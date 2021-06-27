  1. Home
  2. BJP gearing up for panchayat polls in Karnataka amid covid woes

News Network
June 28, 2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Even though any election in Karnataka looks uncertain given the continued Covid-19 threat, the BJP has started preparations for zilla and taluk panchayat polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The state BJP executive committee meeting held here on Saturday decided to organise rallies of gram panchayat members at divisional level and conventions of presidents and vice-presidents at the state level.

While inaugurating the meeting virtually, chief minister BS Yediyurappa called upon party functionaries to start groundwork for the panchayat polls. These elections were due in June, but had to be postponed due to the severity of the second wave.

"Winning more seats in zilla and taluk panchayats will not only help the party strengthen its base at the grassroots level, but also prove to be an advantage in the 2023 assembly polls," Yediyurappa said. He also said bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments may be announced any time.

The CM claimed despite facing several hurdles, his government handled the Covid-19 situation effectively. "With the help of the Centre, we successfully managed the Covid-19 situation. Despite financial constraints, we have offered cash assistance to the poor and the working class. Nationally, the state is in the second position in vaccination drives. The party cadre must take this message to the masses," he said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who chaired the meeting, said Congress' failure to provide medical infrastructure in rural areas put hurdles for the BJP government in managing the second wave.

The meeting passed two resolutions: First, to condemn opposition Congress for criticising the government during the pandemic instead of joining hands and second, to urge the Centre to take suitable action with regard to atrocities allegedly being unleashed by the West Bengal government on BJP functionaries. BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi and state executive committee members attended the meeting virtually.

News Network
June 25,2021

Udupi, June 24: Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has strictly warned those misusing the unlock guidelines in the district, and said that they will be booked under the epidemic act.

In his video message on Thursday DC Jagadeesh said, “In Udupi district, the state government has allowed some relaxation, even though the COVID scare is still there. It is everyone’s responsibility to follow the COVID guidelines announced by the government. Many people are found to be misusing the unlock guidelines which will not be tolerated”.

The state government has not permitted to organise any public functions in the district, but still, many programmes are being organised. Various organisations and political parties are organising protests across the district. Who permitted them to organise such programmes in the district? DC questioned.

The district administration has not given any permission to organise any public functions. The organisers are playing with the life of the people. Rules are equal to everyone, whether they are rich or poor. When the peoples’ representatives follow the rules, others will automatically follow them. Henceforth we will not tolerate those organising such programmes. If anyone is found organising any programme without the permission of the concerned authorities, they will be booked under the Epidemic act, he warned.

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Tuesday. 

Yediyurappa informed that the Dr Devi Shetty-led expert committee has advised accelerating vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for Covid control. 

"The committee has supported the relaxations in COVID curbs announced by the government, and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccinating," the chief minister said.

After concluding a meeting with the committee, Yediyurappa said with regard to opening schools and colleges, the committee has suggested giving priority to students and teachers in vaccination, to start classes in a phased manner by reopening colleges for students above 18 years to begin with, after vaccinating them.

Responding to a question, Yediyurappa said that the government was considering opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers."

No discussion has been taken with regard to opening schools as those below 18-years are not yet vaccinated, and clinical trials are on to vaccinate them.

Recently, the Karnataka government had constituted a 13-member expert committee headed by eminent cardiologist and founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty to analyse and advise to control a possible third Covid-19 wave in Karnataka.

The committee met the Chief Minister today and submitted an interim report. 

News Network
June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: The government of Karnataka has identified as many as 52 children that lost their both parents and became orphans during the second wave of Covid-19. More than one thousand children lost at least one parent.

Presiding over a meeting convened to review the measures taken to protect children during the third wave of Covid-19 here on Tuesday, Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said the government has implemented bala seva scheme and bala hitaishi scheme for the welfare of such children.

The minister said she held discussions with relatives of such children and kids via video conference and gathered their opinions. Under bala seva scheme, each child would get Rs 3,500 per month and free education. Eligible children would get either a laptop or a tablet. It has been decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to girls aged above 21 years.

She said under the bala hitaishi scheme, the government would establish a link between children with a single parent or those lost parents with donors. Parents who don’t have kids would also be allowed to adopt a child legally.

She said Davangere district has five children who lost parents due to other reasons, one child lost both parents due to Covid-19 and 125 children lost either their father or mother. She directed the officials concerned to upload the details of such children on the Bala Swaraj portal.

She said the department is taking all measures to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 that is likely to hit kids. As many as 1,875 children aged below 18 years of age contracted the Covid-19 infection during the first wave. As many as 2,283 children were infected by it during the second wave. But there was no child who was seriously ill.

District Health Officer Nagaraj said the district has seven lakh children aged below 19 years. It is estimated that 10 per cent children may contracted the viral infection during the third wave of Covid-19.

In order to tackle the third wave of Covid-19, 68 pediatricians have been identified in the district. A children's ward with 68 beds will be set up in the district general hospital, while ten beds with oxygen facilities will be set up in each taluk general hospital.

Each taluk will have two covid care centres for children. In total, 2,500 beds for children have been arranged.

A proposal has been submitted to the government seeking 60 ventilators, medicine. Training programmes would be conducted for doctors, asha, anganwadi workers and nurses in the first week of July.

MP G M Siddeshwara promised a 12-year old girl child from Honnali taluk who lost her parents due to Covid-19 that he would bear her higher education expenses.

MLAs Ramachandrappa, SA Raveendranath, Linganna, Zilla Panchayat Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth were present in the meeting.

