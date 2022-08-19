Black, saffron cloths, portraits of Savarkar waved at Siddaramaiah in Chikkamagaluru district

Chikkamagaluru, Dec 19: Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah was greeted with a black flag a Makkikoppa in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

Siddaramaiah is in the Chikkamagaluru district to visit the rain-affected areas. As his vehicle reached Makkikopa, a few BJP leaders allegedly waved black cloth at him and shouted slogans against him.

They also exhibited saffron shawl, black cloth, and portraits of Savarkar. The police later dispersed the protesters.

Black flags were also waved at Siddaramaiah when his vehicle reached Samskrita Vidyalaya at Menase in Sringeri. In retaliation, the Congress workers staged a protest, which led to an exchange of words among BJP and Congress workers.

The BJP workers shouted slogans of ‘Go back Siddaramaiah’ and displayed the portrait of Savarkar. While Congress workers shouted slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah.

9 held over hurling eggs

Meanwhile, the Kushalnagar rural police in Kodagu have arrested nine persons in connection with hurling eggs on the car in which leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah was travelling. The police had booked cases against nine persons.

MLA Appachuranjan and other BJP leaders have demanded the release of the arrested. All were arrested on Thursday late night.

Siddaramaiah was greeted with black flags and hurled eggs at the car at Guddehosur in Kushalnagar when he was travelling to the rain- affected areas in Kodagu district on Thursday.