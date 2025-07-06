  1. Home
Brand Mangaluru, Tourism Boost, Airport Upgrade…: Demand for Cabinet Meeting in Mangaluru

July 6, 2025

Mangaluru, July 6: MLC Ivan D’Souza has urged the Karnataka government to convene a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, calling it crucial to address long-pending developmental and administrative issues in the coastal districts of the state.

Speaking to the media, D’Souza pointed out that the government has already conducted Cabinet meetings in Chamarajanagar, Nandi Hills, and Kalaburagi, with the next session scheduled in Vijayapura. He said it's high time the coastal belt — especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — received the same level of attention.

“A Cabinet session in Mangaluru would bring state-level focus to the unique challenges and aspirations of the coastal region,” he said.

D’Souza added that he would raise the demand formally in the upcoming Legislature session and personally meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to push for it.

Key Demands Highlighted by Ivan D’Souza

Renaming Dakshina Kannada as ‘Mangaluru’:

The MLC said there is broad consensus among political and social leaders on renaming the district to reflect its global identity.

“Across the world, people identify the district as ‘Mangaluru’. It’s time we create Brand Mangaluru,” he said.

Boosting Coastal Tourism and Fisheries:

Despite prior discussions, no major tourism projects have been announced for the region. D’Souza called for focused investment in both tourism and fisheries.

Special Package for Mangalore University:

Calling it an educational hub, D’Souza demanded a dedicated development package for Mangalore University to address infrastructural and academic needs.

Mangaluru Airport Development:

He criticised the lack of development at Mangaluru Airport, despite its international status, and called for urgent upgrades.

Addressing Sand and Red Stone Shortage:

D’Souza highlighted the construction delays due to raw material shortages and urged the government to simplify related legal procedures.

Why It Matters

D’Souza said a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru would allow ministers to engage directly with local stakeholders and address region-specific concerns that have been neglected by successive governments.

June 23,2025

khameneitrump.jpg

Tehran, June 23: Iran’s Military Central Command issued a fiery warning to US President Donald Trump on Monday, declaring that the US attacks on Iranian soil had expanded the battlefield and that powerful retaliatory operations are imminent.

The warning came in a video message delivered by the Command’s spokesperson, who also directly addressed Trump.

“Mr. Trump, the gambler, you may start this war-- but we will be the ones to end it,” the spokesperson said in English, in a defiant statement aimed at the American leadership.

The remarks followed a series of US bomb attacks on Iran's three key nuclear installations, which Washington claimed 'obliterated' Tehran's nuclear weapons building programme.

The Iranian military, however, described the strikes as an act of aggression that has only intensified the conflict.

The entry of the United States into this conflict has officially expanded the scope of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces, the spokesperson said.

"US entering conflict expands the scope of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces," Iran’s Military Central Command spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added that “powerful operations with heavy consequences” for the US are to be expected.

The statement signals a sharp escalation in rhetoric and posture from Tehran, as tensions between the two countries-- already inflamed by the Israel-Iran conflict--rise.

US bombs deepen conflict

The unprecedented escalation comes after the US carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan early Sunday morning. President Trump later declared that the sites had been “totally obliterated.”

Experts say this has pushed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict into a “decisive phase.” Former diplomat and strategic analyst Rajiv Dogra criticised the US move as reckless, warning of long-term consequences.

“Only time will tell whether there has been a radiation leak or if that has been contained in one way or the other,” Dogra said. He stressed that strikes on nuclear sites violate international norms and carry the risk of cross-border radioactive contamination. “All bets are off once nuclear facilities are attacked.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), meanwhile, confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported” so far. The agency said further assessments are underway.

Fears rise over global oil shock

Strategic affairs experts also warned that Tehran may retaliate economically by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz—a critical oil shipping corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Former diplomats Rajiv Dogra and Dilip Sinha both said such a move would severely affect global oil supplies and prices, particularly hurting India, which imports most of its crude through that route.

“Iran naturally will look at all options that are available to it,” Dogra said. “Closing the Strait of Hormuz or attacking shipping going through it are the options that seem it (Iran) might exercise.”

Sinha echoed the concern: “If the critical corridor is closed, not just the supply will be impacted but oil prices will also go up.” He said the situation was already deteriorating due to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, launched on June 13 to destroy Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon (retd) added that Iran’s military capacity had been significantly degraded due to Israel’s precision strikes. “Attrition on Iran’s side is higher than on the Israeli side,” he said, warning that Iran may not be able to sustain a prolonged conflict.

He also noted that while closure of the Strait may not immediately disrupt oil delivery chains, “it would shake global stock markets within days.”

