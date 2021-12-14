BJP’s Poojary, Cong’s Bhandary win Dakshina Kannada-Udupi dual membership segment

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary have emerged victorious in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

With this, Mr Poojary, who hails from Kota in Udupi district, elected to the council for the fourth time.

He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

While Mr Poojary secured 3,672 votes, Mr Bhandary secured 2,079 votes. For Bhandary, this will be his first term as a member of the legislative council.

SDPI candidate Shafi Bellare secured 204 votes. Out of 6,011 votes cast, 56 votes had become invalid. Therefore, the candidates had to secure 1,986 first preference votes to become victorious.