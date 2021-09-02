  1. Home
BJP strengthened its position in Karnataka by installing Bommai as CM, says Amit Shah

September 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "small but significant moves" in a short time and said those monitoring Karnataka from the national capital say that the BJP has strengthened its position in the state by installing him.

"Bommai has made some small but significant beginning. He has stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices and he has taken certain steps for transparency.

It is a very short time since Bommai took over but people who are sitting in Delhi and closely watching the developments in Karnataka, say that the BJP has strengthened its position by installing him as the Chief Minister," Amit Shah said at an event here.

In his maiden visit to Karnataka after Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the party would come back to power by winning the Assembly election due in 2023.

"Bommai has experience of running the government and leading a decent public life, and he being in the BJP for a very long time, I have full confidence that under his leadership the BJP will come back to power with full mandate (in 2023)," Shah opined.

The Home Minister also heaped praises on former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, whose resignation as Chief Minister on July 26, brought Bommai to power.

"I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa," Shah said.

According to him, Yediyurappa himself had decided to give new faces a chance to lead Karnataka and the BJP leadership decided to give the responsibility to Bommai.

Speaking about the Covid-19 management, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the best handling of pandemic and bringing out the country to a good extent from it with public support.

He said the entire world was watching with surprise how a nation of 130 crore population will face the challenge.

"However, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation abided by the lockdown norms initially and then carried out the biggest vaccination drive of the world in India.Today we can proudly say that if there is a nation, which has given maximum vaccines, it is India," Shah said.

The Home Minister also pointed out that the country broke its own previous record of one crore jabs on a single day by vaccinating 1.36 crore people on a single day a couple of days ago.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in Karnataka, Shah said the state has vaccinated almost 90 per cent of its eligible population by carrying out 5.2 crore inoculations.

"Over four crore people have received the first dose while 1.16 crore people have taken the second dose. It is an example what a government can do by taking along people," he explained.
Noting that the economically weaker section was hit hard due to the pandemic, the Home Minister said the BJP government at the Centre gave five kg rice to each member of BPL families for 10 months from May last year.

According to him, 80 crore people from weaker sections had received five kg rice every month for 10 months.

Shah added that the Prime Minister has also announced financial packages to deal with any further wave of Covid-19.

Recalling the oxygen crisis during the second wave of Covid-19, the Home Minister said many new oxygen plants which came up in a very short period have started operations.

Exuding confidence that India will be self reliant in oxygen production in the event of any epidemic outbreak in future, Shah said the country will not require to go anywhere for oxygen.

Seeking public support in the fight against Covid-19, Shah expressed his disappointment over vaccine resistance among some communities. He said it is everyone's responsibility to make sure that no one in the family, friends, and neighbourhood is left without vaccine.

"The 'mantra' to win the battle against coronavirus is the vaccine," Shah said.

He appealed to BJP activists to work with people in spreading awareness about the vaccine and take those people to the vaccination centre who have not taken it.

Agencies
August 21,2021

New Delhi: India continues to carry out military evacuation operations in Kabul, a week after Taliban retook control of war-torn Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Indian Air Force's C-130J transport aircraft airlifted over 85 Indians from the region.

The aircraft took off from Kabul in the early hours of Saturday and stopped for refuelling in Tajikistan. India had earlier also picked up its consulate staff from Kandahar when the town was about to be taken over by the Taliban terrorists.

All Indians safe in Kabul, Taliban deny kidnapping

Taliban denied the abduction of over 150 people, mostly Indians, from an area close to the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday.

The organisation’s statement came after media reports claimed that the Taliban had kidnapped over 150 people, who were awaiting evacuation.

"Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint," a Taliban official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He ruled out incidents of reported kidnappings of foreigners, but added, "We are questioning some of them before they exit the country."

Later, Afghan media clarified that all Indian citizens were safe in Kabul and their documents were being processed for evacuation.

Taliban vow to be accountable

The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group said on Saturday.

The official added that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

"We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians," the official said. "If Talibs (members) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated."

He added, "We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case."

