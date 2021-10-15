  1. Home
  BJP MLA-led panel to watch conversion activities of Christian missionaries in Karnataka

October 16, 2021
October 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 16: The House Committee of Karnataka Assembly, chaired by BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar, has decided to conduct a survey to identify unauthorised people connected to Christian missionaries, carrying out conversion activities in the state.

On October 13, the House Committee convened a meeting and took the decision after the issue came up for discussion in the state assembly on September 21.

Shekhar had raised the issue and had alleged that as many as 20,000 people including his 72-year-old mother had converted to Christianity in Chitradurga district.

The House Committee wants to decipher the number of authorised and unauthorised people engaged in the activities of Christian missionaries in the state, Shekhar said.

Directions also have been given to authorities in three Yadgir, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts to check conversion activities, he said.

These districts are the most backward regions of the state and the poor people fall prey to Christian missionaries' allurement tactics, Shekhar said.

The authorities have also been directed to initiate stringent action soon after receiving reports of conversion activity, he said.

The House Committee is finding ways within the parameters of the law to stop converted Dalits availing reservation benefits, Shekhar said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai government is serious about introducing an anti-conversion bill after studying similar laws implemented in other states including Uttar Pradesh.

The pro-Hindu outfits have been very active in raiding the places of conversions across the state with the help of police.

October 2,2021
October 2,2021

arbaz.jpg

Belagavi, Oct 2: Shocking news is coming in from Belagavi of Karnataka, where a Muslim youth was brutally murdered for allegedly having a love affair with a Hindu girl. 

28-year-old Arbaz’s body was found beheaded near the railway tracks of Khanapur. 

Railway cops have registered a case and investigating the matter. 

The mother of the victim in her complaint has alleged that the love affair between her son and a Hindu girl could have lead to his son's death. 

The investigation is underway based on the complaint. 

According to sources there was a rivalry between these two families because of the love affair between the son of Muslim family and the girl from a Hindu family. 

October 5,2021
October 5,2021

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 5: A teenage boy accidentally received bullet wounds when his father opened fire at an employee following a heated exchange of words near Morgan’s Gate in Mangaluru.

Sudheendra, 14, who is a Class 10, student, was rushed to hospital after the incident. His condition is said to be critical as bullet hit his head. 

The accused is Sudheendra’s father Rajesh, who is the proprietor of Vaishnavi Express Cargo firm. 

The incident took place near the office of the cargo firm when one of the employees of the firm came there to demand salary. 

It is learnt that a verbal spat erupted between the employer and the employee. In a fit of rage, the employer took out his revolver and opened fire. The bullet accidentally hit the head of his son. 

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the area for sometime after local residents heard the sound of firing. Local police rushed to the spot.

October 7,2021
October 7,2021

umranmalikIPL.jpg

Abu Dhabi: Mighty impressed with pace sensation Umran Malik, who sent down the IPL's fastest delivery against his franchise, India captain Virat Kohli said the Jammu and Kashmir youngster's growth needs to be monitored to ensure his potential is maximised.

The 21-year-old from Jammu has got everyone excited with his raw pace and clocked 152.95 kph during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday. Kohli was paying attention and was quite excited by what he saw.

"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from here on," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after his team lost the game by four runs.

"The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," he added.

Umran's IPL debut was against Kolkata Knight Riders and he clocked 151.03 kmph, which was at that time the fastest delivery by an Indian this season. His 152.95 kmph zinger last night made him the fastest of the IPL, surpassing Lockie Ferguson (152.75 kmph).

SRH skipper Kane Williamson counted him as one of the positives of a largely disappointing season for his team.

"Umran certainly is special. We've seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. Special opportunity for him and it's not surprising to see him come and do well. (He has) Been a really valuable addition to the side," said Williamson.

"I try and keep it really simple with him but he's got a lot of mates in the team and they share the message and he takes the game on," he added.

The youngster has risen through the ranks despite humble beginnings. His father owns a small fruit shop in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar area.

On his T20 debut, he picked up 3/24 against Railways which included the wicket of former India player Karn Sharma, who was beaten for sheer pace.

