  2. BJP wins Basavakalyana assembly seat; Cong-BJP neck and neck in Belgaum

News Network
May 2, 2021

BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar has won the Basavakalyan seat by a 20,904 vote margin against Congress candidate Mala B Narayan Rao.

As per the final figure, Salagar got 70, 566 votes.Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa congratulated Salagar on Twitter.

"My heartfelt thanks to all the voters in the constituency who have blessed the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Basavakalyana Assembly constituency bye-election. 

Congratulations to Mr. Sharanu Salagara, our candidate who has won the confidence of the people of the constituency," said BSY.

BJP's lead recedes in Belgaum

The lead maintained by BJP candidate Mangala Angadi in the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency has receded as counting progressed.Angadi's lead has comedown to 5,709 votes.

She has secured 1,87,919 votes.Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi has garnered 1,82,210 votes. Independent Shubham Shelke has got 50,664 votes.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 2,2021

New Delhi, May 2: India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new Covid-19 infections and record 3,689 deaths as the nation awaits the results of crucial assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Sunday's cases show a dip after the country saw its worst tally on Saturday. India reported over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases on May 1, the highest rise in the world. However, India saw its highest single-day rise in the death toll.

The virus has killed 2.15 lakh people in India.

There are 33.49 lakh active patients while 1,59,92,271 have recovered from the deadly virus that has claimed over 32 lakh lives so far across the world.

News Network
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Centenarian, Kannada writer, grammarian, editor, lexicographer and critic Ganjam Venkatasubbiah passed away during the early hours of Monday due to old age complications. He was 107.

He breathed his last at 1:15 am. Dignitaries from various fields have condoled his death.

He is primarily known for his contribution to the world of Kannada lexicography and is renowned as a walking encyclopaedia of the Kannada language and culture.

He compiled 12 dictionaries, authored four seminal works on dictionary science in Kannada, edited over sixty books and published several papers. 

He also translated into Kannada eight important works from other languages.

Recipient of the Kannada Sahitya Akademi Award and the Pampa Award, Venkatasubbiah was born on August 23, 1913.

His ancestors hailed from Mudagandur village in the Mandya district. Some of his ancestors were linguistic scholars. His grandfather Narasimha Jois was a Sanskrit scholar, while his father Ganjam Thimmannaiah was a scholar of both Kannada and Sanskrit.

He secured his postgraduate degree in Kannada from Maharaja’s College, Mysore in 1937. 

He started his career as a teacher at a municipal school in Mandya. He taught at the high school in Davanagere and at Maharaja’s College and at Vijaya College in Bengaluru.

After his retirement in 1973, he began the work to publish a Kannada-to-Kannada dictionary as its chief editor.

He was vice president of the Lexicographical Association of India for 17 years. He served as an adviser to the multilingual dictionary project of the Institute of Asian Studies, Chennai. He was also a consultative committee member in the Telugu lexicon project initiated by the Telugu Academy of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

His Klishta Pada, a dictionary of complex words, was released when Karnataka celebrated 50 years of State formation.

He presided over the 77th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Bengaluru in 2001.

News Network
April 29,2021

Rang De Basanti actor, Siddharth, on Thurday tweeted that his phone number was leaked by members of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. 

The actor on Twitter said that his family and he were being harassed by calls from unknown numbers, raining threats of murder and rape, in addition to hurling abuses at him. 

He said he has recorded the numbers and relevant information, and will be handing them over to the police.

"My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying. @narendramodi @AmitShah", read his Tweet.

Siddharth is known for being vocal in his criticisms towards the ruling Narendra Modi government.
He also tweeted information on oxygen concentrators on Thursday. 

"As our country is being choked by Covid, let’s rise to support the affected. Let’s give them a chance to fight Covid and another chance to live their dreams! DONATE to BHOOMIKA and help us reach oxygen concentrators to people who are struggling to breathe", the tweet said.

India is stuggling with an alarming new wave of Covid-19 cases that has created a shortage of medical oxygen and other essential resources. 

