  BJP trading MLAs like sheep and goats in Goa, says Karnataka Cong chief

January 28, 2022
January 28, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP was trading legislators like "sheep and goats" in Goa, while also accusing the ruling party of spending as much as Rs 30 crore each to lure opposition MLAs into the ruling fold.

Shivakumar, who is in Goa to campaign for the Congress in the poll-bound state, also said that the Congress as a policy had refused to allow the re-entry of 13 defecting MLAs back into the party for the February 14 elections.

"You see the BJP is using money power, spending Rs 30-40 crore. Even on the floor of the house, some MLAs admitted that they were offered Rs 30 crore and some advance has been given to them. MLAs have been bought like sheep and goats. Where is democracy? Democracy has completely failed," Shivakumar told a press conference.

Several Congress defectors out of the 13, who switched to the BJP from 2017 to 2019, were in touch with him over possibilities of joining the opposition party once again, Shivakumar said.

"BJP did 'Operation Lotus' (in Goa). We decided that not a single defector will be taken back. Out of the 13, nearly 10 members wanted to come back to us. They met me personally. A few of them met me in Delhi also. We didn't agree," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka state Congress president also said that the party had chosen to field fresh, new faces instead, which he said would yield good electoral dividends. "Now, we have selected youngsters, new faces. All of them have pledged that they will not shift their loyalty," Shivakumar said.

According to state Congress president Girish Chodankar, the party was fielding 36-37 candidates for the upcoming polls and the average of Congress candidates was around 48 years.

January 21,2022
January 21,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to revoke the weekend curfew that the state government had imposed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is subject to the condition that if the rate of hospitalisation goes up from the current 5%, we will impose weekend curfew again," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

However, night curfew will remain across the state. More details to follow. 

January 14,2022
January 14,2022

Two more legislators, belonging to the Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP, have resigned just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to take place next month.

Following his resignation, Chaudhary Amar Singh said: "This government is a liar and no development has been done. I met Akhilesh Yadav and will join him. Soon more people will join us."

He is likely to contest his Shohratgarh seat in Siddhartha Nagar on an SP ticket.

The other Apna Dal MLA R K Verma, who represents the Vishwanath Ganj seat of Pratapgarh, also announced that he is leaving the party.

Both the legislators blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for their leaving the alliance.

With the two new resignations, a total of 12 MLAs from the ruling alliance in Uttar Pradesh have quit, blaming the state government of being anti-backward.

Ten BJP MLAs, including three ministers, have quit the BJP since Tuesday.

It started with the exit of top minister Swami Prasad Maurya, followed by three MLAs close to him on the same day - Bhagwati Sagar, Roshan Lal Verma, and Brijesh Prajapati.

On Wednesday, another state minister Dara Singh Chauhan and MLA Avatar Singh Bhadana quit. Bhadana joined the RLD, an ally of the SP.

On Thursday, Minister Dharam Singh Saini, and three other BJP MLAs - Vinay Shakya, Mukesh Verma and Bala Awasthi - also left the party.

All three ministers who have quit are key OBC (Other Backward Class) leaders, claiming that the interests of the community are being neglected.

January 28,2022
January 28,2022

Dubai, Jan 28: UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority has announced that it would lift restriction on entry for passengers arrving from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29, effective 2.30pm.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Those coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures.

Those suffering Covid-19 symptoms are advised not to travel.

