  BJP govt exploiting the innocence of people, laments U T Khader

BJP govt exploiting the innocence of people, laments U T Khader

News Network
July 2, 2021

Mangaluru, July 2: Coming down heavily on the BJP government for the increase of the price of domestic LPG by Rs 25 per cylinder, former minister and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader accused the saffron party of exploiting the innocence of people. 

Addressing a press conference today, the Congress leader said that the government has put people in distress by increasing the prices of essential commodities.

“This is not a government of the people. They lack leaders with knowledge on economy and policies. This hike in LPG price will lead to inflation in the days to come. The poor, working class and students will face difficulties as prices of food items in restaurants will also increase. Where are those BJP leaders, who were protesting when the price of LPG increased by Rs 2-Rs 3 during the UPA tenure? The BJP has been exploiting the innocence of people and showing their oppression,” Khader said.

On BJP accusing the UPA government for the current crisis in the petroleum market, the MLA sought the central government to issue a white paper on it.

“They have been blaming the previous government for the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Currently, the nation’s due towards oil companies is just Rs 3,500 crore. Stop spreading lies and tell people how much is collected through tax on sale of fuel. Issue a white paper with details of the payment made by the government to oil companies,” Khader said.

On the arrest of social welfare minister B Sriramulu’s PA, Khader said that it was a classic example of how the BJP government functions in the state.

“The situation was similar when the BJP was in power in 2008. They are continuing to cheat people now also. How Sriramulu’s PA could cheat people without the support of the government?” Khader questioned.

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the state government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.

The new guidelines popularly called "Unlock 2" have come into effect from 6 AM and will be in force up to 5 AM on July 5.

In the 17 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent shops will be open from 6 AM to 5 PM beginning Monday and public transport including bus and metro began operations with 50 per cent capacity.

Though resumption of bus operations comes as a relief to office goers and others who depend on them for commuting, them plying in lesser numbers and with 50 per cent capacity is causing chaos at bus stands in several places in Bengaluru, with a high number of people wanting to avail services.

Similar reports are received from across the state.

While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has said it is deploying 3,000 bues initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

According to BMTC officials, till 8 AM, a total of 796 buses are being operated.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning have now been reopened for service until 5 PM with 50 per cent seating, however, liquor will not be permitted.

Gyms also began functioning at half capacity and parks will be open from 5 AM to 6 PM for walking and jogging.

Functioning of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 per cent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting are among the other things that are permitted from Monday.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 PM and 5 AM on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be in place from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday throughout the state.

Among those that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.

Steady increase has been seen in traffic movement in the city, with all government and private offices being permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength and offices dealing with essential and emergency services are permitted to function as per their requirement.

These relaxations are applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 AM to 2 PM, and movement of people till 7 PM.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Congress supremo DK Shivakumar today said his party will draw up a list of people who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic even as he claimed that the government’s death figure is understated.

According to Shivakumar, more than three lakh people have died this year alone due to the pandemic as against the government’s death toll of 35,000.

“Death audit is compulsory. Even if the government doesn’t do it, we will go to every house and draw up a list of people who died last year and this year. We will work towards getting them compensation,” Shivakumar said, referring to the party’s massive month-long outreach programme that started Thursday.

“We have made our own application form for households that have not received Covid-19 death certificates. Our party workers will mount pressure on officials to issue certificates, which will be used to claim compensation from the government,” he said.

Shivakumar cited death figures from the eJanMa website of the Office of the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. “Between January 1 and June 13, there have been 3.27 lakh deaths in the state,” he said.

News Network
June 30,2021

Bengaluru, June 30: The Karnataka government has effected a minor reshuffle by transferring seven IAS officers to new posts in the state. According to a government order, Dr Ajay Nagabhushan M N has been appointed as the Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department in Bengaluru replacing Tushar Giri Nath.

Shikha C, Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been transferred and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru. Salma K Fahim has been posted with immediate effect as Additional Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department. Kanaga Valli M, Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Controller of Examinations of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in Bengaluru.

Raghunandan Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Koppal district has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in Bengaluru. Archana M S has been posted with immediate effect as Member of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru relieving Venkatesh T from concurrent charge. Ramya S has been posted as Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority, Bengaluru relieving Venkat Raja from concurrent charge.

