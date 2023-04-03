  1. Home
Bengaluru’s Arun Kumar wins Rs 45 crore in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw

News Network
April 4, 2023

An Indian national from south Indian state of Karnataka has won the Big Ticket’s grand prize of Dhs20 million (Approximately Rs 45 crore) on Monday. Arun Kumar Koroth from Bengaluru city joined the list of millionaire.

Arun bought the ticket online on March 22. Big Ticket’s host Richard called Arun to inform him about the pleasant news but he was quiet and didn’t respond at all.

The Big Ticket confirmed that they would call Arun again at a suitable hour. Apart from Arun, another Indian Suresh Mathan won Dhs100,000.

Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek also pocketed the third prize of Dhs90,000. He bought the ticket on March 28.

The Big Ticket RANGE ROVER SERIES 09 WINNER was announced as well.

Indian national Arun Moonumoolayil Joseph with ticket no. 000856 won the dream car draw.

The Big Ticket, the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE, is hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online at www.bigticket.ae

The raffle draw said, “What started out with a million dirham cash prize, gradually grew over the years and now we’re giving away grand prize of up to 35 million dirhams.”

The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes that vary from month to month, with Big Ticket giving away a minimum of Dhs10 million up to the biggest jackpot of 35 million.

The next draw has a prize money of Dhs15 million which is scheduled for May 3.

News Network
March 29,2023

The polling to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday, March 29. 

The votes will be counted on May 13, said the CEC, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners, Anup Pandey and Arun Goel, during announcement of the schedule of the polls.

Here is the full schedule for Karnataka Assembly Elections:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 13
Last Date of Nominations: April 20
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 21
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 24
Date of Polls: May 10
Date of Counting: May 13

The Election Commission will set up polling stations for over 5.21 crore voters across the state's 224 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and 15 reserved for the ones belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. 

There are 9.17 lakh first time voters in the state. The CEC said that 41,432 voters, who would turn 18 between January 2 to April 1, would also be eligible to cast votes in the coming elections. 

The registered voters in Karnataka also include 16,976 centenarian voters. The EC will make special outreach to the senior citizens, including the centenarians, to encourage them to cast votes.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023. 

News Network
March 28,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Withdrawal of 4 per cent reservation for Muslim community by the ruling BJP government is likely to snowball into a crisis-situation in the poll-bound Karnataka.

As the major political parties engage in a war of words over the issue, members of the Muslim community came out in the open on Tuesday to protest against the BJP government's decision.

The ruling BJP had withdrawn reservation of Muslims under 2B category and sent a proposal to the Centre. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the 4 per cent quota for Muslim will be given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the reservation quota for Muslims will be intact as they will be moved to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

Muslim groups and political parties have come to the streets lately demanding that their quota should remain untouched. The protests have been staged in Belagavi, Chitradurga and Mandya cities of Karnataka.

The Minority Unit of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Muslim community members had taken out a protest march in Belagavi. The agitators raised slogans against the ruling BJP party. They had also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner's office.

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest on the road in Chitradurga raising slogans against the government. SDPI had built a platform near DC Circle for the protest. As the police denied permission, the protest was staged on the road.

Various Muslim organisations and SDPI staged a protest against withdrawal of reservation. The protest was staged near the Vishveshvaraya statue in Mandya.

Former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy raised a concern that what if Muslim community takes to the streets like the Banjara community? Who will be responsible for the consequences?

"I appreciate the conduct of Muslim community at this hour. The BJP government had taken decisions as per whims and fancies. If Muslim community members had come to streets angered by withdrawal of their 4 per cent reservation, innocent people would have lost their lives," he reiterated.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the national parties should not indulge in creating conflicting situations between castes. Both parties are indulging in this, he added.

The protest by Banjara community members over a new reservation decision by the BJP government turned violent in Shikaripura of Shivamogga district. The agitators had pelted stones on former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's residence and even attacked police.

News Network
March 25,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 25: The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party's central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

