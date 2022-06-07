Biker Syed Mohammed Saleem Ullal, who rode solo from Mangaluru to Nepal & Bhutan, dies aged 31

Mangaluru, June 7: Dakshina Kannada-based biker Syed Mohammed Salim Tangal passed away today a private hospital in Thokottu, here.

The 31-year-old, hailing from Arekala in Ullal, Mangaluru taluk, had toured India and overseas countries along in his Bullet motorbike. He was a member of Bulls Club of the city and toured India, Nepal, and Bhutan in 39 days and covered 12,635 km.

Saleem, employed in the Gulf used to go riding whenever he visited India.

In 2018 January, he rode the bike from Mangaluru to Mumbai in 38 hours covering 2,210 km. In the same year, he covered a 2,500 km ride to Hyderabad also. He had reportedly visited more than 100 villages during his travel.

“It is one of the most memorable journeys of my life. I did face a few problems — travelling in the wrong direction once, maintenance and repairs on the bike etc. North Indians have a lot of respect for South Indians and it is not at all dangerous to travel alone. Whenever I needed a break, I relaxed near toll gates as I felt they were safer. On an average, I covered a maximum of 500-800 kms per day and there were also days when I rode only 50 kms,” Saleem had said.

Although Saleem had not planned in advance for the trip, he had always wanted to ride to Nepal. From Mangaluru, he travelled to Hyderabad, Nagpur, Varanasi and Sanwali. On the Indian- Nepal border, after all the formalities and permits, he travelled to Chitwan district and spent about three days there. Subsequently, he went to Pokhara and Jomsom.

“At a few stretches, it was very difficult to ride. In fact, two-wheeler riders generally denied permission there because of the risks involved. I had to ride at a very slow speed. It took almost two days to complete 100 kms,” he had said. He also participated in the Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium Rider Mania in Nepal.