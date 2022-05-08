  1. Home
  2. Bommai became Karnataka CM in exchange for money; he just follows RSS instructions: Siddaramaiah

Bommai became Karnataka CM in exchange for money; he just follows RSS instructions: Siddaramaiah

News Network
May 8, 2022

Bengaluru, May 8: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money.

The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore. 

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. "Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything. He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him," Siddaramaiah alleged.

Speaking at an event, the former Chief Minister said this government has not been able to give even a single house for the needy in four years and questioned as to whether should such a government continue. 

"They (BJP government) should be ashamed...as Chief Minister for five years, I had constructed 15 lakh houses," he claimed. Congress leaders have been questioning Bommai, whether he became CM by giving money after Yatnal's recent claim of being approached by some people, offering the state Chief Minister's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.

Yatnal, a former Union minister, however, has not named anyone, but has only said there are such "fraud" companies. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 1,2022

devananda.jpg

Kasaragod, May 1: A teenaged girl died at Cheruvathoor in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday died due to food poisoning from shawarma served at a local eatery. 

The deceased is Devananda (16), daughter of Narayanan and Prasanna of Karivalloor. She was a student of Karivellur Government Higher Secondary School.

She died while undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the District Hospital in Kanhangad.

According to the Health department, Devananda and 31 others aged between 10 to 16 years were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and having fever since Saturday. Many of them started to come at CHC hospital at Charvathur from 10 am.

Though the doctor attended and gave necessary treatment, Devananda failed to respond to the treatment when she was shifted to the district hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer. 

He said the health conditions of others are normal. More facilities have been arranged at Charvathur P.H.C and at Nileswaram Taluk hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department found that the shop had no licence. The authorities locked and sealed the shop. The Police and the Health department have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Shawarma, originally a Levantine dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, has been popular across India for years now.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 7,2022

madhwaraj.jpg

Udupi, May 7: Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj today tendered resignation to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar. 

"I have reached a point wherein it is becoming impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and to do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me recently. Hence, I have decided not to accept the post of vice president of KPCC and also to tender my resignation to the primary membership of Congress party,” stated Madhwaraj in his resignation letter, which is available for public on his twitter account.  

"Since the last three years, the situation in Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation and the facts of which have been brought to your notice and informed to other party leaders by me,” he said.

“I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party,” he pointed out.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 5,2022

New Delhi, May 5: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said the sedition law is against the conscience of the Indian nation and it is high time the Supreme Court considers "abrogating" it from the pages of criminal law.

His assertion came on a day the Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on May 10 on the legal question whether the pleas challenging the colonial era penal law on sedition be referred to a larger bench and granted time to the Centre to file its response.

The law of sedition has again reignited a public debate, including before the Supreme Court, and the public is very much focused on the subject, Moily noted.

The Britishers fully invoked this section to silence the freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi and Balgangadhar Tilak, the former Union minister and a senior lawyer said.

"It has now become routine for lawmakers both in the state and at the Centre to silence the dissenters who are opposed to the view of the established governments....ultimately the law is misused to kill the democratic ethos in the country," he said.

"Real patriots are put behind bars under the provisions of Section 124 A (sedition) and democratic expression has been assaulted by the governments in power," Moily said.

While Mahatma Gandhi called Section 124A "the prince among the political sections of the IPC designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen", Jawaharlal Nehru said that the provision was "obnoxious" and "highly objectionable", and "the sooner we get rid of it the better", Moily pointed out.

"Both of them voiced conscious consensus of the freedom fighters and patriots. The nation should have scrapped the law as it inherited the colonial legacy of suppressing independent opinion. Hence the sedition law is against the conscience of the Indian nation," he said.

Moily said the second Administrative Reforms Commission in its fifth report on public order considered many provisions on federal crimes, including sedition, and recommended re-examining the offences which have inter-state or national ramification and include them in a new law.

"It is high time that the Supreme Court of India consider abrogating the law of sedition from the pages of criminal law of the country as the said law goes against the patriotic ethos of the country and intends to remove the conscience of ethos of India and also the Constitution and freedom fighters of the country," Moily said.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya kant and Hima Kohli was also told by Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was assisting in his personal capacity, that the misuse of the provision like it happened against a Maharashtra MP for reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' has to be stopped by laying down guidelines.

However, there was no need to refer the five-judge bench verdict of the top court in the Kedar Nath case in 1962 to a bench of five or seven judges, the top most law officer said.

The apex court had upheld the constitutional validity of the sedition law in the Kedar Nath Singh case. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.