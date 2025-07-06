Brand Mangaluru, Tourism Boost, Airport Upgrade…: Demand for Cabinet Meeting in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, July 6: MLC Ivan D’Souza has urged the Karnataka government to convene a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, calling it crucial to address long-pending developmental and administrative issues in the coastal districts of the state.
Speaking to the media, D’Souza pointed out that the government has already conducted Cabinet meetings in Chamarajanagar, Nandi Hills, and Kalaburagi, with the next session scheduled in Vijayapura. He said it's high time the coastal belt — especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — received the same level of attention.
“A Cabinet session in Mangaluru would bring state-level focus to the unique challenges and aspirations of the coastal region,” he said.
D’Souza added that he would raise the demand formally in the upcoming Legislature session and personally meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to push for it.
Key Demands Highlighted by Ivan D’Souza
Renaming Dakshina Kannada as ‘Mangaluru’:
The MLC said there is broad consensus among political and social leaders on renaming the district to reflect its global identity.
“Across the world, people identify the district as ‘Mangaluru’. It’s time we create Brand Mangaluru,” he said.
Boosting Coastal Tourism and Fisheries:
Despite prior discussions, no major tourism projects have been announced for the region. D’Souza called for focused investment in both tourism and fisheries.
Special Package for Mangalore University:
Calling it an educational hub, D’Souza demanded a dedicated development package for Mangalore University to address infrastructural and academic needs.
Mangaluru Airport Development:
He criticised the lack of development at Mangaluru Airport, despite its international status, and called for urgent upgrades.
Addressing Sand and Red Stone Shortage:
D’Souza highlighted the construction delays due to raw material shortages and urged the government to simplify related legal procedures.
Why It Matters
D’Souza said a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru would allow ministers to engage directly with local stakeholders and address region-specific concerns that have been neglected by successive governments.
