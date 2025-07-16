  1. Home
  BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj booked after realtor hacked to death in Bengaluru

News Network
July 16, 2025

bengaluruBJP.jpg

Bengaluru, July 16: BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been booked in connection with the murder of a realtor, in front of his mother, police said on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

The assailants came in a car and murdered Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, a rowdy sheeter, in Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) night. The former Minister has been booked along with others, based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, police said.

Shivaprakash's mother, Vijayalakshmi, in her complaint, said that she saw eight to nine people assaulting her son with iron rods and machetes. When his friend tried to intervene, they hit him too with an iron rod.

"As I screamed, people from around began gathering. Those unknown individuals murdered my son and fled from the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. I can identify them if I see them," Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in her complaint.

Top police officials, including DCP D. Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot and confirmed that Shivakumar had a long criminal record with 11 cases registered against him and a rowdy sheet opened in 2006.

The police registered a case against Mr. Basavaraj along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal and Anil. The former minister has been added as accused number 5 in the FIR, police said.

On February 11, Mr. Jagadeesh and Mr. Kiran encroached on Shivaprakash's property in Kitaknoor and evicted the two female security guards from there, Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

The accused had been calling him on the phone and threatening her son, she charged.

July 16,2025

iranindia.jpg

New Delhi/Tehran, July 16: The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a renewed advisory late Tuesday, urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the country due to escalating security concerns in the region.

The advisory, posted on the embassy's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), also recommends that Indian citizens currently in Iran exercise heightened caution and consider leaving the country through available commercial flights and ferry services.

"In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the embassy stated.

"Those already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail themselves of currently available flight and ferry options," it added.

This latest warning follows a series of military escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Last month, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, including sites in Natanz and Fordow. The situation further intensified with the U.S.-led Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, which struck multiple Iranian positions.

Iran responded with missile attacks targeting Israel and a U.S. base in Qatar. The 12-day-long conflict eventually ended with a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the period of active conflict, the Indian Embassy had earlier advised Indian nationals in Iran to restrict movement and strictly adhere to safety protocols, amid reports of explosions and casualties at key Iranian installations.

Adding to the international concern, the U.S. State Department last week launched a public awareness campaign, cautioning American citizens—particularly those with Iranian heritage—against travel to Iran. U.S. spokesperson Tammy Bruce cited Iran’s practice of detaining dual nationals and denying consular access, warning:

“It is not safe to travel to Iran, even after the ceasefire.”

Indian authorities continue to closely monitor the situation. The Embassy has urged Indian citizens to stay updated via official channels and to follow its social media platforms for real-time advisories and safety information.

July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more key accused in a massive overseas job visa scam that duped nearly 300 job seekers and siphoned off over ₹4.5 crore.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals held in the case has now risen to three.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the two newly arrested as: Dilshad Abdul Sattar Khan (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, and Sahukari Kishore Kumar, alias Anil Patil (34), from Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra.

How the Scam Worked

According to the police, the accused opened an office in Bendoorwell, Mangaluru, under the name: Hireglow Elegant Overseas International (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Using newspaper advertisements and false promises of guaranteed overseas jobs, the suspects allegedly lured hundreds of job seekers. Victims were charged hefty amounts for visa processing and placement services, none of which materialized.

Investigations revealed that at least 289 individuals were defrauded, with the total loss amounting to approximately ₹4.5 crore. No genuine visas were issued to any of the victims.

Legal Action and Previous Arrest

The case is being pursued under sections 316(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was initially registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Earlier, police had arrested Masiwulla Khan, a Mumbai-based accomplice, who is currently in judicial custody. The latest arrests are believed to be of the prime accused in the case.

More Arrests Likely

Both newly arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Police have not ruled out more arrests, as the investigation continues into the full extent of the racket and whether more victims or agents are involved.

July 15,2025

killerisrael.jpg

Israel has waged a systematic "thirst war" in the Gaza Strip, carrying out at least 112 attacks targeting water collection queues that have killed over 700 Palestinians - mostly children - since the war began.

Israeli forces have destroyed 720 wells and blocked fuel needed to run water and sewage infrastructure, the territory's government media office said Monday, resulting in severe water shortages, the collapse of essential services, and the outbreak and spread of disease, especially among children.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, including several sites in Gaza City, areas east of Jabalia camp in the northern enclave and other parts of the territory, resulting in several Palestinian casualties and injuries.

The Israeli army issued an urgent evacuation warning to all people living in dozens of Gaza City and Jabalia neighbourhoods.

More than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on 7 October 2023, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

