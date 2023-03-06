  1. Home
  2. BJP MLA moves Karnataka HC for anticipatory bail in bribery case

News Network
March 6, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 6: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribery case, on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Channagiri MLA's advocate approached the bench of Justice K Natarajan seeking urgent hearing of the petition. The court said it would hear it after listing on Tuesday.

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs eight crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son V Prashanth Madal last week.

Lokayukta has registered an FIR in the alleged bribery case, in which Virupakshappa was named accused number one. The unaccounted cash was recovered from the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, of which Virupakshappa was the Chairman, after a trap by Lokayukta in which his son was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

The MLA subsequently quit the post. Further searches led to the recovery of about Rs 2 crore from the KSDL office and over Rs 6 crore from Prashanth's house.

Altogether Rs 8.23 crore cash, huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered, Lokayukta sources said. Virupakshappa has also approached a civil court in Bengaluru seeking injunction against media houses from publishing defamatory news about him.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala today slammed the BJP government on the bribery case.

“Day 4 of #MysoreSandalSoapBribeGate ! BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa still missing. If Bommai Govt can’t even arrest an absconding MLA, how will it tackle law & order and criminals in #Karnataka ? Will disclose more info on bribe gate shortly. TIME FOR HM & CM to Quit !” the Congress leader tweeted. He sought to know whether some more people were involved in the scam. “Did Prashant Madal S/O BJP MLA eat up a paper, when he was arrested on 3rd March? Was the name of Yathish Chandra IPS, DCP Crime Branch written on the slip? Was name of children of 2 politicians on the slip too? Who all were receiving the money?” Surjewala asked. 

News Network
February 20,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 20: A young woman and a middle aged farmer were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Munady near Kutrapady village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada early hours on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 23 year-old woman Ranjitha and 50 year-old farmer Ramesh Rai.

The incident took place when Ranjitha was returning home after submitting milk at Peradka Milk Society. 

The elephant after trampling Ranjitha, chased Ramesh and crushed him to death. 

Ranjitha died while being shifted to a hospital in Nelyady, sources added. Forest personnel from Subrahmanya, Kadaba have rushed to the spot.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 28,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 28: The coastal city of Mangauru is all set to witness ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ from March 3 to 5 being hosted by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall. 

Dddressing press conference at press club here today BCCI chairman S M Rashid Haji said that the three-day event would be inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R and Mangaluru MLA U T khader would confer awards on achievers. MLC B M Farookh would inaugurated the exhibition of outlets. 

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan and city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain would be the chief guests on the occasion, said Mr Rashid Haji. 

Providing details of the event, he said, the event would be formally inaugurated at 5 p.m. on March 3 and the award ceremony would commence at 6:30 p.m. 

On the second day, i.e., on March 4, a women entrepreneurs’ meet would be held from 10 a.m. At 4 p.m. a discussion on family business would be held. At 6:30 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held. 

On the third day, i.e., on March 5, a job fest would commence at 10 a.m. A beary talent exhibition (Bol Beary Bol) would be held at 2 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held at 6.30 p.m. 

Beary Mela convenors Mansoor Ahmed and B M Mumtaz Ali and Secretary Nisar Mohammed Faqir were present at the press meet. 

News Network
March 5,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Hundreds of graduates from across coastal Karnataka seeking jobs met their recruiting companies on Sunday, March 5, at the job fair held as part of Beary Mela in the city. 

The ‘Job Mela’ was formally inaugurated by S M Rashid Haji, chairperson of Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

Abdul Hameed Kolyar, CEO, Heat Solutions, Kuwait; Abu Salih from Nafees Group, Dubai, Abdussamad, NRI entrepreneur from Sharjah, Abdulla Monu, Manchester Trading and Contracting Limited; Shabi Ahmed Qazi, president of DK and Udupi Jamiyattul Falah; and Abdurrazak, president, BCCI Mangaluru Chapter were guests.

B A Mumtaz Ali, Mansoor Ahmed Azad, conveners of the Bearys Mela, Mohammed Imthiyaz, general secretary of BCCI, were also present.  Nisar Fakir Mohammed welcomed. Rafique Master compered the programme.

‘JF Career Care’, a new project of the Jamiatul Falah, Mangaluru City Unit, was launched on the occasion.

Over two dozens of companies had participated in the job fair. More than 500 job seekers had registered their names by sending applications in advance. 

The three-day ‘Beary Mela’ being organised by the Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conclude tonight. 

