BJP MLA-led panel to watch conversion activities of Christian missionaries in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 16: The House Committee of Karnataka Assembly, chaired by BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar, has decided to conduct a survey to identify unauthorised people connected to Christian missionaries, carrying out conversion activities in the state.

On October 13, the House Committee convened a meeting and took the decision after the issue came up for discussion in the state assembly on September 21.

Shekhar had raised the issue and had alleged that as many as 20,000 people including his 72-year-old mother had converted to Christianity in Chitradurga district.

The House Committee wants to decipher the number of authorised and unauthorised people engaged in the activities of Christian missionaries in the state, Shekhar said.

Directions also have been given to authorities in three Yadgir, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts to check conversion activities, he said.

These districts are the most backward regions of the state and the poor people fall prey to Christian missionaries' allurement tactics, Shekhar said.

The authorities have also been directed to initiate stringent action soon after receiving reports of conversion activity, he said.

The House Committee is finding ways within the parameters of the law to stop converted Dalits availing reservation benefits, Shekhar said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai government is serious about introducing an anti-conversion bill after studying similar laws implemented in other states including Uttar Pradesh.

The pro-Hindu outfits have been very active in raiding the places of conversions across the state with the help of police.