV footage of her entering his room and then sexually assaulted her as well.

The traumatised student confided in her parents when they visited her in Bengaluru. The family approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission and then filed a complaint at the Marathahalli Police Station.

The two teachers and Anoop have been arrested and produced before a court.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division, Ramesh Banoth said, "The case was registered on July 5. Based on the victim’s complaint, we have arrested three individuals. We received information from the Women’s Commission. Following that, we recorded the victim’s formal statement and proceeded with the arrests. A detailed investigation is currently underway."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2025

Mangaluru, July 7: Two working professionals from Mangaluru have lost more than ₹10 lakh in separate incidents of online job fraud, raising alarm over the growing trend of cybercrime exploiting employment seekers.

Case 1: Part-Time Job Scam on WhatsApp & Telegram

A woman professional lost ₹6.5 lakh after falling for a so-called part-time work-from-home job. According to her complaint, she received a WhatsApp message on June 25 from someone claiming to be an HR assistant from the NSE Exchange. The job promised earnings between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000.

She was asked to join via a link and instructed to download the Telegram app, where further communication and tasks were assigned. After completing 30 initial tasks, she received small payments of ₹180 and ₹200 to gain her trust.

However, soon she was assigned "trade tasks" and told to deposit ₹800 to a bank account. Over the next three days (June 26–28), she was made to transfer larger amounts to multiple accounts via UPI and net banking. When no payments were refunded, she realized it was a scam and lodged a complaint with Mangaluru Rural Police.

Case 2: Fake International Hospital Job Offer

In another incident, a medical professional lost ₹4.2 lakh to fraudsters posing as recruiters for NMC Hospital in Dubai. The complainant received a call on June 6 from a woman named Sangeetha, followed by a detailed job offer via email.

A man named Vinay Singh then contacted the complainant and asked for multiple payments — ₹5,499 for registration, ₹25,960 for profile verification, and over ₹82,000 for a DHA licence. Over the next few days, further payments totaling several lakhs were demanded for NOC and other formalities.

Suspicion arose when the fraudsters asked for an additional ₹2.6 lakh. After consulting friends, the complainant discovered the job offer was fake and reported the fraud to Kankanady Town Police Station.

Authorities Urge Caution

Police have urged the public, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious while responding to unsolicited job offers online, particularly those demanding advance payments or using unofficial platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram for communication.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2025

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru has cemented its status as one of the world’s top 10 technology talent hubs, standing shoulder to shoulder with global giants like Beijing and Tokyo, according to Colliers’ latest report, "Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025."

The report analyzed over 200 cities worldwide on key indicators such as talent acquisition, venture capital (VC) funding, labor quality, talent pipeline, and sectoral composition. The findings reveal a dominant presence of Indian and Chinese cities in the global tech talent landscape — with India shining particularly bright.

India’s top six cities have secured positions among the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region for tech talent acquisition, reflecting the country’s vast skilled workforce and thriving innovation ecosystem. Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to lead the pack, offering a strong combination of deep talent pools, advanced IT infrastructure, and cost-effective operations — a combination highly attractive to global tech firms.

“India is a powerhouse of tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers. “Bengaluru and Hyderabad alone accounted for nearly half of the conventional office space leasing in H1 2025.”

During the first half of 2025, tech companies leased over 10 million sq. ft. of office space across India’s top seven cities, representing 40% of total demand for conventional office spaces. In flexible workspaces too, tech occupiers made up nearly 50% of leasing activity.

This surge is backed by India’s competitive advantages — from a large base of young, highly skilled professionals to an ever-expanding startup ecosystem. The report highlights a key trend: tech workforces are getting younger. Between 2014 and 2022, workers under 25 in the tech sector grew by 9%, a rate more than 20 times higher than the all-industry average. This demographic shift is fueling interest in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jakarta.

Globally, demand is also surging for specialized roles like AI experts, data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals, as traditional IT job postings decline. Bengaluru's deep talent pool in these emerging areas is further reinforcing its appeal to international employers.

With high-quality office infrastructure, a robust digital backbone, and unmatched talent scalability, India’s tech cities are not just competing globally — they’re leading the way.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2025

aftab.jpg

Mangaluru, July 8: In a deeply alarming incident that has once again drawn attention to the rising number of heart attacks among young people, an 18-year-old engineering diploma student collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city on Monday, July 7.

The deceased, Aftab, son of Asgar Ali, was a resident of Krishnapura Hillside and a student pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering at a local institute. The incident occurred around 12 noon while Aftab was walking home to take a bath. He suddenly collapsed near his house and could not be revived. Initial reports indicate the cause as a heart attack.

Aftab was the only son in a family of four children. His mother had passed away during the Covid pandemic, and he had been living with his father since then. His three sisters are married. On the day of the incident, his father, Asgar Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, had been home with him until 1 pm, shortly before leaving for work. The tragedy struck soon after.

The sudden death of an apparently healthy teenager has shocked the community and reignited growing concerns about the increasing incidence of heart attacks among youth in India. Once considered a condition of the middle-aged and elderly, cardiac arrest is now increasingly being reported in individuals in their teens and twenties, often without any prior symptoms.

Health experts have been raising red flags over the past few years, linking early heart complications in youth to factors such as sedentary lifestyle, dietary habits, chronic stress, undiagnosed conditions, and post-Covid aftereffects.

Aftab's untimely passing is a tragic reminder of how vital it is to monitor cardiac health regardless of age, and raises urgent questions about awareness, early screening, and preventive measures in young populations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.