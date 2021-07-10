BJP calls D K Shivakumar a ‘rowdy’ after his slapping video goes viral

Bengaluru, July 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party today dubbed KPCC president D K Shivakumar a “rowdy” after a video showing him slapping a man who had his arms around him went viral on social media.

The incident happened at G Madegowda hospital campus in KM Doddi, Mandya, on Friday when Shivakumar visited the hospital to see the ailing farmer leader G Madegowda.

Shivakumar was passing through hospital passage along with hordes of party functionaries and workers, a party worker tried to put his hands on Shivakumar’s shoulder. This irked the KPCC president who slapped him for his behaviour.

The 50-second video shows Shivakumar slapping a party worker and then chiding him. “You should be responsible,” Shivakumar is heard telling him, before asking cameramen there to delete the footage.

The people and opposition parties are critical of Shivakumar’s behaviour. BJP dubbed Shivakumar as a ‘rowdy’ and close lieutenant of Kotwal Ramachandra, a former goon of Bengaluru underworld.

BJP, in a tweet, mocked Shivakumar recalling his past association with gangster Kotwal Ramachandra saying the leader’s past behaviour is often at display.

This is not the first time Shivakumar has slapped a worker. Sometime back a worker trying to take a selfie with him was also smacked.