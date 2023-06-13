  1. Home
  2. BJP-JDS pact for LS polls? ‘Difficult to predict; let's see in the days to come’, says Bommai

BJP-JDS pact for LS polls? ‘Difficult to predict; let's see in the days to come’, says Bommai

News Network
June 13, 2023

bommahdk.jpg

Bengaluru, June 12: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said no discussions have taken place at the state level regarding poll understanding with the JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and maintained that it is difficult to predict the future in politics. Bommai said his party is keeping watch on the discussions in the media about uniting other parties against the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

"No discussions have happened at the state level, let's see in the days to come, it is difficult to predict the future in politics," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question on an understanding with JD(S).

To a question about uniting other parties to "tie up" Congress, he said, "Such talks are taking place strongly in the press, and discussions are taking place in all channels in this regard, we are keeping a watch."

Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports in a section of the media that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his recent visit to New Delhi had met some senior BJP leaders.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy on Monday said a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises, and there is no proposal before him as of now to contest the Parliamentary elections.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question regarding speculation of a possible alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls and about him contesting that election.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the State, while an independent backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 8,2023

edumin.jpg

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said revision of school textbooks will be done this year itself in the interest of the students.

He said the matter will be soon placed before the Cabinet to seek its consent.

The Congress in its poll manifesto had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Chief Minister is personally interested in this, it was also clearly mentioned in our manifesto -- of which I was the vice president -- that we will revise the textbook in the interest of the students. Same thing will stand. As we are implementing the guarantees, in the same way in my department we will fulfill what he had said," Bangarappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There are reports in the media that we may not revise this year as the textbooks have already reached the students. No we will do it this year itself by introducing whatever necessary as a supplementary. There is such a system and it has been done several times in the past. We have already begun the work in this regard."

It is also being ensured that there is no burden on the students because of this, he said adding that as "It is still the initial days of the academic year, and as students wouldn't have entered the textbook curriculum yet, this is the time we have to do whatever we have to, of course those chapters (to be omitted) will be there in the textbooks, but teachers will be directed what to teach and what not to."

Noting that based on the experts advice what is necessary for the students will be kept and the unnecessary would be omitted, the Minister without revealing much said, as we are talking, the discussions and meetings are going on in this regard.

"After all these processes are completed, with the guidance of the Chief Minister it will be placed before the Cabinet and once it is passed there, it will be sent to students, keeping their interest in mind," he said.

Bangarappa indicated that the proposal on the textbook revision will be placed before the Cabinet probably when it meets next.

He however did not wish to go into details, when asked about reports stating that plans are on to remove some lessons from textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government, including one on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

There was a textbook controversy during the previous BJP regime, with demands by opposition Congress and some writers for sacking the then textbook review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha for allegedly “saffronising” school textbooks by including the speech of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a chapter, and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and the writings of noted literary figures.

There were also allegations of erroneous content on 12th century social reformer Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting ‘Raashtra Kavi’ (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him. Initially, the allegations were refuted but subsequently rectifications were made in some cases. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 31,2023

Managluru, May 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Wednesday simultaneously raided 16 places in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in connection with its ongoing investigations into terror funding.

The properties searched reportedly belong to activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The raid is based on inputs about funding from Gulf countries to Karnataka for helping radical organisations in terror-related activities, sources claimed. 

Sources said the search was conducted in the city as well as Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur and Belthangady. The places raided included a few houses, shops and a hospital. Digital evidence regarding money transactions was collected.

The NIA had earlier conducted searches in the coastal district in March last to find out the sources of funding for terror-related activities, including the case in connection with the plot of the PFI to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12, 2022, at a rally in Bihar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 8,2023

Dubai, June 8: An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was detected in the UAE's Al Fayy area late Wednesday night, according to an advisory released by the National Centre Meteorology (NCM).

The minor tremor was recorded at 11.29pm in the UAE-Oman border, the authority added.

Experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes.

"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, had said.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.