  1. Home
  2. BJP attends Karnataka Assembly without Legislative party leader

BJP attends Karnataka Assembly without Legislative party leader

News Network
July 3, 2023

Bengaluru, July 3: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka will attend the Assembly session, starting Monday, without the Legislative party leader.

After a discussion with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the appointment, the party top brasses decided to send an observer to Karnataka on Monday.

In the Assembly elections held in May, the Congress swept to power with 135 seats while the BJP won 66 and the JD(S) 19.

The observer will gather the opinion of BJP legislators and submit a report to the party high command, Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi late on Sunday night after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

He also said that based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the party will decide the Legislative party leader, who will be the leader of the opposition.

"This is what was discussed in the meeting. They said they will be sending an observer, who will gather opinion and let the party high command know. Afterwards, they will discuss with me," Yediyurappa, a BJP Parliamentary Board member, said.

When pointed out that the session was starting from today, he said he was only communicating whatever happened in the meeting.

"The party's decision will be final. They are sending observers on Monday. Based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the decision will be taken," the BJP leader added.

Regarding the appointment of a new BJP state president, Yediyurappa said it will be done based on the opinion of the party legislators.

Meanwhile, party sources said there will be a BJP Legislative Party meeting at 1 pm on Monday soon after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address to the members of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 21,2023

palestine.jpg

Ramallah, June 21: Hundreds of Israeli settlers, protected by the regime’s forces, have rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, attacking native residents and vandalizing their property.

Palestinian security sources said the armed settlers hurled stones and set Palestinian cars, fields, homes and other property ablaze in Huwara and Beit Furik, al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Burin, all situated in Nablus Governorate on Tuesday night.

Israeli soldiers protected the violent Zionist settlers in face of possible resistance from the Palestinians who tried to defend themselves, the sources added.

Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas said that during the violent raid, 34 Palestinians were wounded, most of them from tear gas, and at least 140 vehicles set ablaze, including an ambulance.

Among those injured was a Palestinian journalist who was struck in the face by rocks, he added, noting  that some of the Zionist settlers opened fire at the Palestinians, who had ventured out of their homes to confront the assailants.

The raid followed the killing of four Zionist settlers in a retaliatory attack by Palestinians near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has long become routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely prosecuted by the Israeli regime.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank over the past year, with the Israeli military conducting near-nightly raids.

A total of 172 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territories since the start of the year at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 24,2023

kateelnalinkumar.jpg

Ballari: June 24: Nalin Kumar Kateel, the president of Karnataka state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, has clarified that he did not formally quit the post. 

Rubbishing the media reports over his resignation from the state unit chief post, the Dakshina Kannada MP said that he just took moral responsibility for the defeat of the saffron party in recent Karnataka assembly polls, but did not quit the post.  

According to media reports, Kateel had said that he had already submitted resignation letter taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

Refuting the reports, Kateel today said he did not submitted the resignation letter but submitted a letter explaining the reasons for the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka assembly polls. 

“I am still the president of Karnataka state unit of BJP. I had said that the party high command will take a right decision at the right time. I did not say I have resigned from the post,” he reiterated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 23,2023

opposition.jpg

Patna, June 23: At least 15 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour-long meeting, during which leaders of the parties present expressed their views, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together.

"We had a good meeting and several leaders expressed their views during the meeting. 17 parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly," he told reporters.

Kumar, who hosted the first such meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the national interest as it was trying to change the country's history.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

"We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward," he said.

"We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology".

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as "Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement".

"We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP," she said, adding that "the BJP wants to change history but we'll ensure that history is saved".

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved 'Bharat Mata'. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.