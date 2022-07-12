Bodies of 2 youths found 2 days after their car fell into rivulet in Kadaba

Mangaluru, July 12: Over two days after their speeding car fell into a rivulet after crashing into a bridge Manjeshwar-Subramanya state highway, the dead bodies of two occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were found this morning.

The mishap occurred amidst heavy rains at 12:10 am on July 10 at Baitadka near Kaniyoor of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

The CCTV footage from a nearby mosque showed the speeding car hitting the railing and then disappearing into the stream.

Dhanush (25), son of Choma Naika, from Vittal Mattnoor village, and his relative Dhananjay (21), from Vittal Kanyana were on board the car.

They were reportedly heading towards Kaniyur from Puttur when their Maruti 800 car got swept away just past midnight. But the incident came to light only at 6 am when some residents noticed broken railings and parts of the car.

Though the car was lifted from the rivulet on the same day, the occupants were missing. A prolonged search had failed to trace the dead body till yesterday. As the water level in the rivulet started receding last night, the bodies were found floating today.

While one body was found around 200 meters from the mishap spot on a wooden log, the other one was found at about 109 meters away.