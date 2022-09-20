  1. Home
  2. Bhagavad Gita classes in schools, colleges across Karnataka from Dec 2022: Edu Min

News Network
September 20, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 20: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be taught as part of the moral education syllabus in schools and colleges across the state from December, 2022.  

Responding to a query in the Legislative Council on Monday, BC Nagesh said, "We are contemplating the introduction of the Bhagavad Gita in schools from this academic year. It will be taught under a moral education subject. The discussion is ongoing. A committee will be formed and we will take a decision soon," he said.

BJP MLC MK Pranesh had asked if the state government is hesitant to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools, despite “no opposition”. He asked, "The government says there is no proposal to implement teachings of Bhagavad Geeta to students in Karnataka. Is the government hesitant to teach Bhagavad Geeta? Why has the interest shown by the government earlier while issuing statements evaporated?" Earlier Nagesh had stated that as per the National Education Policy (NEP), on the lines of Gujarat state, Bhagavad Geeta will be introduced in Karnataka after consulting educational experts.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also said that it was his government's stand to include the Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus as a part of the moral education subject. Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh Nirani, stated in Council that the Bhagavad Gita has “human values” and children need to learn about those values. “The government of Gujarat has taken a decision to add Bhagavad Gita to the syllabus and a decision should be taken in Karnataka also to introduce Bhagavad Gita to children,” he said.

However, senior Congress leader and former minister from Mysuru, Tanveer Sait, said that introducing the Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus "is more dangerous than COVID-19 pandemic".

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy questioned the state government on the proposal, and added that teaching the Bhagavad Gita won't fill empty stomachs. "The state is facing thousands of problems and the teachings of Bhagavad Gita won't provide food for people. Emotional matters are gaining importance in the country. The innocents are being misled. There is an end to this trend and we will wait until then," he said.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We believe in Hindu religion and give equal respect to other religions. We do not have any objection to teaching Bhagavad Gita, Bible, or Quran to children. But, children should be given quality education."

News Network
September 11,2022

Belagavi, Sept 11: Personal rivalry between two groups of students in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi led to an individual being stabbed to death after Ganesh idol immersion late night on Saturday.

Police arrested four accused, one of them being a minor.

Arjungouda Patil aged 21, was a resident of Mugalihal village and a college student. His chest had a deep stab wound, informed the police.

The accused have been identified as Uday Bhandrolli, Subhash Solannavar, Vithal Meshi and another minor. 

Victim and accused were students of same college and shared an enmity. They got into a brawl during the Ganesh immersion procession. Soon, the fight escalated and Patil got stabbed.

Police rushed to the village and nabbed the four accused. A knife has been seized from them. 

Murgod Police are investigating the case further.

News Network
September 14,2022

Muscat, Sept 14: As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday following a smoke warning, according to an airline source.

The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

According to reports, 14 passengers suffered injuries in the melee. 

There were 141 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said.

Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.

News Network
September 10,2022

Kolkata, Sept 10: A search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has led to the recovery of at least ₹ 17 crore from the premises of a businessman in Kolkata. The anti-money laundering agency has raided six locations in Kolkata including one in Garden Reach area, where the ED has brought in cash-counting machines to count the amount recovered.

The search started this morning and counting of cash is still underway at the premises of Aamir Khan, who ED officials say is not cooperating with the agency. The ED had taken up the investigation of the mobile gaming app fraud based on a case registered by the Kolkata Police.

Visuals of the raids show stacks of currency notes mostly in the ₹ 500 denomination. There are ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 200 notes as well.

The probe agency said the raids are connected to a mobile gaming application, which has been cheating people and the money recovered is what the accused amassed after duping the public.

The gaming app called "E-Nuggets" is promoted by the accused, Aamir Khan, the probe agency said in a statement.

The case stems from a first information report, or FIR, of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

Officials of the agency were accompanied by personnel from the central forces to ensure law and order during the raids. Bank officials also accompanied the ED officers.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates and trapping people in a debt trap.

