  2. BJP worker, who accused Eshwarappa of corruption, ends life in Udupi; death note blames minister

News Network
April 12, 2022

santoshpatil.jpg

Udupi, Apr 12: A contractor and BJP worker, who had recently accused Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, today found dead in Udupi. 
 
Santosh Patil had alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in sanctioned public works.

He reportedly ended his life at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi

The incident came to light when police tracked call records from Patil's phone to the Lodge after he went missing on Monday.

Hailing from from Hindalaga village in Belagavi district, Santosh Patil, was a contractor who became an overnight sensation after accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission. Before he went missing on Monday, Santosh posted messages on social media about ending his life.

A death note, reportedly written by him, was circulating on social media. In the note, Patil blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He wrote that he had decided to set aside his dreams and end his life. Santosh, also a BJP worker, ends the death note by appealing to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Bommai and Prime Minister Modi to help his wife and children.

The Udupi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Bommai as a CM has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet.  Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death.. he must be arrested. Entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man."

Calling it a murder, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that an FIR against Eshwarappa must be filed. "Eshwarappa must be arrested under IPC Section 302," he said.

Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP worker wasn't spared after he levelled charges against KS Eshwarappa.

"I'm told he named the minister in suicide note.Eshwarappa must be arrested without delay,or else, we'll have to gherao the CM's house & demand his resignation too," Surjewala said.

News Network
April 5,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places. 

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said. 

News Network
April 6,2022

rahim uchil.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 6: The government of Karnataka has prematurely terminated the services of Rahim Uchil who was serving as the Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president, when there was just six months for the end of his tenure as the president.

A notification issued on April 5 said that his appointment has been cancelled with immediate effect. It did not mention any reason for removing him.

“The reason has not been mentioned. I was unaware of the development,” said Uchil.

“In fact, the government and the party can take a decision at any time. Hence, I have not opposed it. I am not saddened with the development and the government is free to take a decision at any time. But I want to know the reason for my removal when there was just six months left for the end of the tenure. I have been working for the government and the party all these years. Why I was removed is still a million dollar question. If they had cited the reason, then it would have been helpful for me to introspect.”

“The party has given me an opportunity to serve as the Academy president twice. I have effectively discharged my duties,” he added.

Uchil had taken charge as chairman of the Academy on October 16, 2019 for a period of three years. He had also served as chairman of the Academy from February 6, 2012 to July 3, 2013.

In the wake of a debate on usage of halal meat, earlier last month, Uchil had said that "halal is a rule applicable only for Muslims. Making non-Muslims eat halal meat was akin to making them undergo ‘dharma bhrashta'."

“It is not right on their part to make non-Muslims eat halal meat by hiding the truth of halal. Halal is an integral part of Islam, which has been in practice for the last 1,400 years. Muslims across the world consume the meat that is cut after offering prayers and according to the halal practice. This practice is not applicable to non-Muslims,” Uchil had said. 

News Network
April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the State, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."

"From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the State. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be in the first team, our national general secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be together in the second team and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthening the party, discussing with party workers for drawing up strategies, and preparing for the polls. "Such tours will continue here...in the first phase we will be travelling in three teams," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

Amid the recent flare-up in communal issues in the State, the BJP central leadership has also asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, sources said. Stating that Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as children of one mother, the veteran leader, in response to a question, said the Chief Minister has said the government will not tolerate such (flare-up in communal issues) things and has warned mischief-makers, who try to disturb peace, of stern action.

"We have to live together and see to it that such incidents don't repeat here...let's stop all these and do our jobs. Muslims also should lead a peaceful and respectful life," he added.

There have been a series of communal issues that have rocked the State in the past few months. It started with the hijab row followed by calls to ban Muslim traders from Hindu religious fairs, and then a campaign to boycott halal meat and shutting down of loudspeakers at mosques.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for protesting against price rise, Yediyurappa said as the Chief Minister has also stated, the price rise is nothing compared to the surge that was during the Congress's tenure and the opposition party was indulging in such things, as they don't have any other issues. "...we all will have to work together for the development of the State. Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar (Congress leaders) should not cause confusion on such issues," he said. 

