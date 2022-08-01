  1. Home
  'Bommai's Dakshina Kannada visit achieved nothing but deepening communal divide': HDK hits out at CM

‘Bommai’s Dakshina Kannada visit achieved nothing but deepening communal divide’: HDK hits out at CM

August 2, 2022
August 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said he would stage a satyagraha if the culprits of three murders are not arrested by August 5. 

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the families of murder victims Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil in Dakshina Kannada district.

He sought to know what Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai achieved with his visit to the district. 

“Instead of bridging the gap between communities, he has increased the gap by visiting the house of only one victim. We had expected him to instil confidence among the people. The chief minister should have visited all the families and instilled confidence in the community. Whom are you (CM) trying to appease ?” he said. 

Kumaraswamy said that two national parties were playing with the emotions of people. 

“As a result, the gap between Hindus and Muslims has increased. Here, the children of politicians and ministers have not been murdered. It is the children of the poor who are murdered,” he added. Kumaraswamy handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim. 

July 26,2022
July 26,2022

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, July 26: Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders were detained on Tuesday during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was also detained during the protests.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by ED for a second time on Tuesday in the National Herald case.

"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said before he was detained.

Congress workers and leaders had earlier gathered at the party headquarters on Tuesday to show solidarity as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in the National Herald case. The party also held 'satyagraha' across the country to protest against Sonia's summons by ED. Later they marched to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Meanwhile paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.

The police is also checking every vehicle and inquiring everyone heading towards the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement till 2 p.m. on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for hours by the ED.

Suspended Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament complex

Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various opposition parties.

Alleging that their suspension amounted to "murder of democracy", the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani, staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

In a show of solidarity, leaders of Left parties, NCP, DMK and the Congress joined them in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

The four Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Terming the action against its MPs as a "blot on democracy", an angry Congress had alleged that the government was trying to "intimidate" it for raising people's issues and said it would not be cowed down.

August 2,2022
August 2,2022

bajrangiterrorists.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two days after arresting the owner of the car used by the murderers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil in Surathkal, the police today managed to arrest six persons directly involved in the crime. 

The accused have been identified as Suhas Shetty Bajpe (29), Mohan Kulai (26), Giridhar Kulai (23), Abhishek Surathkal (23), Deekshith Surathkal (21) and Srinivas Surathkal (23). All of them are closely linked to Bajrang Dal. 

Suhas and Srinivas are already facing 4 more cases against him and Deekshith has 3 cases. Mohan, Giridhar and Abhishek have two cases each. 

According to poilce, they were arrested on Tuesday morning at Udyavar. They will be produced to the court and 14-day police custody will be sought.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete, who was work part-time as a cleaner for a HPCL bullet tanker, was brutally hacked to death without any provocation by the on July 28. 

The exact reason for the murder of an innocent man is yet to be revealed by the accused, according to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

He told media persons that key accused Suhas Shetty, on July 26, had discussed with other miscreants about killing someone and identified 7 targets. 

On July 27, the miscreants contacted Ajith Crasta and convinced him that they would provide him Rs 15,000 within three days if he provides his car. That day Suhas reportedly stayed in one of his friend’s residence in Kavoor. 

On July 28, Suhas left early in the morning with weapons to Bantwal's Karinjeshwar temple, while three other accused had to appear in the court in a case. They had a discussion near the court where Fazil’s name was finalised as the target. Meanwhile, Mohan bought Ajith’s car.

The accused then went to a canteen in Surathkal and had discussion there. Later they had lunch at a bar in Kinnigoli. Two of them were closely monitoring Fazil’s movements.

The accused located Fazil at Surathkal. Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek were the assailants. Giridhar was driving the car. Deekshith was seated in the car, while Srinivas tried to protect the accused from the public during the murder. The six accused then escaped towards Palimar. They abandoned the car and escaped in another car to a hide-out, the police said.

July 21,2022
July 21,2022

Mangaluru, July 21: The video of students of a reputed college indulging in French-kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet’s nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. 

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday, July 21, that the incident had taken place around six months ago in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. 

The students were playing a ‘Truth or Dare’ game which led to lip-lock. There were 11 students in the group including three girls. After video went viral, the sexual assault by the boys also came to light.

The police have booked eight male students in a sexual assault case. Of these, a boy aged 17 is said to have uploaded on the social media a video clipping showing two of his classmates indulging in lip lock. 

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities placed it as evidence before a disciplinary committee, and they informed the police commissioner. The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning. 

According to sources in the police, the student who shot the video, also told them that one of the girls in the group was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friends during the Truth or Dare game.

The boy also told the police that one of the girls was also sexually assaulted by her friends. 

The police suspected that the boy released the video on social media out of jealousy. The Mangaluru police commissioner who visited their apartment, was informed by the house owner, a woman, that the two boys were “kicked out” two months ago.

“After I found liquor bottles in their trash, I contacted their mothers and kicked them out,” the woman informed the police, saying she was unaware of the video clipping or the Truth or Dare games, because both she and her husband go to work during the day.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

