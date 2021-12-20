BJP will not allow conversion of helpless people: CM Bommai

  1. Home
News Network
December 20, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.

"Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people in a community. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. Our government, our nation will not allow such things to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.

"As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions," he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 8,2021

kaif.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth lost his life in a motorbike accident at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of Manglauru today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Kaif, aged around 20 years. 

The tragedy occurred when Kaif was riding his motorbike towards Mangaluru from Ullal on some work.

It is learnt that he died on the spot when the motorbike he was riding rammed into an electric pole.

Personnel from the Naguri traffic police station visited the spot and registered a case.

News Network
December 7,2021

farmers.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 7: Protesting farmers' unions reached a consensus on the future course of the agitation as nearly all their demands have been met, but a formal announcement of their decision will be made Wednesday, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said Tuesday.

"Nearly all demands raised by us have been met...Letter (from government with assurances on farmers' demands) has been received. A consensus has been reached, the final decision will be announced tomorrow," Sandhu told reporters after a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions.

Another farmer leader and SKM member said the agitation is likely to be called off on Wednesday as there have been some positive responses from the government's side on the farmers' demands. However, a final decision will be announced after another meeting of SKM on Wednesday.

The SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters. 

News Network
December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka government’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion. 

The draft of the so called ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021’, which official sources say is not yet finalised, aims to prohibit "conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage".

Offences registered under the proposed bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Imprisonment "shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years" along with a fine of around Rs 25,000. However, for conversion involving a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, jail term can go up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The accused person will have to prove that the religious conversion was voluntary and not by force. Further, the bill makes a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. 

The bill requires people willing to convert to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days of the conversion under a specified format. 

After the conversion, the “authority concerned shall take steps in accordance with applicable laws with regard to entitlement of persons converted to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government (prior to conversion),” the bill says. 

This means that a Dalit who converts should forego benefits he or she is entitled to as a member of the SC community. 

Any institution or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will not be eligible for any financial aid or grant from the government, the bill says. 

The bill noted that by virtue of Right to Freedom of Religion all persons are free to profess, practice or propagate any religion of their choice. However, "...Supreme Court has held that 'Right to Propagate' under Article 25 does not include the right to convert another person,” the bill notes.

“In recent years the state has noticed many (instances) of conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means' and also 'mass conversion'. These instances caused disturbances of 'public order' in the state,” the bill explains.

“The Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its thirtieth report, has made the recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject," the proposed bill says.

