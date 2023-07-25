  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru riots: Home Minister instructs officials to examine request to withdraw false cases, BJP fumes

News Network
July 26, 2023

homeministerparam.jpg

Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has asked officials to examine the request of a Congress MLA to withdraw cases against "innocent" youths and students, who were arrested under "false cases" in connection with protests and riots in the city's D J Halli and K G Halli, Shivamogga and Hubballi among other places.

The Opposition BJP sharply reacted to this and accused the Congress government in the state of giving a "clean chit to the communal criminals of one community and playing to the tune of Jihadists and PFI terrorists".

Parameshwara has, in a July 19 note to Principal Secretary-Prisons, Civil Defence and Auxiliary Services (PCAS), Home Department, cited a request letter by Narasimharaja MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait in this regard.

"It has been requested that innocent youths and students have been arrested under false cases in connection with protests and riots in Bengaluru's D J Halli and K G Halli, Shivamogga, Hubballi and other places, and to withdraw cases in accordance with rules, after review. It is instructed to take necessary action in this regard after review," the Home Minister's note said.

Hitting out at the government and the Home Minister, Karnataka BJP in a tweet said, "It seems that @DrParameshwara is functioning hanging a board that they (government) will give a clean chit to the communal criminals of 'one' community! Is there anything more shameful than this? This letter proves that this government is playing to the tune of Jihadists and PFI terrorists. BJP will continue to fight against all kinds of anti-Hindu policies of #JihadiSarkara."

Noting that DJ Halli and KG Halli riots were one of the worst in which the rioters set the police station on fire, Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal tweeted, "Siddaramaiah 1.0 government had withdrawn cases against PFI goons, who were responsible for riots and murders of Hindu activists in the state. Now, Home Minister Parameshwara has directed the Home Secretary to take measures to withdraw cases against rioters."

Three people were killed and over 50 injured in the violence that erupted in D J Halli and K G Halli, allegedly due to a derogatory social media post by a relative of the then Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in August 2020.

The MLA’s house and the KG Halli police station were torched in the riots.

Some communal incidents had resulted in violent protests in Shivamogga, Hubballi and few other places in the state during the previous BJP rule.

News Network
July 17,2023

boybelthangady.jpg

Mangaluru: A 14-year-old boy lost his life after an unfortunate accident involving a swing at his residence on Sunday, July 16.

The incident occurred in Mantame village of Malavantige, Belthangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada, leaving the entire community in shock and mourning.

The victim, identified as Shreesha, son of Balakrishna, was a an eighth-grade student at Mundaje School.

According to sources, Sreesha was enjoying his time playing on a swing in the yard when he accidentally fell and became entangled in a rope, which became tightly wrapped around his neck.

The deceased boy's body was taken to Beltangady Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Sub-Inspector Dhanraj and the staff from Beltangady Police Station visited the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

News Network
July 19,2023

Mangaluru: A woman has been duped of Rs 56,500, after she was allegedly promised a job in low-cost Indian airline.

The aspirant had applied for a job on June 13, through an online platform, and on the same day, she received a call asking to deposit Rs 1,500 as registration fee. She was told that the interview will be held the next day. 

On June 15, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 10,000 for training, and Rs 7,500 for the courier, and on June 17 was asked to pay Rs 12,500. On June 12, she paid Rs 8,500 for the uniform, and on June 29 she paid Rs 10,500 for insurance. 

The accused told the victim she would have to report on July 5 . On July 11, she was again asked to pay Rs 9,500. Suspecting that she was being duped, she approached the police and a case was registered.

News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: Four swimmers from Puttur Aquatic Club (PAC) will represent India at The Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships 2023 to be held at Windsor, Ontario, Canada, from September 13-17.

Sweerkith Anand, Thrishul Gowda and Dhanvith from PAC, and Neil Mascarenhas, an ex-student from PAC, were selected on the basis of their brilliant performance at the 18th National Pool Lifesaving championship held at Ray Centre, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, recently. 

They competed with more than 250 participants from all over India. At the national meet, Sweekrith won two gold and two silver medals, and Thrishul won two gold medals. The duo participated in the World Lifesaving Championships-2018, held in Adelaide Australia. Meanwhile, Dhanvith secured two gold and one silver medal and Neil Mascarenhas bagged a bronze medal.

Coach Partha Varanashi and Coach Rohith train the swimmers at the Dr Shivarama Karantha Balawana Swimming Pool, Puttur, and at St Aloysius College Swimming Pool, Mangaluru.

