Biker Syed Mohammed Saleem Ullal, who rode solo from Mangaluru to Nepal & Bhutan, dies aged 31

News Network
June 7, 2022

bikersaleem.jpg

Mangaluru, June 7: Dakshina Kannada-based biker Syed Mohammed Salim Tangal passed away today a private hospital in Thokottu, here.

The 31-year-old, hailing from Arekala in Ullal, Mangaluru taluk, had toured India and overseas countries along in his Bullet motorbike. He was a member of Bulls Club of the city and toured India, Nepal, and Bhutan in 39 days and covered 12,635 km.

Saleem, employed in the Gulf used to go riding whenever he visited India.

In 2018 January, he rode the bike from Mangaluru to Mumbai in 38 hours covering 2,210 km. In the same year, he covered a 2,500 km ride to Hyderabad also. He had reportedly visited more than 100 villages during his travel. 

“It is one of the most memorable journeys of my life. I did face a few problems — travelling in the wrong direction once, maintenance and repairs on the bike etc. North Indians have a lot of respect for South Indians and it is not at all dangerous to travel alone. Whenever I needed a break, I relaxed near toll gates as I felt they were safer. On an average, I covered a maximum of 500-800 kms per day and there were also days when I rode only 50 kms,” Saleem had said.

Although Saleem had not planned in advance for the trip, he had always wanted to ride to Nepal. From Mangaluru, he travelled to Hyderabad, Nagpur, Varanasi and Sanwali. On the Indian- Nepal border, after all the formalities and permits, he travelled to Chitwan district and spent about three days there. Subsequently, he went to Pokhara and Jomsom.

“At a few stretches, it was very difficult to ride. In fact, two-wheeler riders generally denied permission there because of the risks involved. I had to ride at a very slow speed. It took almost two days to complete 100 kms,” he had said. He also participated in the Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium Rider Mania in Nepal.

bikersaleem1_0.jpg

News Network
June 4,2022

Kuwait City, June 4: An earthquake shook Kuwait early on Saturday morning.

According to an official tweet from the Kuwait Fire Force, the quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The tweet also said officials did not record any damage due to the incident.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology recorded the earthquake's magnitude as 5.5.

News Network
May 24,2022

Bengaluru, May 24: A private school in Karnataka’s capital has sent an email to all its alumni urging them change the name of Gyanvapi Mosque to “Gyanvapi temple” on Google maps. 

The New Horizon Public School (NHPS) had sent the communal email to its alumni en masse on 20 May.

The New Horizon Educational Institute is a private group which comprises of multiple educational institutions—the NHPS school, the NH Pre University College, two NH undergraduate colleges, and one NH Engineering college—all based in Bangaluru.

The controversial mail comes at a time when there is a heated controversy and an ongoing court case surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

“You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till google update this changes,” the mail reads.

The mail, titled ‘Gyanvapi temple instead of gyanvapi mosque’, also has a list of directions the alumni have been asked to follow in order to change the name of the Gyanvapi mosque. 

Many of the school’s alumni expressed shock on receiving the email, but also alleged that this is in line with the “overt political and ideological positioning” adopted by the school in the recent years.

The New Horizon educational group had earlier donated to the Ram Mandir Trust, held a bhoomi poojan ceremony in the school on occasion of the Ram Mandir ground-breaking, and also made its staff mandatorily attend a screening of The Kashmir Files.

After the school received backlash from some alumni over the Gyanvapi email, the NHPS subsequently put out a statement on its Instagram page addressing the issue. The statement said: "We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is required for all our email communications."

The New Horizon Educational Institute had rolled out a memo in March this year, informing all its students that it is organising tickets for the movie The Kashmir Files "for all students and staff members."

“It is mandatory for all staff members to attend,” a post put out by the NHPS on its Instagram page said.

The same post was shared on the Instagram and Linkedin pages of the other four degree colleges part of the New Horizon group. 

News Network
May 31,2022

New Delhi, May 31: India’s economy probably grew slower than previously estimated last year, with virus curbs in the final quarter seen as a drag on activity while the war in Europe has added a new inflation hurdle to recovery.

Data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago.

In the January-March quarter, the economy likely expanded 3.9%, according to the survey, a performance that will mark the low point of the year.

The pace of growth eased amid the surge in omicron infections and temporary activity restrictions, said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist for Barclays Plc. “While the movement restrictions were short-lived, other headwinds from global supply shortages and higher input costs also impeded the pace of expansion.”

Asia’s third largest economy had just begun recovering from the pandemic-induced slump when a surge in Omicron cases in January brought back some of the virus-related restrictions. The war in Ukraine, in February, further added to its woes, pushing up commodity prices and squeezing supplies further.

Earlier this month, elevated prices forced India’s central bank to hike rates by 40 basis-points in an off-cycle meeting. Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is due to next review monetary policy June 8, has signaled more hikes to tame inflation, a move that may hurt demand further.

“Elevated commodity prices, slowing global growth and monetary policy tightening across most markets are likely to weigh on growth prospects,” said Teresa John, an economist with Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt in Mumbai. “We continue to expect contact-intensive services to lead the economic recovery even as high commodity prices weigh on manufacturing margins.” 

