  2. Bhaskar Rao formally joins AAP; likely to contest 2023 Karnataka polls

News Network
April 4, 2022

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joined AAP in Delhi on Monday, April 4. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao belongs to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. The senior police officer resigned from service. He served in a number of posts, including that of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, commissioner of transport department, ADGP of internal security division and in the Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Bhaskar Rao was also joined by Prithvi Reddy, the state convener for AAP's Karnataka unit. "Warm welcome to "People's Commisioner" Shri Bhaskar Rao to Aam Aadmi Party ! Together we shall bring a people led political revolution to Namma Karnataka," Prithvi Reddy said in a tweet. 

Earlier on Saturday, Bhaskar Rao had posted on social media about his resignation from police service. "Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues, friends, elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties. Heading into choppy seas," he had tweeted.

Bhaskar Rao's decision to join the party comes a year ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections in which AAP is trying to make inroads in Bengaluru. The party was bolstered by its victory in the Punjab state elections last month. 

Following its win in Punjab, AAP in Karnataka has claimed that 'many big names' were joining the party ahead of the state elections next year. The party has set its sights on capturing the urban votes in Bengaluru, a city that has gained notoriety for its polluted lakes, pothole-ridden roads and traffic woes. Sources in the party claimed that Bhaskar Rao is in contention for the Basavanagudi and Malleswaram seats in Bengaluru.

News Network
April 3,2022

Udupi, Apr 3: BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who is otherwise known for provocative statements, today confessed that people of Karnataka are suffering due to issues created over Halal and Jhatka. 

Speaking to media persons here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said: “Let people perform the rituals and follow the tradition they want. Let Muslims follow the halal tradition and many Hindus eat Jatka meat. There is no need to create confusion on it.”

“Neither the Muslims are forcing me to follow their tradition nor can I force them to follow my tradition. When people are following their own tradition, why should there be any confusion? The confusion was a conspiracy to divide the society,” he said.

“We have enough space for politics during elections,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he sought to know who raked up the hijab controversy. "Let Congress answer. Only six out of 96 Muslim girls in Udupi raised objections over the hijab. If the girls were convinced to adhere to the guidelines, the state would have remained calm."

“From birth we have been following Hindutva. However, we do not oppose Muslims. We respect Muslim leaders who fought for the nation’s independence and all from the community who have respect for the country. However, we will oppose those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans,” Eshwarappa said. 

News Network
March 30,2022

A Special Court in Bengaluru has ordered the registration of a 'special criminal case' against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue when he was the deputy CM in the BJP-JDS coalition government in 2006-07. 

Sessions Judge B Jayantha Kumar of the special court, set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, has issued the order on March 26, based on a private complaint by one Vasudeva Reddy.

"Register a Special Criminal Case against the accused No.2 Sri B.S.Yediyurappa for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Issue summons to accused No.2 for his attendance only after filing of list of witnesses as required under Sec.204(2) Cr.P.C., and process fee is paid," the order says.

According to the complainant, the state government under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act acquired 434 acres of land in Bellandur, Devarabeesanahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara and Amanibellandur Khane to establish an Information Technology park. The same was however denotified by Yeddiyurappa "in favour of private persons without any public benefit."

The court in its order said the complainant has made a prima facie case against Yediyurappa, who has to be summoned to the court after due process.

"I am of the considered opinion that there are sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering Special Criminal Case and summoning the accused No.2 for his attendance and give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations against the accused No.2.

"I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the court noted.

News Network
April 1,2022

New Delhi, Apr 1: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by ₹ 250 on Monday. 

In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost ₹ 2,253, according to news agency ANI. 

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 949.50 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost ₹ 2,205. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at ₹ 2,351, while in Chennai now a 19-kg cylinder will be available for ₹ 2,406.

The prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are on the rise after the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, the prices have gone up by ₹ 6.40 per litre.

While, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by ₹ 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to ₹ 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by ₹ 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.

