BJP govt exploiting the innocence of people, laments U T Khader

Mangaluru, July 2: Coming down heavily on the BJP government for the increase of the price of domestic LPG by Rs 25 per cylinder, former minister and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader accused the saffron party of exploiting the innocence of people.
Addressing a press conference today, the Congress leader said that the government has put people in distress by increasing the prices of essential commodities.
“This is not a government of the people. They lack leaders with knowledge on economy and policies. This hike in LPG price will lead to inflation in the days to come. The poor, working class and students will face difficulties as prices of food items in restaurants will also increase. Where are those BJP leaders, who were protesting when the price of LPG increased by Rs 2-Rs 3 during the UPA tenure? The BJP has been exploiting the innocence of people and showing their oppression,” Khader said.
On BJP accusing the UPA government for the current crisis in the petroleum market, the MLA sought the central government to issue a white paper on it.
“They have been blaming the previous government for the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Currently, the nation’s due towards oil companies is just Rs 3,500 crore. Stop spreading lies and tell people how much is collected through tax on sale of fuel. Issue a white paper with details of the payment made by the government to oil companies,” Khader said.
On the arrest of social welfare minister B Sriramulu’s PA, Khader said that it was a classic example of how the BJP government functions in the state.
“The situation was similar when the BJP was in power in 2008. They are continuing to cheat people now also. How Sriramulu’s PA could cheat people without the support of the government?” Khader questioned.
