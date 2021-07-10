  1. Home
BJP calls D K Shivakumar a ‘rowdy’ after his slapping video goes viral

News Network
July 10, 2021

Bengaluru, July 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party today dubbed KPCC president D K Shivakumar a “rowdy” after a video showing him slapping a man who had his arms around him went viral on social media. 

The incident happened at G Madegowda hospital campus in KM Doddi, Mandya, on Friday when Shivakumar visited the hospital to see the ailing farmer leader G Madegowda.

Shivakumar was passing through hospital passage along with hordes of party functionaries and workers, a party worker tried to put his hands on Shivakumar’s shoulder. This irked the KPCC president who slapped him for his behaviour.

The 50-second video shows Shivakumar slapping a party worker and then chiding him. “You should be responsible,” Shivakumar is heard telling him, before asking cameramen there to delete the footage. 

The people and opposition parties are critical of Shivakumar’s behaviour. BJP dubbed Shivakumar as a ‘rowdy’ and close lieutenant of Kotwal Ramachandra, a former goon of Bengaluru underworld.
BJP, in a tweet, mocked Shivakumar recalling his past association with gangster Kotwal Ramachandra saying the leader’s past behaviour is often at display.

This is not the first time Shivakumar has slapped a worker. Sometime back a worker trying to take a selfie with him was also smacked.

News Network
June 30,2021

Dubai, June 30: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, who is in the UAE on his first official visit to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid upon his arrival to the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

He welcomed the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance Emirati-Israeli relations in the light of the Abraham Peace Accord, signed between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of building on the Abraham Accords to achieve peace and to strengthen regional security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of this visit, saying it will open wider horizons for the development of relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that will serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

He said that in less than 100 days, the UAE will host Expo 2020 Dubai, a major global event which will be attended by over 195 countries and that he looks forward to seeing a remarkable Israeli participation in this global platform to shape a post-Covid-19 future and to continue heading on the path for sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah and Lapid signed an agreement for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Afterwards, Sheikh Abdullah hosted an official reception in honour of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation.

Present were Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Khalid Abdullah Balhoul, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and a number of Emirati and Israeli officials. 

News Network
June 28,2021

Dubai, June 28: More than 2,000 expatriates from different countries living in Dubai embraced Islam this year, the Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture has announced.

According to official statistics revealed by the centre, as many as 2,027 residents took their shahada (Islamic oath of declaration) at the Centre from January to June of 2021.

The centre that comes under the aegis of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

The Center is keen to spread Islamic culture and its tolerant teachings by guiding new Muslims by teaching them, as well as spreading Islamic principles to followers of other religions who wish to know the true Islamic religion.

“The centre is constantly working to spread the values and principles of Islam to raise the level of public awareness among the communities residing in Dubai by using all technical means and human resources to reach various groups,” Hind Muhammad Lootah, Director of the centre said.

Lootah stressed that the centre introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

Hana Al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Welfare section, affirmed that based on the center’s civilised discourse that promotes tolerance values, acquainting residents with the Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, resulted in 2027 Dubai residents converting to Islam.

Al Jallaf explained that if anyone wants to know more about Islam or declare their shahada, then the centre provides various means, including IACAD’s call center 800600, the smart services portal www.iacad.gov.ae, IACAD’s application.

“One can also visit the centre for this purpose and make use of the in smart screens that can help them take shahada or obtain more knowledge about Islam,” he said.

People can also use online apps such as Microsoft teams and Zoom for the same, he added.

News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Congress supremo DK Shivakumar today said his party will draw up a list of people who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic even as he claimed that the government’s death figure is understated.

According to Shivakumar, more than three lakh people have died this year alone due to the pandemic as against the government’s death toll of 35,000.

“Death audit is compulsory. Even if the government doesn’t do it, we will go to every house and draw up a list of people who died last year and this year. We will work towards getting them compensation,” Shivakumar said, referring to the party’s massive month-long outreach programme that started Thursday.

“We have made our own application form for households that have not received Covid-19 death certificates. Our party workers will mount pressure on officials to issue certificates, which will be used to claim compensation from the government,” he said.

Shivakumar cited death figures from the eJanMa website of the Office of the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. “Between January 1 and June 13, there have been 3.27 lakh deaths in the state,” he said.

