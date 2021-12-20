  1. Home
  2. Bommai govt tables anti-conversion bill; DKS tears copy; Cong walks out

December 21, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 21: The controversial anti-conversion bill was introduced in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, angering the Congress whose legislators went up in arms accusing the BJP government of bringing it slyly without any prior notice. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill after the Assembly resumed post lunch. The bill was not on the agenda. A supplementary agenda was prepared for the Bill to be introduced. 

“We are against the introduction of the bill . What’s the emergency in this bill ? We weren't told that the bill will be introduced,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, adding that the provisions of the bill violated Articles 21 and 25 of the Constitution. 

“Bringing such anti-people laws is wrong. Will you bulldose the House? Will you do whatever you like because you have a simple majority,” Siddaramaiah asked the treasury benches. 

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was seen tearing a copy of the supplementary agenda. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri objected to this. 

“Last night, at the time of printing the agenda, the bill wasn’t ready and that’s why it wasn’t included. This morning, the bill was ready and the government wanted to introduce it. That’s why a supplementary agenda was prepared. I had informed your party’s whip about it,” Kageri said, denying the Congress’ charge that the bill was introduced slyly. 

The bill, which the Congress says will target minorities, proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs  25,000 for 'forced' conversion. Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. 

While the draft bill required a person wanting to convert to inform the deputy commissioner within 60 days, the bill tabled in the Assembly has reduced this to 30 days. Also, the government has added ‘colleague’ to the list of people who can lodge a complaint against ‘forced’ conversion. 

Siddaramaiah said similar laws in UP, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh had been challenged in the court. Jnanendra maintained that the bill will help people. “You’re saying this just to keep your vote bank intact,” he told Congress MLAs. 

Kageri said he would put the bill to a vote on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah led his MLAs to walk out of the Assembly in protest.

December 18,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 18: Six more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the state's Health Department said on Saturday.

Of the six cases, one is a passenger from the UK, while five others have been detected from Covid-19 clusters that have emerged from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district, and their travel history or contact with the international traveller is being ascertained.

This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to fourteen. While the international passenger from the UK and one person, a 19-year-old from one of the clusters, are vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine, the other four are not vaccinated.

"Two cluster outbreaks of Covid have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today: Cluster 1: 14 cases (of which 4 are Omicron). Cluster 2: 19 cases (1 is Omicron). A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Sharing details about the cases, the Health Department said, the 18-year-old woman passenger from the UK, an Indian national, had got tested on December 10, at the airport on arrival.

"Once tested positive at Airport, she was immediately shifted in an ambulance to hospital the same day. The patient is asymptomatic and vitals are stable. Primary contacts-3 and 16 Secondary contacts all are tested and reported negative," it said.

Among the cases from the clusters, the 19-year-old woman, who is vaccinated, gave her samples for the Covid test on December 8 at a College in Mangaluru and her reports came on December 9. She is asymptomatic and her vitals are stable, the department said. Her primary contacts - 42 and secondary contacts-293 all have been tested, and of the 18 students tested positive and the rest negative. She is a cluster case from where 19 samples were sent for genome sequencing, according to the department.

The remaining four cases are girls, three are 14-years-old and one is aged 13, and they have not been vaccinated, it said. They gave their samples for Covid test on November 21 in a College at Bantwal and their reports came on 22nd, the department said, adding the patients were symptomatic – fever, loss of taste and smell. They were isolated at the hostel and have recovered presently.

Their primary contacts -79 and secondary contacts - 203 all have been tested, and of the 13 students were positive and the rest negative, it further said, adding that they are cluster cases from where 12 samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The new cases of Omicron have been detected after five cases were reported in the state on Thursday. Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

December 7,2021

hdk.jpg

Mandya, Dec 7: “The Indian Constitution does not specify on how many members from the same family should be legislators. If an amendment is brought in the Constitution over this, it should be followed,” said Janata Dal (Secular) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy. 

Addressing media persons in Mandya, on Monday, Kumaraswamy said, “Family politics is not found only in Deve Gowda’s family. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah’s son too is an MLA. After his elder son’s demise, he brought his other son, who was in the medical profession into politics. There are no limitations specified in the Constitution on the number of lawmakers from the same family. Let them bring an amendment to the Constitution”, he said.

Kumaraswamy said, “We are not entering into a pact with any party for the MLC polls. Both BJP and Congress are equal rivals for us. But, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has personally asked me to support their party, where JD(S) has not fielded its candidates. I will announce support for BJP in a few constituencies in a press meet on Tuesday”.

“The parties planned a ‘Chakravyuha’ to defeat my son and party candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy during the last Lok Sabha elections. But, the people will bless N Appajigowda in the local body constituency elections”, he said. 

December 13,2021

uae.jpg

Dubai, Dec 13: Prime Minister of Israeli Naftali Bennett has affirmed that the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement established a "new, deep and solid structure for diplomatic, economic and cultural relations" in this region based on cooperation that achieves prosperity for the societies and well-being of the people.

In an exclusive interview with Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during his visit to the UAE today, Bennett said, "In my opinion, this is what the peace and the new reality this region is witnessing, and we are working together to ensure a better future for our children."

On the outcomes of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel on achieving growth and economic partnership, Bennett said, "The relations between the two countries have strengthened in all fields, and I am very satisfied with that, as many cooperation agreements were concluded in the fields of trade, research and development, and cyber security, health, education, aviation and more, and I look forward to the continued development and consolidation of relations."

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at accepting the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to visit the UAE, which is the first visit within a very short period after the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

On the UAE's efforts to enhance international cooperation for facing common challenges, the Israeli Prime Minister stressed, "the values of tolerance, peace and dialogue are common, and that is why the friendship that unites us developed at such a high speed."

Bennett said that the relations that bind the State of Israel with the United Arab Emirates cover every possible field, pointing out that ministries in the two countries work with each other, as well as many companies and businessmen, and delegations from both sides pay reciprocal visits.

He added, "I expect that our relations will remain good, especially in the economic field. In my opinion, cooperation in the field of health and food security will constitute a major part of the mutual cooperation." 