June 26,2025

kalladkaflyover.jpg

Bantwal, June 26: In a significant development for commuters traveling along National Highway 75, both lanes of the 2.1-km-long Kalladka flyover have been opened to vehicular traffic as of Wednesday, June 25. The flyover, a crucial link in the ongoing BC Road–Addahole highway expansion, is expected to ease congestion and improve travel time between key destinations in Dakshina Kannada.

The move comes just weeks after the Bengaluru–Mangaluru side of the flyover was opened on June 2. At that time, only one lane was accessible, officially for vehicles moving from Mani to BC Road. However, due to mounting traffic demands, vehicles from both directions were using the same side, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

Now, with the central structure of the flyover nearing completion, two-way traffic is permitted. This marks a turning point in the region’s long-pending highway modernization project. However, officials have urged caution while using the flyover, as certain finishing works remain incomplete. The construction of dividers and retaining walls at the entry and exit points is still underway, and rainwater runoff issues persist in some areas due to unfinished drainage pipeline installations.

A Long Road to Progress

The BC Road–Addahole highway development project spans 64 kilometers and is being executed in two main packages:

1.    Periyashanthi to Addahole (15.13 km) – Approximately 95% complete, this stretch is moving slower due to a court stay order affecting a 400-meter segment. This portion passes through environmentally sensitive wildlife corridors and is being handled by S.M. Autade Private Limited at a cost of ₹400 crore.

2.    BC Road to Periyashanthi (48.48 km) – About 85% complete, this more extensive segment is under the supervision of KNR Constructions and was awarded at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore. This phase includes the Kalladka flyover, as well as elevated roads at Melkar, Panemangalore, Mani, Nekkilady, Uppinangady, and Subrahmanya Cross. The Nellyadi elevated road is still under construction.

The highway upgrade project was first launched in 2017, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) initially tasked with execution. After L&T withdrew, the project was split into the two aforementioned segments.

Improving Travel Conditions

Authorities, including Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, have been actively involved in fast-tracking the opening of critical infrastructure components due to the early arrival of the monsoon and resulting travel difficulties. The newly opened flyovers and underpasses aim to provide smoother travel for those navigating the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway corridor.

Capt. Chowta also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging issues at Thumbe, near BC Road. In response, the NHAI is constructing a pipe culvert to improve rainwater drainage in the area.

In addition to the Kalladka flyover, two-lane vehicular underpasses at Mani and Uppinangady have also been made operational. A one-way concrete road on Narahari Hill has further enhanced traffic flow in the region. However, sections between Perne Junction and the Uppinangady–Nellyadi stretch are still awaiting final touches, particularly the concrete work on service roads under the elevated corridors.

Looking Ahead

With about 70 spans, the Kalladka flyover is among the most technically significant components of the project. Its full opening is expected to dramatically reduce travel times and ease pressure on existing road infrastructure. Once all related works are completed, the BC Road–Addahole highway is set to become a safer, more efficient artery for both passenger and commercial traffic in coastal Karnataka.

July 1,2025

rahul.jpg

Bengaluru, July 1: Putting an end to days of speculation, the Congress high command on Monday ruled out any immediate leadership change in Karnataka, reaffirming Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was dispatched to Bengaluru to calm the storm within the ruling party, made the announcement with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seated beside him.

"There is no plan to replace the Chief Minister," Surjewala told reporters, in what appeared to be a show of unity. However, the optics did little to mask the growing friction within the party.

Sources in the Congress leadership stressed that the high command is focused on governance, not leadership changes. They admitted, however, that discussions are underway on a possible cabinet reshuffle and key changes in the state unit. Siddaramaiah is reportedly in favour of a cabinet rejig to consolidate his position for the remainder of the government’s term, which ends in 2028. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is said to be resisting the move.

Fueling the internal churn, Shivakumar loyalist and MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs support the Deputy CM. In a sharp warning, he said that without a change in leadership, the Congress may struggle to retain power in the 2028 assembly polls.

Amid the buzz, Siddaramaiah downplayed the crisis, asserting that the Congress government in Karnataka is "as solid as a rock." Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as strong as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” The term ‘bande’ is often used by Siddaramaiah’s supporters to describe his strongman image.

When asked about his rapport with Shivakumar, the Chief Minister held his deputy’s hand and said, “We are on good terms,” adding that they are unfazed by attempts to drive a wedge between them.

The current turbulence harks back to the 2023 Karnataka election, when Congress stormed to power. Shivakumar, widely credited for the victory, was a strong contender for the CM post. Eventually, he accepted the Deputy CM and KPCC chief roles, amid unconfirmed reports of a rotational CM deal between him and Siddaramaiah.

Now, with murmurs of discontent growing louder in the DKS camp, the party finds itself once again trying to balance power — and egos — within.

