  2. BJP-JDS alliance for Lok Sabha; Amit Shah agrees to give 4 seats to Gowda's party

News Network
September 8, 2023

The BJP and the JD(S) have sealed their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 in Karnataka, BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed on Friday. The agreement has been for four seats, Yediyurappa said adding that Amit Shah agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats to JD(S). JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda recently met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah and the meeting indicated that BJP and the JD(S) would walk into an alliance -- only the details were pending.

JD(S) came into an alliance with the Congress and formed the government with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. The government was ousted after it lost the trust vote in 2019, a year after it came to power.

According to reports, JDS wanted to contest from Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chickballapur and Bengaluru Rural. BJP reportedly agreed to let it contest on four seats -- Kolar, Hassan, Mandya and Bengaluru rural.

The move comes days after Deve Gowda claimed that his party was neither with the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) nor with the NDA. JD(S), Deve Gowda said, would fight the Lok Sabha elections independently.

Once an ally of the Congress -- though unnatural -- JDS was not invited to the INDIA meeting held in Bengaluru. "Some (Karnataka) Congress leaders did not want me... Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is my good friend (but) since Congress doesn't want me... I skipped," Deve Gowda said when the second meeting of the opposition alliance was held in the city.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at the residence of Deve Gowda to seek the opinion of the party functionaries on the prospective alliance. Most leaders have given their opinion in favour of an alliance with the BJP.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, JDS won Hassan where Deve Gowda's grand nephew Prajwal Revanna contested.

News Network
September 7,2023

Islamabad, Sept 7: Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister says the US military equipment left behind during the withdrawal from Afghanistan has fallen into militant hands and ultimately made its way to the militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. 

Speaking to a select group of journalists at his office in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said there was a need to adopt a “coordinated approach” to tackling the challenge of the leftover equipment.

The equipment — which includes a wide variety of items, from night vision goggles to firearms — is now “emerging as a new challenge” for Islamabad as it has enhanced the fighting capabilities of the Pakistani Taliban, the premier added.

The remarks come as TTP have over the past months intensified attacks on Pakistan’s security forces. They are a separate militant group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

Some security sources in Islamabad say the TTP either bought the equipment from the Afghan Taliban or was given it as an ally. They say TTP fighters now target Pakistani troops from a distance, while before their only weapons were AK-47 assault rifles.

The Pakistani Taliban have also released statements and video clips in recent months, claiming they possess, for example, guns with laser and thermal sighting systems.

Still, Pakistani security forces will continue to fight militants “to defend our home, children, mosques and places of worship,” Kakar said.

Kakar, 52, was sworn in last month as Pakistan’s youngest prime minister to head a caretaker government. His Cabinet will run day-to-day affairs until the next parliamentary elections.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kakar ruled out any talks between the government and the TTP since the militants unilaterally broke off a cease-fire last November.

The outlawed TTP has a strong presence in North Waziristan and elsewhere in the region close to the Afghan border.  It is allied with the Afghan Taliban. The 2021 Afghan Taliban takeover has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks since then. The military in recent weeks has also carried out multiple raids on militant hideouts in the northwest.

Over the past years, the TTP militants have been involved in multiple terrorist attacks, including targeted bombings and killings of members of religious communities and security officials across the country.

On December 16, 2014, the group attacked Peshawar’s Army School, where more than 150 people, mostly children, were killed, one of the deadliest massacres in Pakistan’s history.

In the face of the Taliban sweep, the US-backed and trained Afghan military crumbled in mid-August 2021.

The Taliban seized US-supplied firepower, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it.

Though no one knows the exact value, US defense officials have confirmed it is significant.

Since the Taliban takeover next door, Islamabad says TTP fighters have increasingly been given shelter by the Afghan Taliban, straining ties between Islamabad and Kabul.

Pakistan became a key ally of Washington in its war against terror after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. Some figures and studies suggest at least 80,000 Pakistanis have been killed in the so-called US-led War on Terror over the past years.

News Network
September 1,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 9: The election of JD(S) Member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, was declared null and void by the High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

Justice K Natarajan in his judgment partly allowing the two petitions filed by G Devarajegowda, a voter from the constituency, and A Manju, the then BJP’s defeated candidate (2019 LS polls) also directed the Election Commission of India to take action against Prajwal Revanna for election malpractice as per the Conduct of Election Process Rules.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and is the only candidate from the party to have won the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in 2019.

Manju, who fought the Lok Sabha election against Revanna on a BJP ticket and lost, subsequently joined JD(S), and is currently an MLA.

The petitions had claimed that Revanna indulged in election malpractice and did not declare his assets to the Election Commission. Justice K Natarajan dictated the operative portion of his judgment in the court on Friday.

“Both the election petitions filed by the petitioners are allowed in part. The election of returned candidate, Respondent No 1 namely Prajwal Revanna alias Prajwal R, Member of the Parliament, Constituency 16, Hassan (General) having been declared as returned candidate dated 23.5.2019 is hereby declared as null and void,” Justice Natarajan said.

The high court however dismissed the prayer of the petitioners to declare Manju as the winning candidate as he himself was "involved in corrupt practices".

"The prayer of the petitioners in both the cases to declare A Manju as returned candidate is rejected in view of the findings that he himself (is) involved in corrupt practices,” the HC said.

The HC also directed the Election Commission to take action against Prajwal’s father H D Revanna (MLA and former minister) and brother Suraj Revanna (MLC) for election malpractice.

“H D Revanna and Suraj Revanna are named in the complaint under Representation of People’s Act for having committed corrupt practice at the time of election and also A Manju, who is also involved in corrupt practice. Election Commission to issue notice and comply with Conduct of Election Process Rules,” the HC said.

The petitions had cited several examples of malpractices as well as non-declaration of assets by Prajwal.

It was claimed that the Chennambika Conventional Hall was worth at least Rs 5 crore but was declared as worth only Rs 14 lakh by Prajwal. Another example was the bank balance in an account declared as Rs 5 lakh but allegedly having a deposit of Rs 48 lakh. It was alleged that the MP had several assets in the names of benamis and that he had also committed "income tax fraud".

Reacting to the development, Prajwal's father H D Revanna said he is yet to get details about the court's decision, and maintained that it is the duty of everyone to respect the courts and abide by the law.

"I don't know about it (court order), I have got to know about it from you (media). Everyone will have to bow down to the law. I have not seen the judgment copy. I will know as to why it was done and will react," he said. 

News Network
September 8,2023