However, he said that the chaos at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands of people desperate to flee, was not the responsibility of the Taliban.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka where Covid test positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai likened the reopening to freedom for students from Covid-19. "Students are very happy. It's like, they have got a freedom today from Covid-19. August 15 is celebrated as a freedom for the country but for our students from classes ninth, tenth, 11th and 12 it's a real freedom for them with the opening of schools," Bommai told reporters after visiting a few schools in the city. He said students were facing a lot of issues in online classes such as communication and network problems but here in the physical classes they can interact with their teachers better.

Apart from better teaching and understanding, students are happy that they are now with their friends, the Chief Minister said. Bommai told teachers, staff and students to follow Covid-19 norms.

"There will be an experts' committee meeting by the month-end. Looking at the situation, we will take a call on two things -- one is regarding border districts and second is classes for class first to eighth standard," the Chief Minister explained.

At an event here, Bommai said if the reopening of schools become successful, August 23 will be celebrated as Education Day just as September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day. He also said that this day is important as it will liberate children from Covid-19. The government decided to start the classes from Monday on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The TAC had said that the teachers and other staff in the schools and PU colleges should be vaccinated first. Further, it said the classrooms should be sanitised, social distancing and hand hygiene should be maintained and everyone should wear masks compulsorily. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh visited a few schools in the city and interacted with students.

The government decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru as Covid-19 positivity rate is above two per cent in these districts, government sources said. On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district in-charge ministers visited a few schools in their respective districts on Monday. In November 2020, degree colleges were opened and later in January 2021, 10th and pre-university colleges were opened for a brief period. The experiment could not continue for long as the second wave had hit the country and Karnataka was among the worst affected states reporting over 50,000 cases and about 500 fatalities daily.

News Network
August 25,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 25: In an important milestone, Mangaluru based APD Foundation marked the completion of 50 Instagram Live Sessions with an exclusive interview with Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of APD Foundation. The discussion focused on the developmental priorities of Mangaluru and the way forward.

The session titled ‘Connecting the Dots’ raised important questions about reducing pollution, waste management and other sustainable development issues. Abdullah A. Rehman observed that it is very important to be practical in our goals. “City Corporation has said that it wants Mangaluru to become a zero waste city. But is it really practical? It would be difficult to even reach the 70-80% mark. It is better to define such goals in realistic and achievable terms like zero waste campuses, apartments, industry, house or office,” he said.

He also envisioned a scenario for Mangaluru whereby the city takes active measures to promote environment friendly and sustainable lifestyle. “Our street lights should be solar powered and we should introduce electrical public transport in a big way. It’s a good time to start urban forestry. City Corporation can also create cycling paths and pedestrian walking paths along all the roads. Citizens should be encouraged to avoid using motor vehicles and walk or use bicycles instead. People of Mangaluru are responsive towards development and I am sure they will accept such initiatives,” he said. 

Yet another perspective that he highlighted was the ‘Young Earthlings’ theme. “Being idealistic, the youth are very vocal about environmental issues. We should give GenNext a platform to involve. We should have TedX like programmes promoting sustainability,” he said. He concluded with a message of caution, saying that the price of neglect of the environment can be very high on individuals as well as on the community. “We have learnt the hard way that without health we can do nothing. Environment has the highest impact on both health and on the GDP. It is a proven fact that the environment, health and the economy are directly interrelated. Hence environment protection should be our main priority and we must get active on this topic,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of APD Foundation, Rehman said that during its seven years of existence, APDF has trained 250 interns, 1500 volunteers and facilitated direct and indirect investment of about Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 3 crore respectively into public activity through its various projects for mitigating pollution, solid waste management, sanitation, human dignity and ocean plastic.

APD Foundation started Instagram Live Sessions in the year 2020 in an effort to provoke conversation and discussion on important issues concerning sustainable development. The online sessions lasting about 30 minutes are hosted every week by popular programme compere Nivedita Devadiga from Bangalore. It may be viewed on Instagram and is also live streamed on Facebook.

In the previous sessions, important personalities like Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Shridar, UN- Habitat waste management specialist Swathi Singh Sambhyal and home composting pioneer Vani Murthy (popularly known as ‘Wormrani’) have participated in these sessions.

