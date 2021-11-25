  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru residents report loud sound, mild vibrations; neither tremor nor earthquake, says KSNDMC

News Network
November 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The loud sound heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at noon was not due to vibrations caused by an earthquake or tremor, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said. 

Mmany Bengalureans took to social media to share that they heard a loud ‘boom’ sound. “Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara. #Bengaluru #Bangalore #SonicBoom? Others felt too??” a social media users asked. 

“Loud sound heard again in various parts of Bengaluru along with rattling of windows. What happened this time ? Sonic boom ? Earthquake ? Quarry blast ?” tweeted a journalist.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm, a statement issued by KSNDMC Director said.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” the natural disaster monitor added. 

Bengalureans took to social media to report a loud sound with some speculating that it is a sonic boom. 

News Network
November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Prime Ministers of Australia and Israel, Scott Morrison and Naftali Bennett, will address the inaugural session of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which begins from November 17, Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said here.

As per the agreement, he said, both BTS 2021 and Sydney Dialogue sessions will be held simultaneously and streamed on both the platforms.

The sessions will also focus on QUAD space collaboration, he said.

Narayan also said South Africa, Vietnam and UAE will be participating in the summit for the first time.

Australia, Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom and Toronto Business Development Centre will set up their virtual stalls at the event, he said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit which is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India.

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit is expected to digitally reach over half a million people. 

News Network
November 13,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 13: BJP is neither engaged in appeasement politics nor in vote bank politics, state BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Friday.

He was speaking at a state-level workshop for representatives of 24 cells of BJP, held at T V Raman Pai Convention Centre in the city. Kateel said the political party that governed the country in past had engaged in appeasement and created a divide among people.

However, the ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed development to the forefront. He emphasised that while workers in other parties are ‘vyaktinishth’ (loyal to individuals), BJP cadre believes in ‘vicharnishth’ (loyalty to an ideology) and ‘kartavyanisht’ (loyalty towards duty).

The BJP never deviated from its ideology of building the nation, he said.

“Whether it is Congress or regional parties, they have all split many times. Only the BJP did not split because of the ideology it believes in. Instead, the party has consistently grown stronger. Workers are the assets of the party. The BJP workers give priority to the party rather than individuals.”

The NDA government during the reign of former Prime Minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee did not face any corruption charges. Even the present seven-and-a-half-year administration by PM Narendra Modi is free from corruption. Except for Lal Bahadur Shastri, all other prime ministers of Congress, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, faced corruption charges, Kateel charged.

The BJP grooms its party workers to become leaders and achieve greater heights. The concept of nationalism is given priority in the party. Amid the political mudslinging by opposition parties, BJP believes in pro-people programmes and social reforms, he said. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi through Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is striving for self-reliant India and reaching out to the last strata in the society, he added.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premananda Shetty, leaders Bhanuprakash among others were present. 

