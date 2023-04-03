Bengaluru’s Arun Kumar wins Rs 45 crore in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw

An Indian national from south Indian state of Karnataka has won the Big Ticket’s grand prize of Dhs20 million (Approximately Rs 45 crore) on Monday. Arun Kumar Koroth from Bengaluru city joined the list of millionaire.

Arun bought the ticket online on March 22. Big Ticket’s host Richard called Arun to inform him about the pleasant news but he was quiet and didn’t respond at all.

The Big Ticket confirmed that they would call Arun again at a suitable hour. Apart from Arun, another Indian Suresh Mathan won Dhs100,000.

Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek also pocketed the third prize of Dhs90,000. He bought the ticket on March 28.

The Big Ticket RANGE ROVER SERIES 09 WINNER was announced as well.

Indian national Arun Moonumoolayil Joseph with ticket no. 000856 won the dream car draw.

The Big Ticket, the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE, is hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online at www.bigticket.ae

The raffle draw said, “What started out with a million dirham cash prize, gradually grew over the years and now we’re giving away grand prize of up to 35 million dirhams.”

The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes that vary from month to month, with Big Ticket giving away a minimum of Dhs10 million up to the biggest jackpot of 35 million.

The next draw has a prize money of Dhs15 million which is scheduled for May 3.