  Black, saffron cloths, portraits of Savarkar waved at Siddaramaiah in Chikkamagaluru district

Black, saffron cloths, portraits of Savarkar waved at Siddaramaiah in Chikkamagaluru district

News Network
August 19, 2022

Chikkamagaluru, Dec 19: Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah was greeted with a black flag a Makkikoppa in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

Siddaramaiah is in the Chikkamagaluru district to visit the rain-affected areas. As his vehicle reached Makkikopa, a few BJP leaders allegedly waved black cloth at him and shouted slogans against him.

They also exhibited saffron shawl, black cloth, and portraits of Savarkar. The police later dispersed the protesters.

Black flags were also waved at Siddaramaiah when his vehicle reached Samskrita Vidyalaya at Menase in Sringeri. In retaliation, the Congress workers staged a protest, which led to an exchange of words among BJP and Congress workers.

The BJP workers shouted slogans of ‘Go back Siddaramaiah’ and displayed the portrait of Savarkar. While Congress workers shouted slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah. 

9 held over hurling eggs

Meanwhile, the Kushalnagar rural police in Kodagu have arrested nine persons in connection with hurling eggs on the car in which leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah was travelling. The police had booked cases against nine persons. 

MLA Appachuranjan and other BJP leaders have demanded the release of the arrested. All were arrested on Thursday late night. 

Siddaramaiah was greeted with black flags and hurled eggs at the car at Guddehosur in Kushalnagar when he was travelling to the rain- affected areas in Kodagu district on Thursday.

News Network
August 16,2022

Shivamogga, Aug 16: The police today nabbed four persons in connection with the stabbing incident reported on August 15 after communal tension surfaced at the Ameer Ahmad circle in connection with the Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex banner row.

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident reported at Nehrunagar in Bhadravathi town, in which a Hindu youth was stabbed by a Muslim youth, has flared up communal tension in the district. 

However, police denied any link with the Shivamogga incident and clarified that the stabbing was motivated by a personal rivalry.

According to police, Sunil (28) is the victim and Mubarak (26) stabbed him when he was heading towards home. He sustained injuries on head, shoulder. Later, Mubarak was arrested.

Reacting to the incident, SP B M Laxmi Prasad said that the incident has no link with the communal tension in Shivamogga. 

"Sunil had threatened Mubarak on August 15, saying that he would inform the police about his gambling activities after capturing recordings of the same on his cell phone. The video of Mubarak's involvement in gambling activities subsequently went viral on social media. Enraged by this, Mubarak stabbed Sunil," he said.

News Network
August 11,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 11: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has dared Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to prevent the efforts of Hindutva activists to install a Ganesha idol in Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. 

“The Ganesha idol will be installed at the maidan if we make up our minds. The maidan isn’t the property of Zameer Ahmed Khan. We’ll install the Ganesha idol and celebrate the festival in a grand way. Let him stop us from installing the idol,” he told reporters.

“Why should we take his permission to install an idol at the maidan?” he asked, adding, “We are not installing the idol in Arab countries”.

Following the row, Khan visited the City Police Commissioner’s office and spoke to CH Pratap Reddy. Meanwhile, DCP (West) Laxman B Nimbargi held a peace meeting with leaders of Muslim religious organisations.

He instructed the leaders not to take any step that will disturb law and order. He also warned them that police will take serious action if anyone indulges in activities that disturb peace. 

On Tuesday, Nimbargi met leaders of Hindu organisations and told them the same. The police said they are focusing on the Independence Day celebrations at the maidan, later they will look into the Ganesha festival issue.

News Network
August 11,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 11: An international passenger was arrested Mangaluru International Airport after customs officials found him smuggling gold inside sandals on Wednesday, August 10. 

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had reportedly hidden gold with mixture of gum inside the sandals he was wearing. He is a native of Kasargod.

The confiscated gold is weighing 332 gram of 24 carat purity and is worth Rs 17.43 lac in the market.

The passenger was taken into custody by the customs officials then handed over to the police. 

