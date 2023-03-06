BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets anticipatory bail in bribery case

  1. Home
News Network
March 7, 2023

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, whose son was arrested by Karnataka Lokayukta police for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs.

The court granted bail under the condition of Rs 5 Lakhs Bond and surety and has directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.

Specifying that the bail order will be applicable till the disposal of the anticipatory bail petition, the court adjourned the hearing to March 17, said a Times of India report.

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs 8 crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son Prashanth Madal last week. Lokayukta has registered an FIR in the alleged bribery case, in which Virupakshappa was named accused number one.

The unaccounted cash was recovered from the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, of which Virupakshappa was the Chairman, after a trap by Lokayukta in which his son was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. The MLA subsequently quit the post.

Further searches led to the recovery of about Rs 2 crore from the KSDL office and over Rs 6 crore from Prashanth's house. Altogether Rs 8.23 crore cash, a huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered, Lokayukta sources said as per a PTI report.

Virupakshappa has also approached a civil court in Bengaluru seeking an injunction against media houses from publishing defamatory news about him.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the BJP government on the bribery case. However, a counsel of BJP leaders claimed that there was no mention of Virupakshappa in the complaint. 

BJP oarsman for the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka, BS Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday said that the party doesn't support the corruption-related incident and he asserted that the ruling BJP is not covering it up.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: The much awaited ‘WOMEN EXPO’ got underway today at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “WE FOR WOMEN - Reinvigorate Yourself”. The two-day multi-brand and multi-sector shopping and business fair is being organised by ZMZ Event.

Komal Subbanna Prabhu, the Co-Proprietrix and COO of Maharaja group formally inaugurated the expo. Mishra Javeed, Director, Operations and Academics – The Yenepoya School and PU College, Ashika Nainaz of AN Makeup Studio, Dr Ayisha Nasreen of Al Ameen Dento Care and Dr Nafeesa Shirin, Director, Indian Design School and Masterclass were guests of honour.  

The business-to-customer and business-to-business exhibition is not only showcasing local brands but also encouraging networking. The expo is free to attend and it's open for all. 

The exhibition is focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care, according to Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event.

The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

There are around five dozen companies showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there are women start-ups promoting their products and services.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

News Network
March 2,2023

New Delhi, Mar 2: The BJP and its allies look set to sail through in Tripura and Nagaland, where votes for assembly elections are being counted today. Meghalaya appears set for a hung assembly, with Conrad Sangma's party leading the field.

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story:

The BJP and its ally IPFT  (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) are leading on 34 of Tripura's 60 seats. But the score is down by 10 from 2018, when the BJP alone won 36 seats. The IPFT had won 8.

This time the BJP is leading on 28 seats, way below the "tsunami" Chief Minister Manik Saha had predicted. Asked about the matter, Mr Saha said the party will have to introspect" about why the results did not match expectations.

The Left, which ruled the state for 35 years, and its new ally Congress, are leading on 14 seats, down by two.

Erstwhile royal Pradyot Kishore Debbarma's Tipra Motha, which made its debut in this election, is leading on 12 seats.  The party, which is pushing for a Greater Tipraland, appears to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support.

In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, which led the ruling alliance with the BJP, contested solo this time and is ahead on 25 of the state's 60 seats. It needs at least five more to reach the majority mark.

The BJP, which is leading on three seats, appears to have the answer, in view of the celebrations that have broken out at the party offices. The two parties had fallen apart ahead of the election over corruption allegations against Mr Sangma's party.

Mr Sangma is apparently in talks for a post-poll alliance -- a meeting with the BJP's northeast pointsperson Himanta Biswa Sarma took place yesterday. The two leaders though, played it down, saying it was a friendly meeting.

"We will wait for the final results and then decide how to go forward, Mr Sangma told reporters.

Meghalaya's new entrant Trinamool Congress is leading on five seats, and defying exit poll predictions, the Congress is leading on five seats.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) are leading on 38 seats -- eight more than the last time. The state also has got a woman MLA – a first since Independence.

News Network
March 7,2023

Israeli aircraft have carried out a new strike against earth-quake battered Syria, this time targeting the international airport in the northwestern city of Aleppo.

According to Syrian media, quoting a military source, the Israeli airstrike was carried out early Tuesday from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia.

The military source added that the attack caused material damage to the runway of Aleppo International Airport, taking the airport out of service.

Syrian media had earlier said that the country’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles coming from the direction of the Mediterranean, shooting down a number of them.

The new Israeli strike comes as the international airport in Aleppo is one of the main portals of entry for foreign airplanes carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the country’s recent devastating earthquake.

The Israeli act of aggression followed another strike earlier in February when the regime's aircraft hit the Syrian capital and areas around it, especially a number of residential buildings in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus. Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria was another target of that attack.

Syria's Health Ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of them critically.

The regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

