  2. Bommai moots institution representing Karnataka’s unification and contributions of all CMs

News Network
February 25, 2023

Bengaluru, Feb 25: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he felt there is a need to open an institution, on the lines of Prime Ministers' Museum in New Delhi, representing the struggle for the state's unification and major contributions made by all chief ministers.

He pointed out that this was just an idea at the moment, and a programme in this regard may be prepared after discussing with all persons concerned.

"Our future generation should not forget those who built Karnataka. Their sacrifices, farsightedness, ideals and principles have ensured that the state stands. So, remembering them and their works, and informing it to the future generation is our duty," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said ample literature regarding the contributions is already available, but it should be prepared regarding all chief ministers, and promoted among today's youth.

"What I feel is there is need for a museum that represents - the mindset of the people and situation that existed when Karnataka became a state, how minds of people from various regions came together, leading to the fight for Karnataka Ekikarana (unification). Also, various agitations or movements that took place in the interest of the state, and also major decisions taken by all Chief Ministers, on the lines of the Prime Ministers' Museum in Delhi," he added.

The Chief Minister was speaking after unveiling the statue of K C Reddy, the first chief minister of Mysuru state (now Karnataka) at Vidhana Soudha here.

He also said Reddy has left behind a rich legacy and that the state government is ready to provide all cooperation to set up a memorial of Reddy in his hometown in Kolar.

Noting that Reddy, a veteran freedom fighter, hailed from a farmer's family and worked as an advocate and journalist, while also floating a party, 'Prajapratinidhi', Bommai said during four-and-half years of governance, the first CM helped in formulating legislation keeping in view the state's future, and building the government machinery. 

News Network
February 16,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who triggered controversy by urging people to ‘finish off’ Congress leader Siddaramaiah, expressed a so called regret in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“I regret the statements made if it has hurt [Opposition leader] Siddaramaiah,” the minister said, adding, “I don’t have any personal differences with him. The differences are political and ideological.”

While addressing a party workers’ meeting at Mandya on Monday, Ashwath Narayan said if the BJP loses the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections then Siddaramiah, who admires Tipu, will come to power. “Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send this Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda do? You should finish him off the same way?” he said.

Even though Tipu Sultan was martyred in the battle field fighting against the British, a contentious new play “Tippu Nijakanasugalu” by Hindutva writer Addanda C. Cariappa, goes on to claim that Sultan was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. Historians have strongly condemned the baseless claim.

On his part, Siddaramaiah responded saying he respected Tipu, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna and the like. “I have humanity. I love Hindus, I love Muslims, I love Christians, (and) I love Sikhs. I love everyone,” he said.

Again on Thursday morning, in a series of tweets about the remarks, Siddaramaiah asked the minister to “get the gun yourself”. Urging the BJP government to sack him from the Cabinet and arrest him, the former chief minister said lack of action would mean that the BJP was in agreement with the appeal to finish him off.

“Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” he said in a tweet.

“I am not surprised by @drashwathcn’s call to kill me. How can we expect love & friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?” Siddaramaiah asked.

In another tweet, he said It is surprising that no action has been taken against a minister who has openly appealed to people to kill. “This shows that Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and their incompetent cabinet is sleeping and is in agreement with Ashwath Narayan.”

Demanding the sacking and arrest of Ashwath Narayan, Siddaramaiah said, “If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Ashwath Narayan has become ‘Mentally Unstable’.

“I know Kannadigas are enraged by mentally unstable Ashwath Narayan’s appeal to kill me, but I request everyone not to harm him,” he said.

Wondering whether “Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well”, he asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “be silent even now just like he how he was silent in 2002?”

The Karnataka minister’s remarks came the same day as that of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who asked people to chase away those supporting Tipu “to the forest” as “only those who perform bhajans of Ram” should remain “in this land”.

Kateel, while speaking at a rally at Yelburga in Koppal district, asked people to take a pledge and decide “whether you want the offspring of Tipu, Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should”.

News Network
February 17,2023

In a horrifying turn of events in Rajasthan, two Muslim youths who were kidnapped allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal, have now found to be dead after their charred bodies were found in a burnt car. 

The victims have been identified as Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, who had been kidnapped from Bharatpur district on Wednesday, February 15.

It is suspected that Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader and a man who leads a 50 member team of cow-vigilantes or gau-rakshaks is involved in this crime. It is said that these men were kidnapped two days ago on suspicion of cow slaughter.

An FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur, Rajasthan against Monu Maneshar, Lokesh, Rinku Saini, Srikant under sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) and 368 (Wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the IPC. It appears this FIR was filed before their bodies were discovered in the burnt car.

Early this month, Monu Manesar was accused of killing a 21-year-old man, Waris in Nuh, Gurugram. Waris’s family claimed he was killed by gau rakshak led by Monu Manesar however, the police let him off claiming that Wairs met with an accident and died due to internal bleeding.

Reporting on the background of Monu, The Wire wrote, “Often, Monu and his team live-stream the process of chasing a vehicle that is suspected of illegally carrying cattle. After the ‘smugglers’ are nabbed, Monu and his team post several images of the rescued cattle and the accused on their social media pages as ‘conquests’.”

News Network
February 16,2023

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Income Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC office in New Delhi continued for the third straight day on Thursday as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday has clocked more than 45 hours now, officials said.

The survey is going on, they added.

Authorities had said on Wednesday that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground".

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said.

The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.

Opposition parties have denounced the I-T department action against the London-headquartered public broadcaster, terming it "political vendetta".

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP had accused the BBC of "venomous reporting" while the Opposition had questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the BBC has said it was cooperating with the authorities.

A BBC staffer in Delhi said they were broadcasting their news like usual.

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

Another set of petitions challenging the government's decision to block the documentary's access on social media platforms will be heard in April. 

On January 21, the government had issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary. '

