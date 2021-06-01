  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru: Prime accused in Bangladeshi woman gang-rape case shot at by cops

June 2, 2021

Bengaluru, June 2: One of the accused in the assault and gang-rape of a Bangladeshi woman here, was shot at and injured as he tried to escape by allegedly attacking a police team that had gone to arrest him on Wednesday.

The incident comes days after two of his accomplices were shot at and injured by the city police during an escape attempt. With this, 10 people have been arrested in connection with case so far, police said.

Following a tip-off, a police team went to nab the kingpin, Shahbaz, at Rampura here this morning. On seeing the police party, the man attacked them using a knife and tried to flee, they said. However, the police opened fire at him in self defence and caught the accused. He was injured in the leg while a head constable also sustained injuries in the attack, they added.

The accused was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, the rape victim was trafficked from Bangladesh by a network of human traffickers active in her country, Assam, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka,three years ago. Later, the 22-year-old woman was forced into prostitution by the gang.

Following a financial dispute, she was assaulted by six people, including a woman, and later four of them gang-raped her and brutalised her days ago.

May 31,2021

Bengaluru, May 31: The Karnataka government is contemplating to unlock the lockdown in a phased manner by easing restrictions, provided Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

"I have given my opinion to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about unlocking the lockdown in a phased manner by opening one sector after another," Ashoka told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

Replying to a query on lifting the restrictions on June 7 when the current lockdown which is in effect since May 10 comes to an end, Ashoka said there is a request from some sectors to lift curbs stage by stage.

He, however, warned that the lockdown will continue if the number of infections do not come down.

"The restrictions will be eased only when the infections reduce. For example, in Delhi the cases are about 1,000 a day. In Bengaluru, the number should come below 1,000 a day and in Karnataka it should be limited to just 2,000 to 3,000. Then only the government will consider easing the lockdown," the Minister said.

According to him, the lockdown has helped to control the infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

Ashoka said the government has not yet received any report from the TAC.

Things will be clear only on June 6 when the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with ministers, officials and the TAC members.

"We will decide whatever is in the interest of people," he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official too said that there is talk about lifting curbs in a phased manner.

"There is a discussion going on at the government level to unlock the lockdown stage by stage. The coronavirus cases would be under control only if the restrictions are eased in a phased manner. Even we (officials) are also recommending the same," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

His statement came just a week before the current lockdown comes to an end on June 7.

The daily Covid infections and fatalities in Karnataka had crossed 50,000 and over 600 respectively in the last week of April.

It reduced to 20,378 infections and 382 deaths on Sunday. There are 3.42 lakh active cases in the state as of Sunday.

May 23,2021

Mangaluru, May 23: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, which is utilising the local resources, is giving priority to outsiders and ignoring locals, when it comes to recruitment, alleged Congress leader MLA Mohiyuddin Bava.

Speaking to media persons former Mangaluru North MLA said that North Indian candidate were given priority while filling vacant posts by MRPL.  

Even though Sarojini Mahishi report emphasised appointing local candidates, the MRPL ignored local candidates during the selection process, he said.

He sought to know why BJP MLAs and MPs were silent on the issue. MRPL had promised to provide employment to local candidates. While recruiting 214 staff, only 13 from Karnataka were recruited. Among 13, only three are from Udupi, Karkala and Mangaluru. 

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla demanded the cancellation of the recruitment process.

"A high-level probe should be ordered into the recruitment process at the MRPL. People of undivided Dakshina Kannada districts have been cheated. DYFI has been demanding 80% jobs for local residents since the beginning," Muneer said.

Following a row over the recruitment process, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Umanath Kotian and Dr Y Bharath Shetty held discussions with MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh and other top officials. The MP, in a Facebook post, said that he has directed the MRPL on withholding the recruitment list.

May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Much to the embarrassment of Karntaka's ruling BJP, a purported close aide of its Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy was arrested on Tuesday by the Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch police in connection with the alleged bed scam - exposed by the ruling party members earlier this month with much fanfare.

On May 4, Bangaloe South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied by his uncle and Basavangudi MLA, L.S. Subramanya, Bommanahalli MLA Reddy and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudhachar stormed into Begaluru south Covid war room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to flag the scam. 

Surya, who had also read out a list of 16 Muslims working there and questioned their appointment, had alleged that hospitals in Bengaluru "blocked" beds in fake names to make money, at a time when Covid cases were rising in Karnataka. He claimed that officials of the BBMP "colluded" with private nursing homes and hospitals to block beds and allocate them for exorbitant fees.

The CCB police statement said that Babu, 34, a resident of Roopena Agrahara in Bommanhalli, was arrested on Monday evening after his role of blocking beds and selling them at higher price for Covid patients came to light.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be identified, said that the arrested is a personal assistant of Bommanahalli MLA Reddy.

Neither Mr Surya nor the MLA has responded to the arrest.

Babu's role of blocking beds in BBMP hospital came to light when they examined the CCTV footage of the war rom and the statements given by the staff members, the police said. 

The Karnataka government had ordered reserving 80 per cent of the beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients. The BBMP was assigned to allot beds for the Covid patients seeking treatment in private hospitals. However, due to the alarming rise in Covid cases, most of the beds were fully occupied even as the demand was growing manifold.

The CCB police has already arrested five people -- Nethravathi, Rohith, Venkat Subba Rao, Manjunath and Punith -- in connection with the case. The sleuths had conducted searches in the war room and obtained technical data. Doctors, who are in charge of each zone war room, had also been questioned.

