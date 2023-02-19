  1. Home
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh hospitalized in Mangaluru over chest pain

February 20, 2023

arunsingh.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 20: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was rushed to a hospital in this coastal city after he developed a chest pain on Monday, party sources said.

As Singh was taken to A.J. Hospital in Mangaluru on time, the doctors administered medicines and his condition is stated to be stable.

The BJP leader is in Karnataka to take part in election campaigning and has been working continuously with party leaders.

He fell sick following hectic political activity, the sources said, adding that he will be discharged later in the day in the absence of any complications.

Arun Singh, who had arrived in Mangaluru on Sunday, was supposed to participate in BJP national president J P Nadda's programme in Udupi.

February 20,2023

boy.jpg

Hassan: A youth in Karnataka's Hassan allegedly stabbed an e-commerce delivery boy to death as he did not have money to pay for a second-hand iPhone that he had ordered online, police said.

Police sources said that the accused, who has been arrested, had stored the victim's body in a gunny bag at his home for three days before he managed to shift it out and burn it.

The incident occurred on February 7 in Arsikere town of Hassan and both victim and the accused shared the same first name - Hemanth.

According to the police, Hemanth Dutt, 20, had recently placed an order for a second-hand iPhone on an e-commerce portal. When the instrument was delivered to his home by Hemanth Naik, the accused asked him to wait inside while he went to get the money from another room.

Instead, the accused allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting delivery boy several times, killing him.

The crime was solved with the help of CCTV footage which showed that the accused had transported the victim's body on his two-wheeler, as well as purchased petrol for burning it.

February 14,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court has cancelled criminal proceedings against a man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim and the accused married.

The victim had married him after turning major and the couple even had a child while the case was pending.

The bench headed by Justice K Natarajan, while looking into the petition by a resident of Mandya to quash the POCSO and rape charges under IPC sections against him, gave the verdict on Monday. The bench opined that the decision in this regard was made considering the interest of the child and the mother.

The bench remarked that the victim has attained majority now and is capable of taking independent decisions and selecting a life partner. She had married the accused and had a son out of wedlock. She has also agreed to quash the case against the accused person, the bench said.

Considering the interests of the victim, child and their future, the quashing of the POCSO case against the accused is appropriate, the court stated.

The victim's father had lodged a complaint on January 27, 2021 with the Arekere police station that when the girl had gone to her grandmother's place she went missing. The girl was found later with the accused. The police had lodged a case under POCSO and IPC sections.

The case was under trial in Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mandya. The accused had made an appeal in the High Court.

The counsel C N Raju representing the accused submitted to the court that the accused had gone to judicial custody and after coming out on bail, married the victim on May 31, 2021. The couple are leading a peaceful life and the wife, who is also the victim, does not have any objection to quash the case.

The public prosecutor submitted that the victim had voluntarily gone with the accused as she could not bear the torture from the father. 

February 9,2023

erdogan.jpg

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended his government's response to two catastrophic earthquakes, saying it was impossible to prepare for the scale of the disaster.

At least 15,000 people are confirmed dead in Turkey and northern Syria.

Critics claimed the emergency services' response was too slow and the government was poorly prepared.

Mr Erdogan accepted the government had encountered some problems, but said the situation was now "under control".

The leader of Turkey's main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu disagreed.

"If there is one person responsible for this, it is Erdogan," he said.

The president rejected the accusation and said unity was required in the aftermath of the disaster, "In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest," he told reporters in Hatay.

Thousands of survivors have been spending a third night in freezing conditions, with hope fading for many trapped under the rubble.

A World Health Organization official has warned there could be significant injuries caused by freezing temperatures among survivors of the quakes.

"We've got a lot of people who have survived now out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions," said WHO earthquake response incident manager Robert Holden on Wednesday.

"We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don't move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue."

In nearby Syria, relief efforts have been complicated by years of conflict that has destroyed the nation's infrastructure.

The Bab al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria has been closed since the earthquake as the roads were badly damaged.

While a senior UN official said the road may soon be accessible, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the country was working to open two more border gates to help get aid into the country.

"There are some difficulties in terms of Turkey's and the international community's aid [reaching Syria]. For this reason, efforts are being made to open two more border gates," he said.

The EU has confirmed it will send €3.5m (£3.1m) in aid to Syria following a government request for assistance, but said the aid must be delivered to both government- and rebel-controlled areas.

More than 1,500 people have died in Idlib province alone and an adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said sanctions were stopping Syria from receiving the aid it needed.

"We don't have enough bulldozers, we do not have enough cranes, we do not have enough oil due to European and American sanctions," Bouthaina Shabban said.

