BJP will form govt in Karnataka even if it doesn’t get majority, says Ramesh Jarkiholi who recently announced Rs 6,000 per vote

News Network
January 24, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently had promised Rs 6,000 per vote, has now said that saffron party would form government in Karnataka even if doesn’t get majority. 

“I am sure that the BJP will win majority seats. But even if that does not happen, the party will form the government. We will do whatever it takes to form our own government,” he said. He was speaking at a party rally in said in Gokak. 

A couple of days ago, Jarkiholi had had stirred controversy after announcing Rs 6,000 to everyone who votes for BJP. “I urge you not to vote for our candidate if we don't give you ₹ 6,000,” he announced during a BJP rally in Belagavi. 

Jarkiholi has taken credit for the defection of the 17 Congress and Janata Dal(S) legislators to the BJP that brought down the coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Jarkiholi was forced to resign from his ministerial post in 2021 following his alleged role in a sex scandal.

The Congress demanded that the Election Commission take the former minister's remarks into consideration.

"This goes to show the level of corruption in the BJP. Why isn't the Election Commission or IT or ED not taking note of this?" said Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who is also the state party's communications in charge.

"Operation Lotus is a fact. He's endorsing it. There are two and a half lakh voters. This isn't a joke. Isn't this malpractice by a BJP leader? Where is BJP getting all this money from?? Why no suo motu (investigation) by Election Commission?" he added.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly are slated to take place in May.

January 19,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 19: Dharmendra, the general secretary of the Karnataka state unit of Akhil Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, who is reportedly mulling contesting from Mangaluru North constituency in 2023 assembly polls, has raised voice against the reservation policy of Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government. 

Speaking to media persons here, the Hindutva leader said that movement against reservation will be carried out shortly. A meeting of those who oppose reservation will be convened in Mangaluru to decide on the future course of action, he added.

Already, anti-reservation committees have been constituted in 30 districts in the state and a protest is being planned at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. He said that if the Congress divided the country on the basis of religion, the BJP is dividing Hindu society in an organised manner through reservation, which is against the constitution.

Dharmendra said: “Some mutt heads are engaged in a protest demanding reservation to a particular caste, and the BJP government is heeding to their demand and is announcing reservation.

The question is whether the act of mutt heads is justifiable.” He said the elected representatives have to be taught about reservation as envisaged by Dr B R Ambedkar in the constitution. Ambedkar wanted to give reservations only to the suppressed class for a few years to bring them to the mainstream of society.

Instead of allowing people to lead a dignified life with self-respect, the government is making them beg for quota, which is condemnable. He accused the BJP of using reservation for vote bank politics and to gain political mileage. ABHM is also considering approaching the high court in this regard.

Meanwhile, Mahasabha has decided to field candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in all constituencies in DK district. Dharmendra is likely to contest from Mangaluru North constituency.

News Network
January 21,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 21: Five persons, aged between 22 and 39 years, have been arrested by sleuths of Mangaluru Rural Police in connection with the abduction of two youths and demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh. A case has been registered in Uppinangady police station limits.

The arrested are Aboobakkar Siddiq alias Karvel Siddiq alias JCB Siddiq (39) from Karvel in Uppinangady, Kalandar Shafi Gadiyara (22) from Gadiyara in Bantwal, Irfan (38) from Maripalla, Mohammed Riyaz (33) from Shivanagara in Pandeshwar and Mohammed Irshad (28) from Bandaru, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

The Commissioner said two police personnel on patrol duty at Arkula Junction in Mangaluru rural police station limits in the early hours of January 20 had noticed a car idling on the road with five men in it. When asked about their whereabouts, the men failed to furnish proper answers and began pelting stones at the cops. They attempted to run over the cops before fleeing the spot. 

Based on the CCTV footage and car details, the rural police arrested the five men. During the interrogation of the arrested, Sharuk who was in the car told the police that he was abducted by Aboobakkar Siddiq and others for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested on the direction of Tallath Faisal Nagar had taken Sharuk and his cousin brother Nizamuddin from Perne Sediyapu to a house in Badriyanagara. They later assaulted them and sought information about the whereabouts of Nizamuddin’s brother Shafeeq who is working in the Gulf and asked them for the 800 grams of gold biscuit which Shafeeq had brought to India and failed to hand it over to the concerned person, said the Commissioner.

The accused had later sent Nizamuddin to his house by confining Sharuk in the house and asked him to get a ransom of Rs 4 lakh to release Sharuk. Nizamuddin, who had suffered injuries in the assault, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Puttur. 

The police are yet to arrest another rowdy sheeter, who has more than 20 cases in Mangaluru commissionerate, Dakshin Kannada, outside the district in connection with the abduction case. 

The prime accused Aboobakkar Siddiq has already five cases against him in addition to three cases pertaining to the abduction and assault on police personnel. The Dakshin Kannada police have already submitted an application to the concerned to extern him from the district.

There is one dacoity case against Kalandar Shafi in Mangaluru North station, two cases against Irfan in connection with assault in Bantwal and Ullal, and one case against Riyaz in connection with assault in Bantwal station.

It is said that Shafeeq had arrived in Mumbai recently with the gold biscuit. He had not informed his family members and returned back to the Gulf.

News Network
January 19,2023

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Editors Guild of India yesterday urged the government to "expunge" the draft amendment to the IT Rules asking social media companies to take down news articles that have been deemed "fake" by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

"The Guild urges the Ministry to expunge this new amendment, and to initiate meaningful consultations with press bodies, media organisations and other stakeholders, on the regulatory framework for digital media, so as to not undermine press freedom," a statement issued by the Editors Guild of India said. "At the outset, determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press," the Guild said in a statement here, voicing "deep concern" over the draft amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

It said that already multiple laws exist to deal with content that is found to be factually incorrect.

"This new procedure basically serves to make it easier to muzzle the free press, and will give sweeping powers to the PIB, or any 'other agency authorised by the Central government for fact checking', to force online intermediaries to take down content that the government may find problematic," the Guild said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday released a modification to the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 it had previously released for public consultation.

The addition, made in the "due diligence section" for social media intermediaries, states that an intermediary shall not be allowed to publish information that "deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of the message or knowingly and intentionally communicates any misinformation" that has been "identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the PIB of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the Central government for fact-checking".

"Further, the words 'in respect of any business of the Central government' seems to give the government a carte blanche to determine what is fake or not with respect to its own work. This will stifle legitimate criticism of the government and will have an adverse impact on the ability of the press to hold governments to account, which is a vital role it plays in a democracy," the Guild said.

"It must be further noted that the Guild had raised its deep concerns with the IT Rules when they were first introduced in March 2021, claiming that they empower the Union Government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight. Various provisions in these rules have the potential to place unreasonable restrictions on digital news media, and consequently media at large," the Guild said.

