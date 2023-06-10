BJP will protest if Cong govt doesn’t allow free travel in PRIVATE buses: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka to make arrangement for women to travel for free in private buses as well.

The demand comes as the Congress government is all set to launch Shakti, the free bus travel scheme for women across Karnataka. Women are eligible to travel for free in government-run non-luxury buses operated by BMTC, KSRTC, NWRTC, and NEKRTC from 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Mr Kateel told reporters here, that more private buses operate in the coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada. Hence, he demanded that women should be allowed to travel for free in private buses too. “If the government fails to implement this, then the BJP will stage a protest,” he said.

“No criteria were announced when the Congress announced the guarantee schemes. Siddaramaiah had claimed that it would be for all, including himself. However, now the guarantees schemes are being rolled out with a set of guidelines and rules. By issuing a set of guidelines for availing the benefits of Gruha Jyothi scheme, that offers free electricity up to 200 units, the government has cheated people,” Kateel said.

“The guarantee schemes have made staff in the energy and transport departments suffer due to lack of clarity. Meanwhile, the Congress guarantee scheme has also triggered fights between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law in the state,” he said.