  BJP's Poojary, Cong's Bhandary win Dakshina Kannada-Udupi dual membership segment

December 14, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary have emerged victorious in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

With this, Mr Poojary, who hails from Kota in Udupi district, elected to the council for the fourth time. 

He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

While Mr Poojary secured 3,672 votes, Mr Bhandary secured 2,079 votes. For Bhandary, this will be his first term as a member of the legislative council.

SDPI candidate Shafi Bellare secured 204 votes. Out of 6,011 votes cast, 56 votes had become invalid. Therefore, the candidates had to secure 1,986 first preference votes to become victorious.

December 11,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 11: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has launched the pre-booking facility for passengers who need to undergo an RT-PCR test.

RT-PCR, rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been arranged in the pre-immigration arrival hall. Similarly, rapid RT-PCR testing facility is also available in the departure area.

The pre-booking link takes users to the Covid-19 page of Mangaluru International Airport which provides Covid-19 information, has Covid-19 gallery, helpline numbers and Covid-19 FAQs that passengers arriving at MIA need for mandatory compliance, said a release.

This is an additional value-added service that Mangaluru International Airport is providing for the passengers.

This will be particularly useful for passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries who can now book the test beforehand and proceed to undergo the same on arrival at the airport.

A dedicated testing counter has been set up for passengers who pre-book their RT-PCR or rapid RT-PCR test and will save time otherwise taken for registration.

Mangaluru International Airport has also set up a waiting area sufficient for 92 passengers, six registration counters and two sampling booths, including 70 Rapid RT-PCR machines.

Dedicated passenger service executives are available in the area to assist the passengers, said a release. Stringent sanitising at regular intervals and deep cleaning is being conducted, at the areas where testing and seating arrangement has been made for passengers at arrivals. 

December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport, which has four common-use self-service kiosks, plans to increase the number in a phased manner.

A media statement said that MIA has four common-use self-service kiosks enabling flyers to print the boarding passes. Of them, three are enabled to print both the boarding pass and baggage tag.

The airport has definite plans to set up additional common-use self-service kiosks with the above feature, and they will be installed in a phased manner to decongest space opposite the check-in area, it said.

The presence of these kiosks helps the passengers to go contactless during the global pandemic. While these kiosks have been there before, they have gained wider acceptance among flyers in the Covid era, it said.

At present, Air India, Air India Express, GoFirst, and IndiGo have facilitated the use of these kiosks for their respective customers, the statement added.

December 6,2021

Lucknow, Dec 6: Controversial ex-Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who was recently excommunicated from Islam by the Shia clerics, converted to Hinduism on Monday.

Rizvi, who was often in the news for criticising the Sharia and Muslim clerics and was considered close to the BJP, converted at a temple at Dasna in UP's Ghaziabad district. Rizvi later said that he had changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi.

Rizvi converted amid chanting of Vedic mantras and rituals performed by the head of the Narsimhananda Sarswati temple.

Speaking to reporters after converting, Rizvi alias Jitendra said that the 'Sanatan Dharma' was the 'best' religion in the world. "I have been excommunicated from Islam...the Muslim clerics had issued fatwa to behead me. I am free to convert to any religion I wish, and no one should have any objection to it," he added.

Rizvi had recently released his will stating that he wished to be cremated and not buried after his death. "I would like to be cremated in accordance with the Hindu traditions," he had said in his Will.

Rizvi had earned the wrath of the Muslim clerics after he had sought removal some couplets of the Quran and filed a petition in the court claiming that they were against the humanity as they supported terrorism.

Although his petition was rejected by the court, he authored a book on Islam in which he did not include 26 verses of the Quran. A police complaint was also filed against Rizvi by AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi in Hyderabad in this regard.

