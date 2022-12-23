  1. Home
  2. BJP planning to prepone Assembly polls in pretext of covid: DKS

December 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the BJP government is planning to prepone the Assembly elections in the state on the 'pretext' of a possibility of spike in Covid-19 cases.

"As per an unofficial information, the issue is being discussed in the Cabinet meeting following a phone call from the prime minister's office (to prepone the Assembly elections). Higher officials have been asked to make the preparations (for polls)," he said.

"They are in a hurry and therefore, they are taking measures like giving reservation," he said, adding that these moves are only on paper. He further said that the Congress is ready to face the election whenever it is conducted.

On the issue of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking AICC former president Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed, Shivakumar said these were BJP's tactics to prevent people from participating in the yatra.

"As large number of people are taking part in the yatra, they (BJP) are saying Covid-19 is coming to prevent people from joining the yatra. We still lack scientific information about the possibility of a Covid-19 spike. In a similar manner, I was asked not to hold Mekedatu yatra and cases were filed against me, Siddaramaiah and other MLAs," Shivakumar said.

Terming Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar as a 'dummy minister', Shivakumar said that funds are not being given to co-operative societies, APMCs, farmers and milk producers.

He alleged that over Rs 600 crore were given as loan to sugar factories and that money is not coming back because of him and some MLAs. "Crores of rupees of deposits are made with Souharda banks just to purchase properties for BJP leaders. Somashekhar, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai are protecting such banks. Illegalities took place in the transactions of the apex bank also," Shivakumar charged.

The BJP is a part of the 'Gangotri of corruption', he said. 

December 18,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 18: The police have arrested three miscreants for thrashing a man after tying him to a pole at Mulki police station limits on the outskirts of the city yesterevening  

The arrested have been identified as Divyesh Devadiga (38), Rajesh and Yogish Kumar alias Yogish. All three are said to be activists of Sangh Parivar from Kerekadu village. 

The arrested have been booked under various sections of IPC for assaulting and rioting. CCTV footage and call records are being verified as a part of the investigation, said the police.

The trio, along with others had brutally thrashed a Muslim man after being tied to a pole. Pictures of the incident are being circulated on social media.

According to the assailants, he had followed a minor girl in his motorbike and misbehaved with her.

Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the Pocso Act against the victim and arrested him.

December 12,2022

Five people have been killed and three seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, near Nagathihalli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Sunday, December 11, night. 

The deceased include three passengers travelling in the SUV. They have been identified as Srinivas Murthy (74), Jayanti (60) and Prabhakar (75), and two passengers from other car. 

It is said that the Innova car from Tamil Nadu was bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru. It hit the road median and then collided head on with the Swift car coming in the opposite direction.

Three passengers in the Swift car, from Hassan and two passengers in the Innova car were killed on the spot in the mishap, according to police.

Three others in the Innova car were seriously injured and have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment. The driver of the Innova car lost balance of the vehicle and hit the median resulting in the mishap, according to police.

Bindiganavile police have registered a case. 

December 16,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit out at Congress bigwigs after one of them suspected BJP government’s hand behind recent cooker blast in Mangaluru. 

“I want to ask Congress - Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - are you in favour of terrorists? Or, are you with patriots?” Bommai said, a day after Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar seemingly suggested that the Mangaluru cooker blast was orchestrated by the BJP government to divert attention away from the votegate scandal. 

At an interaction with reporters on Thursday, Shivakumar was referring to the November 19 cooker blast in Mangaluru when he said: “Who asked the director-general of police to declare that it was a terrorist act without investigation? Who is the terrorist? Was it an act of terrorism like in Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir or Pulwama?” 

Shivakumar’s statement created a furore with the BJP pouncing on him. 

“This has been Congress’ policy - to support terrorists. When terrorists were hanged by the President, they criticised it. This is nothing but appeasement. It's an old trick to garner minority votes,” Bommai said, slamming Shivakumar. 

