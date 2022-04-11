  1. Home
  2. BJP govt taking steps to ensure exit of Muslim traders from temples in Karnataka

News Network
April 12, 2022

Bengaluru: Amid all the din and commotion in the state following ban calls on Muslim traders by Hindutva groups, the ruling BJP government is all set to clear temple premises in Karnataka of Muslim vendors, according to sources.

Already, the state government has declared on the floor of the House that there is no provision for non-Hindus to carry out their business on temple premises and religious fairs.

The government plans to implement the rule through the Muzrai department which manages more than 30,000 temples in the state. The department has given clear instructions on not allowing Muslim vendors from participating in the auction of shops on the premises of temples, said Muzarai department sources.

The move will be backed by the law made during the Congress government when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. To ensure that the shops which are taken in auction are not given on sub-lease to Muslims, the department has prepared clear cut rules that those who get the shops in auction only will have to run them, the sources stated.

Further, the department had given directions to suspend the lease agreement in case of finding out that the shop has been given to Muslim vendor on sub-lease. It has also been decided to suspend the executive officer if any violation of guidelines is found.

Muzrai department is all set to issue notices in this regard to 48 shops which are going for auction in different temples in Bengaluru, including famous Kadu Malleshwara Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

According to the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act 2002, there is no provision for non-Hindus to carry out their business on temple premises. The guideline also says that the person who takes shops in auction should not do anything which hurts the sentiments of devotees.

Though the guidelines have been in existence since 2002, they are being implemented in the present scenario by the ruling BJP government in Karnataka, which has stirred a controversy. Opposition Congress is claiming that it is being done keeping polarisation of Hindu votes for upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

The ban trend came to the fore following the protest by Muslim businessmen and vendors against the High Court verdict on wearing of hijab. The High Court had dismissed the petition seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms and stated that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

Following the protest, Hindu organisations came up with slew of ban calls on Muslim businessmen which has led to the unrest in the state. The recent government’s decision to ensure the exit of Muslims from all temples that come under Muzrai department is likely to further create a stir in the state, say the sources.

News Network
April 6,2022

bus.jpg

Puttur, Apr 6: In a bizarre development, a group of miscreants belonging to a Hindutva groups last night waylaid a bus in which Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor was travelling and took him to task for failing to protect the men who were detained by the police in connection with “immoral policing”. 

The development comes after Uppinangady police detained Surendra, Theertha Prasad and Jithesh on charge of torching a 21-year-old Muslim man and his Hindu female friend at Derane in Siribagilu village under Uppinangady police station limits on Tuesday.  

According to the male victim who hails from Aryapu, said in a police complaint that a group intercepted the auto-rickshaw and the miscreants sought personal details from them, including names and where they were headed to.

“They abused and assaulted me. The gang also threatened me with dire consequences if I was caught moving around with the girl from the Hindu community. They also threatened the girl of dire consequences,” the victim said in his complaint. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

After the police took action against the miscreants, their associates reportedly contacted local BJP MLA over phone and requested to intervene in the case and protect the accused. However, the MLA reportedly refused to intervene, saying he was out of station. 

Enraged by MLA’s response, a group of Hindutva workers blocked the bus in which he was travelling from Puttur to Bengaluru for some time and raised slogans against him, sources said.

News Network
March 31,2022

Udupi, Mar 31: Two pre-university students who had gone to swim in the Macchattu Kaliajaddu lake in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, Karnataka, drowned on Thursday, police sources said.

The two, both aged 18, were studying in Sankaranarayana Junior College. They were swept away by the current, the sources said.

The deceased were Sumanth Madiwala and Ganesh, residents of Ullur village in the taluk.

A bystander who noticed the incident alerted the local people who tried to rescue the boys, but they couldn’t.

Personnel from the Amasebail police station visited the spot, the sources said. 
 

News Network
April 10,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Two young women drowned at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city today. 

The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17) and her sister Vaishnavi (18), both Mangaluru locals.

The incident took place when they had entered the water for bathing as a part of a ritual for which the duo, along with other family members, had visited the seashore.

A huge wave washed them away. Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to the rescue but they reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

