BJP gearing up for panchayat polls in Karnataka amid covid woes

Bengaluru, June 28: Even though any election in Karnataka looks uncertain given the continued Covid-19 threat, the BJP has started preparations for zilla and taluk panchayat polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The state BJP executive committee meeting held here on Saturday decided to organise rallies of gram panchayat members at divisional level and conventions of presidents and vice-presidents at the state level.

While inaugurating the meeting virtually, chief minister BS Yediyurappa called upon party functionaries to start groundwork for the panchayat polls. These elections were due in June, but had to be postponed due to the severity of the second wave.

"Winning more seats in zilla and taluk panchayats will not only help the party strengthen its base at the grassroots level, but also prove to be an advantage in the 2023 assembly polls," Yediyurappa said. He also said bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments may be announced any time.

The CM claimed despite facing several hurdles, his government handled the Covid-19 situation effectively. "With the help of the Centre, we successfully managed the Covid-19 situation. Despite financial constraints, we have offered cash assistance to the poor and the working class. Nationally, the state is in the second position in vaccination drives. The party cadre must take this message to the masses," he said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who chaired the meeting, said Congress' failure to provide medical infrastructure in rural areas put hurdles for the BJP government in managing the second wave.

The meeting passed two resolutions: First, to condemn opposition Congress for criticising the government during the pandemic instead of joining hands and second, to urge the Centre to take suitable action with regard to atrocities allegedly being unleashed by the West Bengal government on BJP functionaries. BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi and state executive committee members attended the meeting virtually.