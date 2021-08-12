  1. Home
  2. BJP MLA sits in protest alone over Karnataka govt’s negligence towards Mudigere constituency

News Network
August 12, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday staged a protest accusing his own party's government in Karnataka of neglecting his constituency that has been ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years. 

He staged a protest alone, with a placard, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here. "In 2019 we had heavy rains and about six people were washed away along with their houses and it took fifteen days to search for their bodies, several houses and coffee plantations were destroyed due to landslides, we asked for compensation, we were completely neglected, we remained quite," Kumaraswamy said. 

Noting that the situation continued last year and this year too, he said, "I did not want to question why other constituencies are being considered and we were not, but one name I will take- Shivamogga city- was considered for relief under NDRF norms, but Mudigere which is a hilly area that comes amid western Ghats and receives heavy rains, was left out." 

Pointing out that in 2018 when H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the Chief Minister, he had given grants and had promised to help in other ways, following his appeal on the social media not to neglect Mudigere constituency, the MLA said, but now despite our own party being in power we are neglected every year. "My constituency is facing a tough situation, we are facing floods every year, we have requested it to be declared as rain and flood prone area. 

There are seven to eight panchayats here that come under Western Ghats region, but the government is not declaring it rain and flood prone. They are completely neglecting us," he added. The protest by MLA against his own party government is being seen as an example for simmering discontent within the ruling BJP, after the recent cabinet formation exercise by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. M P Kumaraswamy was also a Ministerial aspirant and had openly expressed his desire to be part of the cabinet.

News Network
July 29,2021

The Kerala government has imposed lockdown in the state for two days -- July 31 and August 1 -- amid rising COVID-19 cases. 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. The team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management, Mandaviya said.

The state had on Wednesday recorded 22,056 new cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 16,457 with 131 more deaths. 

As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534, a state government release said.

The positivity rate in the state was found to be 11.2 percent. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

News Network
August 3,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 29.09 lakh, while 38 deaths took the toll to 36,650. 

The day also saw 1,376 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,49,003, leaving 24,280 active cases. Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of infections (477) and seven deaths, a health department bulletin said. 

Dakshina Kannada logged 307 cases and eight fatalities, the highest among districts. Mysuru district recorded 147 cases, Udupi and Hassan (104 each) Kodagu 94 and Tumakuru 80. Thirteen districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said Yadgir and Raichur districts did not report any fresh cases. 

On Tuesday, 1,21,021 COVID tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.90 crore. 

A total of 1,05,378 people were vaccinated, taking the overall number to 3.16 crore. The positivity rate stood at 1.38 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate at 2.27 per cent.

News Network
August 11,2021

Belagavi, Aug 11: At a time when communal forces are bent on disturbing peace for political gains, a person in Karnataka’s Belagavi has sacrificed his own life to save a boy from another community. 

Sharif Khandaji, resident of Hukkeri, got washed away in river Krishna in bid to save a boy who had been drowning at Manjri village in Chikkodi taluk on Tuesday.

12-year-old Omkar had ventured into the river for a bath and was getting drowned due to the water current. Sharif Khandaji rescued Omkar from drowning but was washed away. 

Efforts to find him had not yielded results until late. Ankali police visited the river bank and are investigating. 

